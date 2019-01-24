Thursday's TV highlights: 'Broad City' on Comedy Central

SERIES
Supernatural Dean (Jensen Ackles) spends time bonding with Mary and Donna; (Samantha Smith, Briana Buckmaster) while Nick (Mark Pellegrino) finds an answer he was looking for. Jared Padalecki also stars in this new episode. 8 p.m. KTLA
Grey's Anatomy Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) starts to question whether Link’s (Chris Carmack) laid-back approach is appropriate when it comes to the treatment of a challenging patient. Also, Maggie (Kelly McCreary) stresses over whether Richard, Jackson and Catherine (James Pickens Jr., Jesse Williams, Debbie Allen) have come to terms with Catherine’s diagnosis in this new episode of the medical drama. 8 p.m. ABC
Gotham Gordon and the Penguin (Benjamin McKenzie, Robin Lord Taylor) work together as Nygma, Barbara and Lucius (Cory Michael Smith, Erin Richards, Chris Chalk) have differing opinions about who is the culprit behind recent events at Haven. Anthony Carrigan and Jaime Murray also star in this new episode with guest star Cameron Monaghan. 8 p.m. Fox
Top Chef The chefs are split into two teams and tasked with throwing houseboat parties at Kentucky’s Lake Cumberland. Emeril Lagasse takes a turn as a guest judge, with host Padma Lakshmi. 8 p.m. Bravo
Siren Mermaid Ryn (Eline Powell) is still trying to adapt to life on dry land, while her human ally (Alex Roe) struggles with the lingering effects of hearing the seductive siren song as the fantasy drama returns for a new season. 8 p.m. Freeform
Fam The family comedy airs two new episodes. Nina Dobrev, Tone Bell and Odessa Adlon star. 8:30 and 9:30 p.m. CBS
Brooklyn Nine-Nine Jake and Gina (Andy Samberg, Chelsea Peretti) attend their 20th high school reunion with Amy (Melissa Fumero), while back at the station Charles (Joe Lo Truglio) helps Rosa (Stephanie Beatriz) with a problem concerning her love life. Andre Braugher, Terry Crews, Dirk Blocker and Joel McKinnon Miller also star in this new episode of the workplace comedy. 9 p.m. NBC
The Orville The starship and crew make first contact with another civilization as a new member (Jessica Szohr) joins the crew in this new episode of the science-fiction parody. 9 p.m. Fox
The Good Place Kristen Bell, William Jackson Harper, Jameela Jamil, D'Arcy Carden, Manny Jacinto and Ted Danson star in this afterlife comedy’s season finale. 9:30 p.m. NBC
Broad City Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer kick off the fifth and final season of their critically acclaimed comedy series with a premiere that uses a format similar to “Instagram Stories,” following the pair through Manhattan as they celebrate Abbi’s 30th birthday. Alan Cumming, Amy Sedaris and Mark Consuelos are among the guest stars. 10 p.m. Comedy Central
The Other Two Former “Saturday Night Live” head writers Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider created this promising new comedy starring Drew Tarver (“Superstore”) and Helene Yorke (“Masters of Sex”) as a struggling actor and his slightly older sister, whose already frustrating lives become even more untenable when their 13-year-old brother Chase (Case Walker) becomes an overnight teen sensation. Molly Shannon and Ken Marino also star and the first season’s guest stars will include Wanda Sykes, Patrick Wilson, Richard Kind, Jackie Hoffman and several “SNL” regulars. 10:30 p.m. Comedy Central and 11 p.m. TV Land
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today E.L. James; Giada De Laurentiis. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Matthew McConaughey; Victoria Beckham. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Vintage Trouble performs; naturalist David Mizejewski, National Wildlife Federation. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Matt LeBlanc (“Man With a Plan”); Ilana Glazer. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Chris Cuomo. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Real Soulja Boy (“Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV; 1 p.m. KCOP
The Doctors Sex drive and the Nobel Prize; regrowing teeth; cycling shorts and thigh bands; cockroach milk. (N) 11 a.m. KCOP
The Talk Sonequa Martin-Green; Brooke Shields. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Steve Terry Crews (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” “America’s Got Talent: the Champions”). (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil A woman married a friend’s widower, then fell ill herself; he then proposed to another friend. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Debra Messing (“Will & Grace”); Future performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show Three identical brothers separated as infants for an experiment; extreme bullying. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
Amanpour and Company (N) 10:30 p.m. KVCR; 11 p.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.). (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Bill Hader. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Jada Pinkett Smith; Steve Coogan; Backstreet Boys perform. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Michael Moore; Ken Marino; Dermot Kennedy performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Chris Pine; Lena Headey; Kellen Erskine. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Neil Patrick Harris; Chelsea Peretti; Adam Newman. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Ellie Kemper; Claire McCaskill; Young the Giant performs; Venzella Joy performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
SPORTS
College Basketball Tulsa at Cincinnati, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Michigan State at Iowa, 4 p.m. FS1; Washington at Oregon, 6 p.m. ESPN2; Arizona at USC, 6 p.m. FS1; Saint Mary’s (Calif.) at BYU, 8 p.m. ESPN2; Arizona State at UCLA, 8 p.m. FS1
NBA Basketball Golden State Warriors at Washington Wizards, 5 p.m. TNT; Minnesota Timberwolves at Los Angeles Lakers, 7:30 p.m. SportsNet, TNT
2019 Australian Open Tennis Men’s Second Semifinal, From Melbourne. 12:30 a.m. ESPN
