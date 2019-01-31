Advertisement

Thursday's TV highlights: 'Will & Grace' on NBC

By
Jan 30, 2019 | 8:00 PM
Jack (Sean Hayes, left) and Will (Eric McCormack) go on a trip, of sorts, in a new episode of "Will & Grace" on NBC. (Chris Haston / NBC)

SERIES

The Big Bang Theory Sheldon (Jim Parsons) is thrilled to help Bernadette (Melissa Rauch) and Wolowitz (Simon Helberg) navigate bureaucratic paperwork until he discovers they are breaking the law in this new episode. Johnny Galecki and Kaley Cuoco also star. 8 p.m. CBS

Top Chef This new episode takes the chefs on a road trip to Nashville, where they cook on the stage of the Grand Ole Opry for country music star Hunter Hayes. With Caleb Followill, model Lily Aldridge and chef Jonathan Waxman. 8 p.m. Bravo

Siren Ben (Alex Roe), Maddie (Fola Evans-Akingbola) and Ryn (Eline Powell) try to keep the sudden arrival of the mermaid pack hidden from the townspeople. Sarah-Jane Redmond and Rena Owen also star in this new episode. 8 p.m. Freeform

Young Sheldon Sheldon (Iain Armitage) forges an unlikely friendship with his school’s biggest bully (guest star Ryan Cargill) and tries to use this alliance to settle some scores with Georgie (Montana Jordan). Also, Missy (Raegan Revord) steals Meemaw’s (Annie Potts) makeup to spruce up her “look” for school pictures. 8:30 p.m. CBS

Legacies The arrival of a new monster who feeds off their darkest fears wreaks havoc for Hope (Danielle Rose Russell), Rafael (Peyton Alex Smith), Landon (Aria Shahghasemi) and MG (Quincy Fouse). 9 p.m. KTLA

The Orville Claire’s (Penny Johnson Jerald) shipmates share her happiness when her personal life unexpectedly takes an upswing in this new episode. Seth MacFarlane, Scott Grimes, Peter Macon, Adrianne Palicki, Jessica Szohr and Halston Sage also star. 9 p.m. Fox

Bring It! It’s time for a showdown as Coach D gives four veterans who are about to graduate a chance to choreograph a trio, with the winner’s routine to represent the team in a national competition. 9 p.m. Lifetime

Will & Grace The rebooted sitcom returns from its midseason hiatus with Will (Eric McCormack), Karen (Megan Mullally) and Jack (Sean Hayes) unwittingly ingesting a hallucinogenic drug. Also, Karen gives her final “performance” as Mrs. Stanley Walker, and Grace (Debra Messing) is shocked when her client (guest star Chelsea Handler) takes up with her sister (guest star Mary McCormack). 9:30 p.m. NBC

How to Get Away With Murder Nate (Billy Brown) sets out to confirm his suspicion about the real culprit in his father’s murder, while Bonnie (Liza Weil) is beset with a wave of self-doubt. Viola Davis also stars with guest star Melinda Page Hamilton. 10 p.m. ABC

Music City While Jessica and Dre officially start their new life, Rachyl and Kerry's tumultuous relationship reaches its final boiling point in the season finale of the unscripted series. 10 p.m. CMT

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Giphy headquarters; Bahar Takhtehchian; Michele Leone. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Tennis player Serena Williams; Super Bowl tailgating: Jeff Mauro and Alex Guarnaschelli. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Environmental activist Erin Brockovich; Dr. Drew Pinsky; eliminated contestant from “The Masked Singer”; Paul W. Downs (“Broad City”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Megan Mullally (“Will & Grace”); Max Greenfield (“The Neighborhood”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Presidential candidate Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D-South Bend, Ind.). (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show Cody Simpson; Carson Kressley, AJ Gibson, Lilliana Vazquez and Nicole Byer. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Real Mo’Nique (“Mo’Nique Does Vegas”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Doctors Weightlifting and depression; a food to eat to reduce the risk of cancer and heart disease. (N) 11 a.m. KCOP

The Talk Dr. Phil McGraw. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Real Mo’Nique. (N) 1 p.m. KCOP

Steve Intuitive specialists help women find love; chef Aaron McCargo. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Rachael Ray Giada De Laurentiis; Beth Stern (“Kitten Bowl VI”). (N) 2 p.m. KTTV

Dr. Phil The siblings of a boy who was held captive in a tiny closet reveal how they saved his life. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Johnny Galecki, Jim Parsons, Kaley Cuoco, Simon Helberg, Kunal Nayyar, Melissa Rauch, Mayim Bialik (“The Big Bang Theory”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Dr. Oz Show Bethenny Frankel discusses an allergic reaction that almost took her life. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

Amanpour and Company (N) 10 p.m. KVCR; 11 p.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.). (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Matt LeBlanc; Gary Gulman. (N) 11 p.m.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Seth Meyers; Danai Gurira; magician Dan White. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Ellen Page; Radhika Jones; Django Gold. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live Viggo Mortensen; Rita Moreno; Summer Walker performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Michael Moore; Busy Phillips; Conan Gray performs; Brendan Buckley performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

SPORTS

NBA Basketball The Clippers host the Lakers, 7:30 p.m. FS Prime and SportsNet

For more sports on TV, seethe Sports section.

