Friday's TV highlights: 'Sydney to the Max' on Disney

SERIES
Dynasty Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) rounds up her girlfriends for a restorative trip to Idaho, but she has hidden agenda in this new episode of the prime time soap opera. 8 p.m. KTLA
Fresh Off the Boat Seeing the new (for the period) hit movie “Legends of the Fall” leaves Louis (Randall Park) with an obsession with the great outdoors, so he wants to take his family camping to celebrate his 40th birthday in this new episode. Chelsey Crisp and Constance Wu also star. 8 p.m. ABC
Sydney to the Max This new multigenerational family sitcom stars 13-year-old Ruth Righi (Broadway’s “School of Rock”) as a middle school student who lives with her single dad (Ian Reed Kesler, “Suits”) and his mother (Caroline Rhea) in the same home the dad was raised in. Jackson Dollinger, Ava Kolker and Christian J. Simon costar. 8:25 p.m. Disney
Speechless Dylan (Kyla Kenedy) is horrified to realize people see her as a mini-version of Maya (Minnie Driver). Micah Fowler, Mason Cook and John Ross Bowie also star. 8:30 p.m. ABC
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend As Rebecca (Rachel Bloom) tries to stick to her plan for happiness, Nathaniel and Maya (Scott Michael Foster, Esther Povitsky) bond over their feelings of unrequited love. 9 p.m. KTLA
Great Performances Sister Aloysius Beauvier engages in a battle of wills with Father Flynn at a Bronx Catholic school after a young nun tells her he may be abusing a student, in this presentation of “Doubt,” from Minnesota Opera. 9 p.m. KOCE
Austin City Limits This new episode features a performance of modern rock from Arctic Monkeys. Then, Wild Child presents music from their album “Expectations.” 9 p.m. KLCS
Strike Back: Revolution Jamie Bamber (“Battlestar Galactica”) joins the cast as Section 20’s new commanding officer in the season premiere of this politically charged action series. Also new to the show is Yasemin Kay Allen. 10 p.m. Cinemax
The Graham Norton Show James McAvoy and Sarah Paulson (“Glass”); Richard E. Grant (“Can You Ever Forgive Me?)”; Steve Coogan and John C. Reilly (“Stan & Ollie”); Westlife performs in this new episode.11 p.m. BBC America
SPECIALS
Roy Wood Jr.: No One Loves You “The Daily Show” correspondent Roy Wood Jr. in his second stand-up special. 11 p.m. Comedy Central
MOVIES
Everly Salma Hayek stars in the title role as a prostitute who works for a brutal Japanese crime lord (Hiroyuki Watanabe) while secretly assisting authorities in their crusade to take down the thug’s empire. Laura Cepeda, Aisha Ayama and Togo Igawa also star in this violent 2015 action film. 10 p.m. Syfy
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Ava Max performs. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Backstreet Boys perform; Zooey Deschanel. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Dr. Travis Stork; Dodgers manager Dave Roberts; Isabella Rossellini; Punta Cabras; Tyler Hilton. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan NeNe Leakes (“The Real Housewives of Atlanta”); Lecy Goranson (“The Conners”); DIY baby safety. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Colin Quinn; Broadway cast of “Pretty Woman.” (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Doctors Flu shot and pregnancy; barbershop Botox; curing winter blues. (N) 11 a.m. KCOP
The Talk Rachel Brosnahan and Michael Zegen; Brooke Shields. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Dr. Phil Laurie Depies, 20, vanished one night 26 years ago from her boyfriend’s apartment parking lot. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show James Corden (“The World’s Best”); Beth Stern (“Kitten Bowl VI”); Dean Lewis performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show Chicken wings without the guilt; lower-calorie creamy dips; “Shark Tank” stars; Eva Longoria. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
Washington Week Political brinkmanship over the government shutdown and the State of the Union; Michael Cohen to testify: Margaret Brennan, CBS; Elisabeth Bumiller, the New York Times; Osita Nwanevu, the New Yorker; Jeff Zeleny, CNN. (N) 7 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. KOCE
Amanpour and Company (N) 10 p.m. KVCR; 11:30 p.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS
Real Time With Bill Maher Political commentator Ann Coulter; diplomat Michael McFaul; Joshua Green; Sen. Jon Tester (D-Mont.); Heather McGhee.(N) 10 p.m. HBO
The Issue Is...With Elex Michaelson Ann Coulter; attorney Lisa Bloom; Harvey Levin (“TMZ”). (N) 10:30 p.m. KTTV
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Matt LeBlanc; Nikki Bella; Brie Bella; Jo Firestone. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert John Goodman. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
SPORTS
2019 Australian Open Tennis Women's Final From Melbourne,12:30 a.m. ESPN
