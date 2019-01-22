Tuesday's TV highlights: 'Project Blue Book' on History

SERIES
The Flash Nora (Jessica Parker Kennedy) is injured in a battle with Cicada (Chris Klein) and her speed healing isn’t working, leaving Barry and Iris (Grant Gustin, Candice Patton) stressing over her health in this new episode of the superhero series. 8 p.m. KTLA
The Conners Just as Darlene (Sara Gilbert) is grappling with a life-changing offer from Ben (Jay R. Ferguson), an unexpected conversation with David (Johnny Galecki) turns her world upside down. Also, relationship problems lead Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) to drink, and Dan (John Goodman) delivers alarming news in the season finale of the spinoff series. Alicia Goranson, Michael Fishman, Emma Kenney and Ames McNamara also star. 8 p.m. ABC
Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates, Jr. Journalists Christiane Amanpour, Ann Curry and Lisa Ling each learn about stories within their family trees in this new episode. 8 p.m. KOCE and KPBS
Good Trouble Callie’s (Maia Mitchell) love life heats up, while Mariana (Cierra Ramirez) tries to get ahead at work in this new episode. 8 p.m. Freeform
The Kids Are Alright After Eddie and Wendi (Caleb Foote, Kennedy Lea Slocum) break up, Peggy (Mary McCormack) doesn’t want to sever her ties with Wendi in this new episode of the family comedy. 8:30 p.m. ABC
FBI When an alt-right provocateur is slain after giving a speech at a university in New York City, special agents Bell and Zidan (Missy Peregrym and Zeeko Zaki) investigate extreme political groups at the school. 9 p.m. CBS
This Is Us Rebecca (Mandy Moore) and the Big Three (Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz and Justin Hartley) grapple with secrets that Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) kept from them. Also, Jack’s Vietnam story continues to unfold in this new episode. 9 p.m. NBC
Roswell, New Mexico As the anniversary of Rosa’s death heightens tension in town, Max (Nathan Parsons) confronts Michael and Isobel (Michael Vlamis, Lily Cowles) in this new episode of the rebooted drama. 9 p.m. KTLA
black-ish When Dre’s (Anthony Anderson) teenage cousin Kyra (Quvenzhané Wallis) needs a place to stay the family takes her in. Jack and Diane (Miles Brown, Marsai Martin) try to look Kyra up in social media. Tracee Ellis Ross and Marcus Scribner also star in this new episode. 9 p.m. ABC
The Gifted Lauren (Natalie Alyn Lind) struggles to keep herself awake, to evade the sinister forces in her dreams that are leading her to join Andy (Percy Hynes White) and surrender to her dark impulses in this new episode. 9 p.m. Fox
Splitting Up Together Camille (Lindsay Price) urges Lena (Jenna Fischer) to become more active on social media to get her business off the ground, while Martin (Oliver Hudson) takes over for Lena as Milo’s (Sander Thomas) classroom parent and investigates why Milo is feared by his classmates. 9:30 p.m. ABC
NCIS: New Orleans While undercover, Gregorio (Vanessa Ferlito) joins a social club for military wives after one of the members is contacted by an ex-boyfriend who is on the FBI’s most wanted list. Scott Bakula also stars in this new episode. 10 p.m. CBS
The Rookie The station is put on high alert to get ready for a visit by the vice president of the United States, and the Secret Service puts Nolan and Bishop (Nathan Fillion, Afton Williamson) in charge of exploring a possible threat. Currie Graham guest stars. 10 p.m. ABC
Frontline In recent election cycles, some politicians scored points by pitching the alleged benefits of clean coal, but the new episode “Coal’s Deadly Dust” explores the grim truth: An epidemic of black lung disease is killing thousands of coal miners in Appalachia. 10 p.m. KOCE and KPBS
The Many Sides of Jane The central figure in this new six-part documentary series is a 28-year-old woman from Boise, Idaho, who struggles with dissociative identity disorder, more commonly referred to as multiple personality disorder. 10 p.m. A&E
Project Blue Book The new episode “The Lubbock Lights” is based on an actual investigation from the Project Blue Book case files. The story follows Hynek and Quinn (Aiden Gillen, Michael Malarkey) as they are dispatched to look into a mass sighting, a phenomenon that is something of a rarity. 10:03 p.m. History
Corporate When Matt’s (Matt Ingebretson) old college buddy invites him to hang out, Matt wants to prove that he’s still young and fun. Jake Weisman also stars in this new episode of the comedy. 10:30 p.m. Comedy Central
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Oscar nominations with Dave Karger. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Oscar nominations. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. The cast of “Serenity”; the cast of “Rent Live.” (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Chris Pine (“I Am the Night”); Madchen Amick (“Riverdale”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Gina Rodriguez. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Real Daymond John (“Shark Tank”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Doctors A man tells how he lost hundreds of pounds; a fast-food burger that was left out for six years. (N) 11 a.m. KCOP
The Talk Sarah Chalke. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Real Daymond John (“Shark Tank”). (N) 1 p.m. KCOP
Steve Kandi Burruss (“The Real Housewives of Atlanta”); Cari Champion (“The Titan Games”). (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Rachael Ray Lindsay Lohan; Marie Kondo (“Tidying Up With Marie Kondo”). (N) 2 p.m. KTTV
Dr. Phil A gambler lost his money, ruined his parents’ credit, can’t keep a job, can’t provide for his babies. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Anne Hathaway (“Serenity”); Fred Savage. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show The drownings of young men during winter; women who find soul mates among inmates. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
Amanpour and Company (N) 10 p.m. KVCR; 11 p.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan (Season premiere) Tom Hanks. (N) 11 p.m. and 12:30 a.m.TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Gina Rodriguez; Lil Rel Howery; Brothers Osborne performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Drew Barrymore; Bret Baier; Maggie Rogers performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Nathan Fillion; 6LACK performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Stephen Curry; Regina King; Ron Funches; Lauren Jauregui performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Connie Britton; Dave Franco; Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider; Venzella Joy performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
SPORTS
Women’s soccer From Spain: Spain versus the United States. 11:30 a.m. ESPN2
NBA basketball The Clippers visit the Dallas Mavericks, 5:30 p.m. FS Prime
2019 Australian Open tennis Men’s and women’s quarterfinals, 6 p.m. ESPN2; men's quarterfinal, 12:30 a.m. ESPN2
For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.
