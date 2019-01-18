Saturday's TV highlights and weekend talk shows: 'Escaping the Madhouse' and 'Dynasties'

SERIES
Saturday Night Live Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) hosts with musical guest Greta Van Fleet performs. 8:29 p.m. NBC
Planet Earth: Dynasties Naturalist David Attenborough hosts this new five-part documentary series. The premiere focuses on the Marsh Pride in Kenya’s Masai Mara, one of the most famous lion prides in Africa. 9 p.m. BBC America, AMC, IFC and Sundance
MOVIES
Tully Charlize Theron stars as the mother of three who hires a night nanny (Mackenzie Davis) to help her care for her newborn baby. Mark Duplass and Ron Livingston also star in director Jason Reitman’s 2018 dramedy, written by Diablo Cody. 7:20 p.m. HBO
Creed Sylvester Stallone reprises his iconic role as long-retired prizefighter Rocky Balboa, who agrees to train Apollo Creed’s son (Michael B. Jordan) as a boxer. Tessa Thompson, Phylicia Rashad and Tony Bellew also star. 8 p.m. BET
Overboard The main characters of the 1987 Goldie Hawn-Kurt Russell romantic comedy get a gender switch in this 2018 remake, with Anna Faris starring as a struggling single mother who takes advantage of a rich cad (Eugenio Derbez) with amnesia, convincing him that the two of them are married. Eva Longoria and John Hannah also star. 8 p.m. EPIX
Escaping the Madhouse: The Nellie Bly Story Inspired by a true story, this new TV drama stars Christina Ricci as an investigative reporter who feigns mental illness to be admitted as a patient at the Women’s Lunatic Asylum for an expose on the facility. Judith Light and Josh Bowman also star. 8 p.m. Lifetime
Sicario: Day of the Soldado Benicio del Toro, Josh Brolin and Jeffrey Donovan reprise their roles from the critically acclaimed 2015 action film “Sicario” in this 2018 sequel, which revolves around a CIA mission to combat drug-related violence on the U.S. and Mexico border by escalating tensions among the cartels. Catherine Keener, Matthew Modine and Shea Whigham also star. 8 p.m. Starz
Brexit Benedict Cumberbatch stars in this new docudrama, which takes viewers behind the scenes during the events leading up to the summer 2016 referendum that resulted in a decision for the United Kingdom to leave the European Union. The “Sherlock” star plays Dominic Cummings, who spearheaded the Vote Leave movement. Rory Kinnear, John Heffernan and Liz White also star. 9 p.m. HBO
WEEKEND TALK
SATURDAY
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
SUNDAY
Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC
State of the Union With Jake Tapper Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.). Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii). Panel: Rep. Nanette Barragán (D-Calif.); former Rep. Mia Love (R-Utah); Rick Santorum; Jennifer Granholm. (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN
CBS News Sunday Morning Homeless college students; Carol Channing remembered; Marty Stuart. (N) 6:30 a.m. KCBS
Fareed Zakaria GPS Brexit: Former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Tony Blair, Bringing a topical play to stage: Aaron Sorkin, (“To Kill a Mockingbird”). (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN
Face the Nation Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.). Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.). Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank). ISIS: Brett McGurk. Author Jason Rezaian (“Prisoner”). Panel: Molly Ball, Time; Ramesh Ponnuru, National Review; Jamelle Bouie, the New York Times; David Sanger, the New York Times. (N) 8 a.m. KCBS
Meet the Press Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.). Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.). Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.). Panel: Peter Baker, the New York Times; Joshua Johnson, NPR; Danielle Pletka; Heidi Przybyla. (N) 8 a.m. KNBC; 3 p.m. MSNBC
This Week With George Stephanopoulos (N) 8 a.m. KABC
Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Rep. James Clyburn (D-S.C.). Panel: Newt Gingrich; Donna Edwards; Guy Benson; Charles Lane. (N) 8 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m., 4 and 11 p.m. Fox News
Reliable Sources BuzzFeed’s obstruction story: Carl Bernstein; co-author Tony Schwartz, (“The Art of the Deal”). The Atlantic's “Impeach” cover: Jeffrey Goldberg, the Atlantic. Government shutdown; State of the union uncertainty: Olivia Nuzzi, New York magazine; David Zurawik, the Baltimore Sun. Trying to help local newspapers: Charles Sennott and Steve Waldman, Report for America. (N) 8 a.m. CNN
MediaBuzz Mollie Hemingway; Sara Fischer, Axios; Juan Williams; Emily Jashinsky, the Federalist; Philippe Reines; Susan Ferrechio, Washington Examiner; Francesca Chambers, Daily Mail. (N) 8 a.m. and Midnight Fox News
60 Minutes Preempted by NFL Playoffs.
SPORTS
Bundesliga Soccer Bayer 04 Leverkusen versus Borussia Mönchengladbach, 6:30 a.m. FS1; RB Leipzig versus Borussia Dortmund, 9:30 a.m. FS1
Premier League Soccer Liverpool FC versus Crystal Palace FC, 6:55 a.m. NBCSP; Manchester United FC versus Brighton & Hove Albion FC, 7 a.m. CNBC; Arsenal FC versus Chelsea FC, 9:30 a.m. NBC
College Basketball UCLA at USC, 1 p.m. CBS. Also: Florida at Georgia, 9 a.m. CBS; Michigan at Wisconsin, 9 a.m. ESPN; North Carolina at Miami, 9 a.m. ESPN2; Richmond at Davidson, 9:30 a.m. NBCSP; Cincinnati at Wichita State, 11 a.m. CBS; Indiana at Purdue, 11 a.m. Fox; North Carolina State at Notre Dame, 11 a.m. KDOC; Kansas at West Virginia, 11 a.m. ESPN; Alabama at Tennessee, 11 a.m. ESPN2; Rhode Island at La Salle, 11:30 a.m. NBCSP; Louisville at Georgia Tech, 1 p.m. KDOC; Kentucky at Auburn, 1 p.m. ESPN; TCU at Kansas State, 1 p.m. ESPN2; Wake Forest at Virginia Tech, 1 p.m. FS Prime; Pepperdine at Loyola Marymount, 1 p.m. SportsNet; St. John's at Butler, 1:30 p.m. Fox; Dayton at St. Bonaventure, 1:30 p.m. NBCSP; Virginia at Duke, 3 p.m. ESPN; Texas Tech at Baylor, 3 p.m. ESPN2; Massachusetts at VCU, 3:30 p.m. NBCSP; DePaul at Seton Hall, 5 p.m. FS1
NHL Hockey The Ducks visit the New Jersey Devils, 10 a.m. FS Prime; the Kings visit the Colorado Avalanche, Noon Fox Sports Net
Women’s Soccer International Friendly: France versus United States, 11:30 a.m. FS1
NBA Basketball Oklahoma City Thunder at the Philadelphia 76ers, 12:30 p.m. ABC; the Lakers at the Houston Rockets, 5:30 p.m. ABC
