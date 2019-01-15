Tuesday's TV highlights: 'The Conners' on ABC

Roswell, New Mexico A young woman (Jeanine Mason) moves back in with her father after she reconnecting with her high-school crush (Nathan Parsons), only to discover that he’s an extraterrestrial and that there are others like him in this reboot of the 1999-2002 science-fiction drama. Michael Trevino, Lily Cowles, Heather Hemmens, Michael Vlamis and Tyler Blackburn also star. 9 p.m. KTLA