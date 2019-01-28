Monday's TV highlights: 'Manifest' on NBC

I Am the Night Inspired by actual events, this new miniseries — which got a sneak preview Sunday night after the televised SAG Awards — stars India Eisley (“The Secret Life of the American Teenager”) as a teenager who had been given away at birth and seeks answers with help from a disgraced reporter (Chris Pine). Jefferson Mays also stars. 9 p.m. TBS and TNT; 10:08 p.m. TNT