Monday's TV highlights: 'The Bachelor' on ABC

SERIES
America's Got Talent Comics, singers, mentalists, a sword swallower, a contortionist and more from around the world compete in this championship featuring winners of international versions of the unscripted competition. 8 p.m. NBC
The Bachelor Former contestant on “The Bachelorett” and “Bachelor in Paradise” and NFL veteran Colton Underwood is the prize as this unscripted matchmaking series returns for a new season. Guest stars in the premiere include Megan Mullally, Nick Offerman, Terry Crews and Billy Eichner. Chris Harrison hosts. 8 p.m. ABC
Happy Together When Cooper (Felix Mallard) gives Jake and Claire (Damon Wayans Jr. and Amber Stevens West) a meaningful anniversary gift that features the original vows they took at their wedding, the couple is so moved that they resolve to devote themselves to taking those promises to each other more literally in this new episode of the family comedy. 8:30 p.m. CBS
Kids Baking Championship The sixth season of this unscripted competition opens with “Bakin’ With Bacon,” which tasks the 12 young bakers, ages 9 to 13, with incorporating bacon into their cupcakes. Valerie Bertinelli and Duff Goldman also serve as mentors. 9 p.m. Food Network
Cartel Crew This new unscripted series revolves around a group who were children in criminal drug organizations and are now adults living in Miami. 9 p.m. VH1
Manifest As the science fiction series returns with its remaining seven episodes, Autumn (Shirley Rumierk) is working as a mole for UDS and Ben (Josh Dallas) struggles to trust a journalist who wants him to participate in a Flight 828 podcast while Michaela's (Melissa Roxburgh) callings are now accompanied by hallucinations.10 p.m. NBC
Independent Lens The new episode “My Country No More” documents the rise and fall of the North Dakota oil boom and takes a look at the long-term consequences of short-term approaches to land use. 10 p.m. KOCE
Winner Cake All Giada De Laurentiis is the host and one of the judges of this new unscripted competition series in which four baking teams compete in each episode for a $10,000 grand prize. Kimberly Bailey and Valerie Gordon also serve as judges. 10 p.m. Food Network
MOVIES
Laurel and Hardy With the biographical movie “Stan & Ollie,” starring Steve Coogan and John C. Reilly, in theaters, TCM is airing a mini-marathon of the comedy duo’s films: “The Music Box” (1932) 5 p.m.; “Way Out West” (1937) 6:15 p.m.; “Sons of the Desert” (1933) 7:30 p.m.; “Tit for Tat” (1935) 8:45 p.m.; “Swiss Miss” (1938) 9:15 p.m.; “Pack Up Your Troubles” (1932) 10:45 p.m.
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Author Malala Yousafzai; adventurer Louis Rudd. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Financial advisor Winnie Sun. Fashion designers Michael Costello and David Meister. Ernie Hudson and Valarie Pettiford (“The Family Business”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Josh Hutcherson (“Future Man”); the new Miss Universe. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Hip-hop trio the Lox. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Real Vivica A. Fox (“Face the Truth”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Doctors Burning calories and bonding with a baby; mocktail recipes; from obese to elite athlete; mass suits. (N) 11 a.m. KCOP
The Talk (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Steve (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Rachael Ray (N) 2 p.m. KTTV
Dr. Phil (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Jesse Tyler Ferguson (“Modern Family”); viral star Kalen Allen; college football player is gay. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show A new energy quiz to pinpoint the reason behind a person’s exhaustion; laxatives to help digestion. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé New women in Congress; Nancy Pelosi is elected Speaker; allegations against Bernie Sanders’ staff. (N) 6 p.m. KVCR
Amanpour and Company (N) 10 p.m. KVCR; 11 p.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon James Spader; Lindsay Lohan; Noname, Smino and Saba perform. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Ethan Hawke; Jon Glaser; Taylor Bennett performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
The Late Late Show With James Corden Adam McKay; John David Washington; Alec Benjamin performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Chris Hayes; Donna Missal; Charlie Hall with the 8G Band. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
SPORTS
College Football: National Championship Clemson vs. Alabama, 5 p.m. ESPN
NBA Basketball The Lakers visit the Dallas Mavericks, 5:30 p.m. SPST
NHL Hockey The Kings visit the San Jose Sharks, 7:30 p.m. NBCSP
