Friday's TV highlights: 'Last Man Standing' on Fox

SERIES
MacGyver An international crime boss (guest star Roberto Sanchez) offers to surrender himself into Matty’s (Meredith Eaton) custody, if she allows him to return to the United States and attend his daughter’s wedding. She accepts, and sends Mac (Lucas Till) and the team to attend the event to make sure the father of the bride doesn’t bolt. 8 p.m. CBS
Blindspot The murder of a bestselling true crime novelist sends Jane (Jaimie Alexander) and the team on a hunt for a serial killer detailed in the author's final manuscript, which also features fictionalized versions of the FBI team. Sullivan Stapleton also stars in this new episode of the crime drama. 8 p.m. NBC
Fresh Off the Boat As Chinese New Year arrives, Jessica’s (Constance Wu) new Chinese friend (recurring guest star Ming-Na Wen), offers advice on how to build a better relationship with Grandma Huang (Lucille Soong) in this new episode. Randall Park, Forrest Wheeler, Judson Yang also star with guest star Reggie Lee. 8 p.m. ABC
Last Man Standing Mike and Vanessa (Tim Allen, Nancy Travis) take the girls (Amanda Fuller, Kaitlin Dever and Molly McCook) for a weekend at the family cabin, where Mike challenges them to unplug and stay off their phones for the entire stay. Meanwhile, Jen (guest star Krista Marie Yu) shadows Kyle (Christoph Sanders) at work for a school assignment. Hector Elizondo, Amanda Fuller and Molly McCook star. 8 p.m. Fox
Speechless Maya and Melanie (Minnie Driver, Sarah Chalke) take their promising new fashion line to the 2019 Abilities Expo; Ray (Mason Cook) takes J.J. (Micah Fowler) on an overnight college visit. 8:30 p.m. ABC
Hawaii Five-0 While investigating the murder of Flippa’s (Shawn Mokuahi Garnett) friend, McGarrett and Grover (Alex O’Loughlin, Chi McBride) uncover a deadly plan by an extremist group on the island in this new episode of the police drama. 9 p.m. CBS
The Blacklist When one of his important financial backers dies under suspicious circumstances, Red (James Spader) puts Liz (Megan Boone) and the task force on the case. Then Red represents himself in a critical court hearing. 9 p.m. NBC
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Rebecca and Greg (Rachel Bloom, Skylar Astin) take a day trip, but things don't go as planned. Also, Paula (Donna Lynne Champlin) has an incredibly stressful week in this new episode of the musical comedy. 9 p.m. KTLA
20/20 Kerri Rawson discusses her experience growing up as the daughter of serial killer Dennis Rader, known as the BTK Killer, in this new episode of the newsmagazine series. 9 p.m. ABC
Hell's Kitchen The final four chefs participate in a tableside challenge before the showmanship challenge is plagued with rookie mistakes. Two chefs are eliminated in this semi-final episode of the unscripted competition. 9 p.m. Fox
Great Performances at the Met Nico Muhly's musical-dramatic vision of “Marnie” about a young woman pursuing a life of crime and dishonesty. With Isabel Leonard and Christopher Maltman. 9 p.m. KOCE
Strike Back: Revolution Hoping to track down a stolen nuclear warhead in Kuala Lumpur, the team allies with covert Russian operative Katrina Zarkova (Yasemin Allen) until Police Inspector Amy Leong (Ann Truong) – who has ties to Triad leader and his henchman (Lim Teik Leong, Tom Wu) — pulls them off the job. Alin Sumarwata and Jamie Bamber also star 10 p.m. Cinemax
The Graham Norton Show Guests this weeks are Laura Linney (“Ozark”), Saoirse Ronan (“Mary Queen of Scots”), Timothée Chalamet (“Beautiful Boy”) and Stephen Mangan. The 1975 performs. 11 p.m. BBC America
MOVIES
Mary Shelley Elle Fanning is in the title role of this handsome 2017 period drama, which follows her passionate romance with poet Percy Shelley (Douglas Booth), who helped inspire her to write her masterpiece “Frankenstein.” The ensemble also includes Maisie Williams (“Game of Thrones”), Joanne Froggatt (“Downton Abbey”), Douglas Booth (“Pride and Prejudice and Zombies”) and Ben Hardy (“Bohemian Rhapsody”). 8 p.m. Showtime
Upgrade After mechanic Grey Trace (Logan Marshall-Green) is left paralyzed by an assault, a technology innovator (Harrison Gilbertson) persuades him to allow the inventor to install his latest invention — a highly sophisticated AI chip — in Grey’s spine to restore mobility in writer-director Leigh Whannell’s 2018 cyberpunk action horror film. Betty Gabriel also stars. 8:20 p.m. Cinemax
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Super Bowl preview: James Brown. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Joel Gamoran; Robert Waldinger. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Will Arnett; Daniel Radcliffe. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Dr. Mehmet Oz. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Daniel Radcliffe (“Miracle Workers”); Keith Carradine (“Madam Secretary”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Will Arnett; chef Emeril Lagasse; Deborah Roberts. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Victoria Gotti (“Victoria Gotti: My Father’s Daughter”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Real Aldis Hodge (“What Men Want”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV; 1 p.m. KCOP
The Doctors A male birth control pill; what to eat for a whiter and happier smile. (N) 11 a.m. KCOP
The Talk Matt LeBlanc. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Steve Dr. Drew Pinsky, Rashad Jennings, Dondré Whitfield, Brooke Burke, Christine Lakin and Nina Parker. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Rachael Ray NFL players Isaac Bruce, Ephraim Salaam and Nate Burleson bring their kids and compete in the kitchen. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV
Dr. Phil A woman fears her son’s violent gaming addiction may be the catalyst for him becoming a school shooter. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Brie Larson (“Captain Marvel”); Colton Underwood (“The Bachelor”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show Attorney Gloria Allred and two women who accuse hip-hop star R. Kelly of sexual abuse. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
Washington Week President Trump’s criticisms of U.S. intelligence leaders; developments in the Mueller investigation; budget negotiations and the potential for another shutdown: Bob Woodward, the Washington Post; Nancy Cordes, CBS; Peter Baker, the New York Times; Shawna Thomas, Vice News. (N) 7 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. KOCE
Amanpour and Company (N) 10 p.m. KVCR; 11:30 p.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS
Real Time With Bill Maher Rep. Will Hurd (R-Texas); Mayor Bill de Blasio (D-N.Y.); Peter Hamby; Jon Meacham; Jennifer Rubin. (N) 10 p.m. and midnight HBO
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Anthony Mackie; Tim Gunn; Matthew Broussard. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
