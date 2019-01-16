Wednesday's TV highlights: 'You're the Worst' on FXX

SERIES
The Goldbergs Lainey’s departure has left Beverly, Barry and Erica (Wendi McClendon-Covey, Troy Gentile and Hayley Orrantia) down in the dumps, so Murray and Geoff (Jeff Garlin, Sam Lerner) try to figure out a way to cheer them up in this new episode of the family comedy. Bryan Callen and Sean Giambrone also star with guest star Bill Goldberg. 8 p.m. ABC
Nature Anthropologist Dr. Niobe Thompson and some equine experts explore the fascinating and even mystical relationship between humans and horses, which is nearly as old as civilization itself, in the new two-episode documentary “Equus: The Story of the Horse: Origins,” which concludes next week. 8 p.m. KOCE and KPBS
Schooled Lainey (AJ Michalka) comes up with a plan to give an awkward and insecure student a full makeover. Principal Glascott and coach Mellor (Tim Meadows, Bryan Callen) take friendly competition to a higher level in this new episode of the spin-off series. 8:30 p.m. ABC
Modern Family Claire and Phil (Julie Bowen, Ty Burrell) decide to take a cycling tour through Italy, while Cameron and Mitchell (Eric Stonestreet, Jesse Tyler Ferguson) discover some interesting reading material in Lily's (Aubrey Anderson-Emmons) room. 9 p.m. ABC
The Masked Singer Peacock, monster, unicorn, deer and lion each take the stage for their second performances. Joel McHale sits in as a guest panelist in this new episode of the unscripted competition. 9 p.m. Fox
Vikings Freydis (Alicia Agneson) has a surprise for Ivar (Alex Hogh Andersen), while Floki (Gustaf Skarsgard) makes an astonishing discovery. Also, Ubbe (Jordan Patrick Smith) enters into negotiations with the three Danish kings who have massed their armies in Reading, in this new episode. 9 p.m. History
Project Runway All Stars Contestants face an “Unconventional Challenge” on board an airplane in this new episode of the unscripted competition. Tamron Hall and Martha Hunt serve as guest judges. 9 p.m. Lifetime
Single Parents When Will’s (Taran Killam) ex (Vanessa Bayer) shows up unexpectedly for Sophie's (Marlow Barkley) birthday, Will suspects he’s being undermined. Also, Miggy and Graham (Jake Choi, Tyler Wladis) donate some things to charity but regret it and ask Douglas (Brad Garrett) to help get the items back in this new episode. 9:30 p.m. ABC
The Dictator’s Playbook This new episode profiles Saddam Hussein, who ruled Iraq for more than 30 years, using fear, intimidation and violence to maintain control. 10 p.m. KOCE and KPBS
You’re the Worst Jimmy and Gretchen (Chris Geere, Aya Cash) reveal that they’re forgoing a traditional wedding, opting instead to elope. 10 p.m. FXX
Schitt’s Creek Moira (Catherine O’Hara) films a movie in Bosnia, hoping to revive her career, while David and Stevie (Dan Levy, Emily Hampshire) get held up at the store. Eugene Levy also stars in the season premiere. 10 p.m. POP
Deadly Class In the premiere of this new series, Benjamin Wadsworth stars as a streetwise youth who finds himself recruited into an exclusive private academy where the next generation of the world’s top crime families are groomed. Benedict Wong, Lana Condor, Luke Tennie, Liam James and Maria Gabriela de Faria also star. 10 p.m. Syfy
American Beauty Star The artists work together in the season’s first team challenge, which involves a figurative trip back through time as they must create looks that appear thoroughly modern yet are inspired by designs from the 1970s, ’80s and ’90s. Ashley Graham hosts, while Sir John plays mentor to the contestants. The judges are Christie Brinkley, Leah Wyar and Yu Tsai. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime
SPECIALS
Who Killed Billy the Kid: A Mysteries at the Museum Special Don Wildman seeks to uncover the truth surrounding the 1881 death of the outlaw Billy the Kid. 9 p.m. Travel
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Author Steven Rogelberg. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Comic Sebastian Maniscalco; chef Samah Dada. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Don Cheadle. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Trisha Yearwood; Robin Thicke (“The Masked Singer”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Howie Mandel; Molly Ringwald (“All These Small Moments”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Producer Judd Apatow. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Robin Lord Taylor (“Gotham”); Keri Glassman. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Real Mona Scott-Young (“Love & Hip Hop,” “Blurred Lines”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Doctors Killer coral; sleeping in may help one live longer; eating to recall dreams. (N) 11 a.m. KCOP
The Talk Jamie Lee Curtis. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Steve A family is affected by the difficulties of getting older; a restaurant employs the homeless. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Rachael Ray Weight-loss advice; Instant Pot dishes; Deborah Norville (“Inside Edition”). (N) 2 p.m. KTTV
Dr. Phil A woman admits to cheating. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Allison Janney (“Mom”); Maggie Rogers performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show A teatox plan. Pasta: women from “The Dish on Oz” and chef Jamie Oliver. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
Amanpour and Company (N) 10 p.m. KVCR; 11 p.m. KOCE
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Keegan-Michael Key. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Don Cheadle; Rita Ora talks and performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Jake Gyllenhaal; Pete Holmes; Rebecca Traister. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Jane Fonda; Lily Tomlin; Stephan James; Sharon Van Etten. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Cobie Smulders; Joel Kim Booster. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Jim Gaffigan; Frankie Shaw; A Boogie Wit da Hoodie performs; Jason McGerr performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
SPORTS
NBA Basketball Toronto Raptors at Boston Celtics, 5 p.m. ESPN; New Orleans Pelicans at Golden State Warriors, 7:30 p.m. ESPN; the Clippers host the Utah Jazz, 7:30 p.m. FS Prime
