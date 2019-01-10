Thursday's TV highlights: 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' on NBC

SERIES
The Big Bang Theory Penny's (Kaley Cuoco) ex-boyfriend (Brian Thomas Smith) wants to start a family but learns that he is infertile, so he asks Leonard (Johnny Galecki) for help. Jim Parsons also stars in this new episode. 8 p.m. CBS
Gotham Gordon and Bullock (Ben McKenzie, Donal Logue) investigate a location where several kids have been kidnapped in this new episode. David Mazouz also stars. 8 p.m. Fox
Young Sheldon Sheldon (Iain Armitage) has to spend a few days in the hospital and turns into the world's worst patient. At home Missy (Raegan Revord) gets a taste of what life would be like without her twin. Zoe Perry and Lance Barber also star in this new episode. 8:30 p.m. CBS
Mom The ladies get together for a road trip, but Christy’s (Anna Faris) cigarette habit becomes an issue. Allison Janney, William Fichtner, Mimi Kennedy and Jaime Pressly also star. 9 p.m. CBS
Brooklyn Nine-Nine The police comedy finds a new home on NBC for its sixth season. In the premiere Jake and Amy (Andy Samberg, Melissa Fumero), who tied the knot in last season’s finale, are on their honeymoon. Andre Braugher and Terry Crews also star. 9 p.m. NBC
The Orville Ed, Gordon and Alara (Seth MacFarlane, Scott Grimes and Halston Sage) visit Alara's home planet in this new episode of the science fiction parody. 9 p.m. Fox
The Rap Game Jermaine Dupri's rap boot camp returns with a surprise-filled season premiere. 9 p.m. Lifetime
Fam A woman (Nina Dobrev) who grew up in a dysfunctional household but now is happy with a college professor fiance (Tone Bell) and his approving parents (Sheryl Lee Ralph, Brian Stokes Mitchell) sees her tranquil lifestyle disrupted when her 16-year-old, out-of-control half sister (Odessa Adlon) shows up in the premiere of this new comedy. 9:30 p.m. CBS
The Good Place Michael (Ted Danson) presents his case to the Good Place Committee in this new episode. Kristen Bell, William Jackson Harper and Jameela Jamil also star. 9:30 p.m. NBC
Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars This unscripted series returns with five of hip-hop's celebrity couples. 10 p.m. WE
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning John David Washington (“BlacKkKlansman”). (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Model Karlie Kloss; Andy Samberg. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Bryan Cranston; Kellie Pickler; Ben Aaron. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. LA Boat Show; “The Masked Singer”; Scott Grimes; Victoria Gotti; Machine Gun Kelly. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Bryan Cranston (“The Upside”); John David Washington (“BlacKkKlansman”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Real Jay Ellis (“Escape Room”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Doctors Going off birth control; menopause; false memories; men with flashy cars; condoms. (N) 11 a.m. KCOP
The Talk Mark-Paul Gosselaar; life coach Mike Bayer. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Steve Women race car drivers; author Ashley Rodriguez. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Rachael Ray Alice Eve (“Replicas”). (N) 2 p.m. KTTV
Dr. Phil A scammer tells parents he is holding their daughter hostage for ransom; meeting a criminal online. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Claire Foy (“First Man”); a 7-year-old boy rescues dogs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show Drivers getting violent on the road; a woman recounts her nightmare of being in a diet cult. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
Amanpour and Company (N) 10 p.m. KVCR; 11 p.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah John David Washington (“BlacKkKlansman”). (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Bryan Cranston; Lana Condor; Love Jones performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.); Bradley Whitford; Gary Clark Jr. performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Claire Foy; Michael Irvin; Disturbed performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Cedric the Entertainer; Ashley Graham; Flatbush Zombies. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers John Goodman; Julia Garner; Geoffrey Zakarian; Charlie Hall performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
SPORTS
College Basketball UCLA visits Oregon, 6 p.m. ESPN. Also: Cincinnati at Tulsa, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Michigan at Illinois, 5 p.m. FS1; Penn State at Nebraska, 6 p.m. ESPN2; Washington at Utah, 7 p.m. FS1; Pacific at Gonzaga, 8 p.m. ESPN2
NBA Basketball The Boston Celtics visit Miami Heat, 4 p.m. TNT; the Clippers at Denver Nuggets, 6 p.m. FS Prime; Oklahoma City Thunder visit the San Antonio Spurs, 6:30 p.m. TNT
NHL Hockey Winnipeg Jets at Minnesota Wild, 5 p.m. NBCSP; the Kings host the Ottawa Senators, 7:30 p.m. FSN
