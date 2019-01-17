Thursday's TV highlights: 'Young Sheldon' on CBS

SERIES
The Big Bang Theory Sheldon and Amy (Jim Parsons, Mayim Bialik) are thrilled when their super asymmetry theory is proven by two physicists (Sean Astin and Kal Penn), until they try to kick Amy off the Nobel nomination in this new episode. Kaley Cuoco, Melissa Rauch, Johnny Galecki, Simon Helberg and Kunal Nayyar also star. 8 p.m. CBS
Supernatural Michael (Christian Keyes) retakes control of Dean (Jensen Ackles) as his army of monsters continue to move in while Sam (Jared Padalecki) devises a plan to stop him before anyone else dies. 8 p.m. KTLA
Top Chef Lena Waithe (“Ready Player One”) challenges the chefs to make a Kentucky dish known as the Hot Brown. 8 p.m. Bravo
Young Sheldon Dr. Sturgis (Wallace Shawn) realizes he has a rival (Ed Begley, Jr.) for Meemaw’s (Annie Potts) affection. Also, Sheldon (Iain Armitage) tries to build an unregulated nuclear reactor. Zoe Perry, Lance Barber, Montana Jordan and Raegan Revord also star. 8:30 p.m. CBS
Mom Christy and Bonnie (Anna Faris, Allison Janney) are suspicious when Adam’ (William Fichtner) best friend (Bradley Whitford) returns, insisting he’s a changed man. 9 p.m. CBS
Brooklyn Nine-Nine Jake and Charles (Andy Samberg, Joe Lo Truglio) investigate a cold case from the 1980s that belonged to Hitchcock and Scully (Dirk Blocker, Joel McKinnon Miller). Andre Braugher, Stephanie Beatriz, Terry Crews and Melissa Fumero also star. 9 p.m. NBC
A Million Little Things This ensemble drama moves into a new timeslot as it returns for with a midseason premiere in which Delilah (Stephanie Szostak) gets troubling news. Grace Park, James Roday and Allison Miller also star. 9 p.m. ABC
The Orville Capt. Mercer (Seth MacFarlane) is trapped behind enemy lines when he crash-lands on a mysterious planet. Adrianne Palicki, Scott Grimes and Penny Johnson Jerald also star in this new episode. 9 p.m. Fox
Lip Sync Battle The “Queer Eye” five are featured in the season premiere. 9 p.m. Paramount
Fam When they learn that Clem (Nina Dobrev) doesn’t plan to invite her father (Gary Cole) to the wedding, Rose and Walt (Sheryl Lee Ralph, Brian Stokes Mitchell) urge her to invite him her to their home for dinner in a new episode. Tone Bell and Odessa Adlon also star. 9:30 p.m. CBS
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Sonequa Martin-Green. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Sarah Paulson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Scott Grimes (“The Orville”); Marie Kondo (“The Life Changing Magic of Tidying Up”); Colgate Thirteen performs. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Sarah Paulson (“Glass”); Regina Hall (“Black Monday”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Don Cheadle and Regina Hall. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Howie Mandel (“Deal or No Deal”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Real DeRay Davis. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Doctors Ear-pinning and scar removal live; aftershave balm as primer under makeup; probiotic toothpaste. (N) 11 a.m. KCOP
The Talk Nina Dobrev. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Steve Bela Gandhi. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Rachael Ray Joey Fatone (“Common Knowledge”). (N) 2 p.m. KTTV
Dr. Phil Leaders of a group to help women who have depression accuse each other of cyber bullying. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Gwyneth Paltrow; Kate Hudson and Goldie Hawn. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show DNA technology leads police to a suspected killer more than 45 years after a woman’s death. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KOCE; 11:30 p.m. KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Don Cheadle. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Sarah Paulson; rapper Killer Mike; Future performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Regina King; Jon Bernthal; Juanes performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Vanessa Hudgens; Andrew Rannells. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Michael Strahan; Penn & Teller; Guster performs; Jason McGerr performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
SPORTS
NBA Basketball The Philadelphia 76ers visit the Indiana Pacers, 4 p.m. TNT; the Lakers visit Oklahoma City Thunder, 6:30 p.m. TNT
