Monday's TV highlights: 'Magnum P.I.' on CBS

SERIES
Big Brother: Celebrity Edition Former O.J. Simpson murder trial witness Kato Kaelin is among the houseguests of unscripted spinoff’s second season. Former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci, Olympic hurdler and bobsledder Lolo Jones, swimmer Ryan Lochte and actors Joey Lawrence and Jonathan Bennett are also contestants. Julie Chen Moonves hosts. 8 p.m. CBS
America’s Got Talent The international edition of the series continues. 8 p.m. NBC
Arrow Oliver (Stephen Amell) wants to get back to work and focus on his marriage, but Dinah (Juliana Harkavy) wants him to track the new Green Arrow in this new episode of the superhero series. David Ramsey also stars. 8 p.m. KTLA
The Bachelor Eight bachelorettes perform in a pirate-themed dinner show. Also, Elyse and Colton travel to San Diego, and Terry Crews and his wife, Rebecca King-Crews, coach bachelorettes training for a strongest woman competition, with Fred Willard’s commentary. 8 p.m. ABC
Kids Baking Championship Host and judges Valerie Bertinelli and Duff Goldman try to resolve the question of which is the better treat in a “Blondies vs. Brownies,” episode. To settle the issue they divide 10 young into baking teams. 8 and 9 p.m. Food Network
Magnum P.I. Magnum and Higgins (Jay Hernandez, Perdita Weeks) learn that the assassin who killed Higgins’ true love has resurfaced on Oahu 9 p.m. CBS
Black Lightning Khalil and Jennifer (Jordan Calloway, China Anne McClain) give in to their feelings for each other and start planning a future while Jefferson (Cress Williams) approaches Henderson (Damon Gupton) with a favor in this new episode. 9 p.m. KTLA
The Passage Brad (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) is wounded and Amy (Saniyya Sidney) takes him on the run while the epidemic spreads and the race to find a cure intensifies in this new episode. 9 p.m. Fox
Manifest When Ben and Grace (Josh Dallas, Athena Karkanis) head upstate to find Cal (Jack Messina), who’s been kidnapped, they use his drawings as clues to his location. 10 p.m. NBC
The Good Doctor In the wake of the quarantine, the Department of Public Health decides the hospital staff needs to review what transpired and why, so they can rebuild public confidence, but the exhausted doctors and nurses just want to return to their normal routines. Nicholas Gonzalez, Christina Chang. Freddie Highmore and Richard Schiff star. 10 p.m. ABC
Independent Lens Native American musicians who helped transform jazz, blues and rock music are celebrated in this new documentary “Rumble: The Indians Who Rocked the World,” which incorporates imaginative re-creations, interviews and archival concert footage. Among those sharing their stories about these music legends are George Clinton, Taj Mahal, Jackson Browne, Tony Bennett, Iggy Pop, Steven Tyler, Steven Van Zandt and Quincy Jones. The icons profiled include Native guitarist Jimi Hendrix, blues pioneer Charley Patton and jazz singer Mildred Bailey, who trained her voice on Native American songs. 10 p.m. KOCE; 11 p.m. KPBS
Winner Cake All Giada De Laurentiis welcomes four baking teams and challenges them to create a cake decoration that honors their favorite fairy tale. 10 p.m. Food Network
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Jordan Fisher (“Rent Live”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Viggo Mortensen (“Green Book”); Jordan Fisher (“Rent”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Real (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Vanessa Hudgens; Lil Rel Howery. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Steve (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Rachael Ray Molly Ringwald (“Riverdale”); musician Questlove. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV
Dr. Phil (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Matthew McConaughey (“Serenity”); Adam Levine, Blake Shelton, Andy Lassner and tWitch. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show The latest on the abduction of Jayme Closs; the mysterious virus causing paralysis in children. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé Dr. Leana Wen. (N) 6 p.m. KVCR
Amanpour and Company (N) 10 p.m. KVCR; 11:30 p.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Kerry Washington; JoJo Siwa; Joe Jackson performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.); rapper Method Man. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Celebrities pay tribute to President Trump. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Colin Jost; Michael Che; Andrea Savage; Death Cab for Cutie; Venzella Joy performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
SPORTS
2019 Australian Open Tennis Round of 16, 11 a.m. ESPN2; Men’s and Women’s Quarterfinals, 6 p.m. ESPN2 and midnight ESPN2
NBA Basketball New Orleans Pelicans at Memphis Grizzlies, 2:30 p.m. TNT; Houston Rockets at Philadelphia 76ers, 5 p.m. TNT; the Lakers host the Golden State Warriors, 7:30 p.m. TNT
