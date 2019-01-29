Advertisement

Tuesday's TV highlights: 'Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates, Jr.' on PBS

By
Jan 28, 2019 | 8:00 PM
Kal Penn, left, is one of the celebrities in a new episode of "Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates, Jr." on PBS. (PBS)

SERIES

Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates, Jr. Marisa Tomei, Sheryl Sandberg and Kal Penn learn about the challenges faced by their immigrant ancestors, who came to America from Italy, Russia and India, respectively, in this new episode. 8 p.m. KOCE and KPBS

Roswell, New Mexico After discovering Max’s (Nathan Parsons) secret, Liz (Jeanine Mason) runs some tests on her former classmate’s powers. Michael and Isobel (Michael Vlamis, Lily Cowles) try to intervene. Heather Hemmens also stars. 9 p.m. KTLA

Chopped The chefs cook game day feasts in this new episode. 9 p.m. Food Network

Expedition Unknown Host Josh Gates immerses himself in Wild West lore on a quest to find Butch Cassidy's missing loot, tracing the iconic outlaw's footsteps through Colorado, Utah and Nevada. 9 p.m. Travel

Legend Hunter Wildlife biologist and explorer Pat Spain embarks on a search to find the Irish crown jewels, which were stolen from Dublin Castle in 1907. 10 p.m. Travel

Teachers Struggling to juggle work with the demands of being a new mom, Mrs. Adler (Kathryn Thomas) accepts a helpful offer from Ms. Cannon (Caitlin Barlow) and soon regrets its. Elsewhere, Ms. Snap (Katy Colloton) leads a troop of Wilderness Gals through the urban jungle, hoping to teach them what it means to be modern women. 10 p.m. TV Land

Many Sides of Jane Jane's mother attempts to reconnect, leaving Jane and her personalities deeply conflicted. 10 p.m. A&E

SPECIALS

Super Bowl Greatest Commercials 2019 From Atlanta, Boomer Esiason and Daniela Ruah host this interactive one-hour special, which gives viewers a chance to vote via social media for their pick as the funniest Super Bowl commercial of all time. Among the top 10 commercials in contention are Budweiser’s “Lamb Streaker” (2006), Tide to Go’s “Talking Stain” (2008) and Hyundai’s “First Date” (2016). Also, Kevin Frazier introduces a new “Avocados From Mexico” spot. 8 p.m. CBS

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Author Howard Schultz; Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson; Carolina Panthers coach Ron Rivera. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Jenn Falik; Alejandra Ramos. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Carrie Ann Inaba. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. LGBTQ rights activist Jazz Jennings (“I Am Jazz”); Marla Tellez. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Matthew Broderick (“To Dust”); Padma Lakshmi (“Top Chef”); Terry Dubrow (“Botched”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Former Starbucks Chief Executive Howard Schultz. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show Michael Bolton performs; Carla Hall, Michael Yo, Brian Balthazar, Devyn Simone. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Real A contestant competes in a ball-tossing game to win money, a luxury bag or a priceless T-shirt. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV, 1 p.m. KCOP

The Doctors Dangerous beauty product; Meghan Markle’s beauty hack; doctors with tattoos and body piercings. (N) 11 a.m. KCOP

The Talk Marcia Gay Harden; Vanessa L. Williams. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Steve Bachelors take a lie detector test. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Courteney Cox (“9 Months With Courteney Cox”); Christina Aguilera; Lizzo performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Dr. Oz Show Rep. Jackie Speier (D-Calif.) tells of going to Jonestown to investigate Jim Jones and getting shot. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

Amanpour and Company (N) 10 p.m. KVCR; 11 p.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Steven Yeun; Corey Rodrigues. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Matthew Broderick; Maddie Ziegler; Yo Gotti; Lil Baby. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Former Gov. Chris Christie (R-N.J.); Yvette Nicole Brown. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live Viola Davis; Charles P. Pierce; Cypress Hill performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Regina Hall; Eugene Levy; Charlie Day. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Rosie O’Donnell; Nicolle Wallace; DaniLeigh performs; Brendan Buckley performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

SPORTS

NBA Basketball The Lakers host the Philadelphia 76ers, 7:30 p.m. TNT

For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.

