Thursday's TV highlights: 'Young Sheldon' on CBS

The Big Bang Theory Sheldon and Amy (Jim Parsons, Mayim Bialik) are thrilled when their super asymmetry theory is proven by two physicists (Sean Astin and Kal Penn), until they try to kick Amy off the Nobel nomination in this new episode. Kaley Cuoco, Melissa Rauch, Johnny Galecki, Simon Helberg and Kunal Nayyar also star. 8 p.m. CBS