Saturday's TV highlights and weekend talk shows: 'Death of a Cheerleader'on Lifetime

SERIES
Planet Earth: Dynasties Set in India’s Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve, this new episode of the nature documentary series revolves around a tigress named Raj Bhera, who up to now has enjoyed life in a place filled with dense jungle, lush ponds and rich grasslands teeming with prey. 9 p.m. AMC; BBC America; IFC; Sundance
SPECIALS
Puppy Bowl Presents: The Dog Bowl II An entertaining and sometimes poignant lead-up to tomorrow’s “Puppy Bowl XV,” this annual offering spotlights adult and senior dogs currently living in rescue facilities and shelters, where they’re often overlooked in favor of adorable puppies. Animal advocate Jill Rappaport hosts. 8 p.m. Animal Planet
The 20th Annual Super Bowl Gospel Celebration 2019 This concert special brings together faith, football and gospel music. 8 p.m. BET
NFL Honors On the eve of Super Bowl LIII, the NFL bestows its annual awards, recognizing the best players and performances from the 2018 season. Included are league MVP and the prestigious Walter Payton Man of the Year award, which honors a player’s excellence on and off the field. 9 p.m. CBS
The 1st Annual Cat Bowl Beth Stern, Alison Sweeney and Cameron Mathison host this new special that focuses on older and special-needs cats who often are overlooked by visitors to animal shelters and rescue facilities. 10 p.m. Hallmark
MOVIES
Groundhog Day Feb. 2 keeps repeating for a cynical TV weatherman (Bill Murray) sent to watch the groundhog in Punxsutawney, Pa. Andie MacDowell also stars in the 1993 comedy that’s airing today over and over again. 11 a.m., 1:30, 4, 6:30 and 9 p.m. POP
Doctor Dolittle In this 1967 fantasy-musical, Rex Harrison plays a gentle soul in the Victorian era who prefers talking to animals rather than humans. Samantha Eggar, Anthony Newley, Richard Attenborough and Geoffrey Holder also star. 7 p.m. TCM
Uncle Drew Pro basketball star Kyrie Irving takes his character from a series of TV commercials to the big screen in this 2018 sports comedy, in which he is joined by former NBA players Shaquille O’Neal, Chris Webber, Reggie Miller and Nate Robinson. Lil Rel Howery, Erica Ash, J.B. Smoove, Mike Epps, Tiffany Haddish and Nick Kroll also star. 8 p.m. HBO
Death of a Cheerleader This new TV movie explores the events surrounding a shocking crime that took place in this upper-middle class community. Kellie Martin, who starred in a previous version, plays the FBI agent who cracked the case. Aubrey Peeples and Sarah Dugdale also star. 8 p.m. Lifetime
7 Days in Entebbe Jose Padilha’s 2018 action thriller chronicles the events and personalities that made up Operation Entebbe, a 1978 incident in which two Palestinian and two German terrorists hijacked an Air France flight en route from Tel Aviv to Paris and held the passengers for ransom. When negotiations failed, the Israelis approved a counterterrorist hostage rescue operation. Daniel Bruhl and Rosamund Pike star. 9 p.m. Showtime
WEEKEND TALK
SATURDAY
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
SUNDAY
CBS News Sunday Morning Singer-songwriter Linda Ronstadt; Sam Elliott (“A Star is Born”); on the set of “Sesame Street”; Factum Arte, a Madrid-based artisans’ workshop that uses high tech methods to create perfect replicas of endangered art. Super Bowl preview: James Brown, Bill Cowher, Phil Simms, Boomer Esiason and Nate Burleson.(N) 6 a.m. KCBS
Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC
State of the Union With Jake Tapper Former Gov. Terry McAuliffe (D-Va.). Sen. Richard Shelby (R-Ala.). Panel: Karen Finney; Scott Jennings; Linda Chavez; Bakari Sellers. (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN
Fareed Zakaria GPS President Trump plans to end the INF Treaty with Russia; crisis in Venezuela; Brexit: Antony Blinken; Richard Haass; Anne McElvoy, the Economist. The ‘El Chapo’ trial: Keegan Hamilton: Did ‘the elites’ ruin America? Anand Giridharadas. (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN
Face the Nation President Donald J. Trump. (N) 7:30 a.m. KCBS
Meet the Press Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio). Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.). John Brennan; Michael Leiter. Panel: Hallie Jackson; María Teresa Kumar; Mark Leibovich; Rich Lowry, National Review. (N) 8 a.m. KNBC; 3 p.m. MSNBC
This Week With George Stephanopoulos (N) 8 a.m. KABC
Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Sen. John Hoeven (R-N.D.). Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas). Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisc.). Panel: Former Rep. Jason Chaffetz (R-Utah); Liz Marlantes; Jonah Goldberg, National Review; Mo Elleithee. (N) 8 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m., 4 and 11 p.m. FNC
Reliable Sources with Brian Stelter Coverage of Democratic Presidential candidates: Howard Dean; Juana Summers, the Associated Press; Jackie Kucinich. Trump’s view of “free press; covering the State of the Union address: David Zurawik, the Baltimore Sun; David Folkenflik, NPR. (N) 8 a.m. CNN
MediaBuzz Emily Jashinsky, the Federalist; Capri Cafaro; Kristina Partsinevelos; Ben Domenech, the Federalist; author Cathy Areu (“Latino Wisdom”); Britt McHenry. (N) 8 a.m. and midnight FNC
SPORTS
College Basketball UCLA at Washington, 1 p.m. ESPN2. Also, Virginia Tech at NC State, 9 a.m. KDOC; St. John's at Duke, 9 a.m. ESPN; Oklahoma at West Virginia, 9 a.m. ESPN2; Seton Hall at Butler, 9 a.m. FS1; Georgia Tech at Florida State, 9 a.m. FS Prime; Miami at Virginia, 11 a.m. KDOC; North Carolina at Louisville, 11 a.m. ESPN; Texas at Iowa State, 11 a.m. ESPN2; Notre Dame at Boston College, 11 a.m. FS Prime; Providence at DePaul, 11:30 a.m. FS1; Texas Tech at Kansas, 1 p.m. CBS; Kentucky at Florida, 1 p.m. ESPN; ; San Francisco at Saint Mary’s (Calif.), 1 p.m. SportsNet; Massachusetts at Saint Joseph's, 1:30 p.m. NBCSP; Indiana at Michigan State, 3 p.m. ESPN; Syracuse at Pittsburgh, 3 p.m. ESPN2; George Mason at VCU, 3:30 p.m. NBCSP; Tennessee at Texas A&M, 5 p.m. ESPN; Alabama at Auburn, 5 p.m. ESPN2; Loyola-Chicago at Illinois State, 7 p.m. ESPN2
Soccer International Friendly: Costa Rica at United States From San Jose, 12:30 p.m. Fox
NBA Basketball The Clippers visit the Detroit Pistons, 2 p.m. Fox Sports Net; theLakers visit the Golden State Warriors, 5:30 p.m. ABC
NHL Hockey The Kings visit the New York Islanders, 4 p.m. KCOP; the Ducks visit the Winnipeg Jets, 4 p.m. FS Prime; the Chicago Blackhawks visit the Minnesota Wild, 5 p.m. NBC
