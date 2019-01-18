Friday's TV highlights: 'Speechless' on ABC

SERIES
MacGyver In this new episode, MacGyver (Lucas Till) takes Riley and Bozer (Tristin Mays, Justin Hires) into the wilderness for survival training, and they run into a violent gang of criminals. Meredith Eaton and George Eads also star. 8 p.m. CBS
Fresh Off the Boat Eddie (Hudson Yang) gets his driver’s license and has an endless list of errands to run for his mom (Constance Wu) in this new episode. 8 p.m. ABC
Speechless Kenneth (Cedric Yarbrough) inadvertently irritates Maya (Minnie Driver) when he tries to insert himself into her business plans with Melanie (guest star Sarah Chalke) in this new episode. Meanwhile, to her surprise, Dylan (Kyla Kenedy) is impressed by Jimmy’s (John Ross Bowie) band. 8:30 p.m. ABC
Hawaii Five-0 Adam, Junior and Tani (Ian Anthony Dale, Beulah Koale and Meaghan Rath) travel to a remote lab at the bottom of the sea to investigate a homicide. Alex O’Loughlin and Scott Caan also star in this new episode of the rebooted TV police drama. 9 p.m. CBS
The Blacklist While Liz (Megan Boone) and the task force track two pawnbrokers fronting large quantities of cash to criminal enterprises, Red (James Spader) confronts an old adversary in prison. 9 p.m. NBC
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Rebecca (Rachel Bloom) agrees to help Darryl (Pete Gardner) by offering to baby-sit. Also, Paula (Donna Lynne Champlin) throws a game night in this new episode of the musical comedy. 9 p.m. KTLA
Great Performances This new episode features performance of German composer Christoph Willibald Gluck’s opera “Orphee et Eurydice,” about the famous myth of a Greek musician and poet who is grief-stricken over the death of his wife. From Lyric Opera of Chicago, in collaboration with the Joffrey Ballet. 9 p.m. KOCE
Austin City Limits Puerto Rican rapper Residente performs in this new episode. 9 p.m. KLCS
Howie Mandel Presents Howie Mandel at the Howie Mandel Comedy Club In his first solo comedy special in 20 years, the comedian takes the stage at the comedy club that bears his name, in Atlantic City. 10 p.m. Showtime
Seance on a Wet Afternoon Director Bryan Forbes’ adaptation of Mark McShane’s novel of the same title was one of the best-reviewed films of 1964. Richard Attenborough and Kim Stanley star. 5 p.m. TCM
Truth or Dare Lucy Hale (“Pretty Little Liars”), Tyler Posey (“Teen Wolf”) and Violett Beane (“God Friended Me”) star in Jeff Wardlow’s 2018 horror film, which focuses on several college students who begin a round of Truth or Dare while on vacation in Mexico. 8 p.m. Cinemax
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today A trip to Giphy headquarters. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Elizabeth Banks. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Nikki Novak (“Fandango”); Mark Paul Gosselaar (“The Passage”) (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan William H. Macy (“Shameless”); “The No Excuses Home Workout”; Elle King performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Victoria Rowell (“Jacqueline and Jilly”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Real A fan affected by the government shutdown; Tank (“Dirty”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Doctors Liver cancer mortality goes up; a driver is impaled by a metal rod; vitamin D and sex. (N) 11 a.m. KCOP
The Talk Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Dr. Phil A 24-year-old woman claims her PTSD is caused by the horrific sexual abuse she had to endure as a child. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Samuel L. Jackson (“Glass”); Pete Holmes (“Crashing”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show Basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal discusses his health scare; missing teen is found alive. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
Washington Week Government shutdown; State of the Union address; attorney general confirmation hearings; President Trump's secret conversations with Russian President Vladimir Putin: Michael Schmidt, the New York Times; Jake Sherman, Politico; Laura Jarrett, CNN; Kelly O'Donnell, NBC. (N) 7 p.m. KOCE and 1 a.m. KOCE
Amanpour and Company (N) 10 p.m. KVCR; 11 p.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS
Real Time With Bill Maher (Season premiere) Former Gov. John Kasich (R-Ohio); NFL running back Marshawn Lynch; radio host Erick Erickson; former Rep. Barney Frank (D-Mass.); Catherine Rampell. (N) 10 p.m. and midnight HBO
The Issue Is...With Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m. KTTV
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Elizabeth Banks; Sebastian Maniscalco; Martha Stewart. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert William H. Macy. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
NBA Basketball The San Antonio Spurs visit the Minnesota Timberwolves, 5 p.m. ESPN; the Clippers host the Golden State Warriors, 7:30 p.m. ESPN; FS Prime
