Wednesday's TV highlights: 'Criminal Minds' on CBS

SERIES
The World's Best Auditions continue with this new episode of the talent competition. 8 p.m. CBS
Riverdale As Sierra and Tom (Robin Givens, Martin Cummins) make wedding preparations they get an unsettling message that leads to a reunion of the Midnight Club. K.J. Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes and Cole Sprouse also star. 8 p.m. KTLA
Gordon Ramsay's 24 Hours to Hell and Back Chef Ramsay and his team help Bayou on the Vine, a family-owned-and-operated Cajun restaurant in Kansas City, Mo., in this new episode. 8 p.m. Fox
Nova Of the fabled Seven Wonders of the Ancient World, only the Great Pyramid of Giza, thought to be the oldest, still stands. In this new episode, Egyptologists Mark Lehner and Zahi Hawass present an authoritative review of this massive tribute to the Pharaoh Khufu. 9 p.m. KOCE and KPBS
Project Runway All Stars In this new episode, race-car driver Danica Patrick, talk show host Wendy Williams and model Lily Aldridge join the judges for a red-carpet fashion challenge that incorporates metallic fabrics and unique textures. 9 p.m. Lifetime
Criminal Minds Rossi (Joe Mantegna) prepares to marry Krystall (Kelly Frye) as the team investigates a series of fatal shootings following car accidents. Matthew Gray Gubler also stars. 10 p.m. CBS
The Dictator's Playbook Generalísimo Francisco Franco wins the Spanish Civil War and becomes dictator of Spain in this new episode of the documentary series. 10 p.m. KOCE and KPBS
You're the Worst As the wedding approaches Jimmy (Chris Geere) grows desperate to prove that getting married doesn’t mean he is losing his “edge.” Desmin Borges, Kether Donohue and Aya Cash also star. 10 p.m. FXX
Suits Harvey and Donna (Gabriel Macht, Sarah Rafferty) are caught in the crosshairs when Stu (Ian Reed Kesler) is blackmailed. Katherine Heigl also stars in this new episode. 10 and 10:35 p.m. USA
Knight Fight In the new episode “Romans vs. Barbarians,” a Grand Melee round between six armored-combat specialists in ancient armor and weaponry narrows the field to four. 10:03 p.m. History
American Beauty Star Sara Bareilles’ hit Broadway musical “Waitress” provides inspiration for the nine remaining artists, each of whom is paired with a professional waitress who will get a full makeover and a striking new look in this new episode. Christie Brinkley, photographer Yu Tsai and Hearst Magazines executive Leah Wyar are the judges. Supermodel Ashley Graham is host and mentor. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime
SPECIALS
The Watergate Scandal: A Mysteries at the Museum Special Special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into the 2016 presidential election has renewed interest in the early 1970s Watergate scandal that led to the downfall of President Richard M. Nixon. In this new, one-hour special, host Don Wildman travels to Washington, D.C., to revisit what was the most explosive scandal in American history, which started with a burglary, then snowballed into two years of investigations. 9 p.m. Travel
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Author Jacqueline Jackson; Jesse Jackson Jr. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Dr. Mehmet Oz; how to raise boys; heart health. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Susan Lucci; Priyanka Chopra; Danai Gurira; Robert Herjavec and Barbara Corcoran. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Henry Ian Cusick (“The Passage”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Chris Pratt (“The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Jill Abramson. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Killer Mike (“Trigger Warning With Killer Mike”); Nick Cannon. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Real Wayne Brady; the Howard University Real Fam. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV; 1 p.m. KCOP
The Doctors A simple addition to coffee may help reverse liver damage and combat Alzheimer’s. (N) 11 a.m. KCOP
The Talk Tiffany Haddish. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Steve Upgrading an online dating profile; Chaka Kahn; moments in black history: Bessie Coleman. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil Kerri Rawson discusses her father, serial killer Dennis Rader; a woman’s family has two cold cases. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Elizabeth Banks (“The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part”); P!nk (“Beautiful Trauma” world tour). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show Stories of women who had no idea they were pregnant until moments before they gave birth. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
Amanpour and Company (N) 10 p.m. KVCR; 11 p.m. KOCE
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Danai Gurira. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Tracy Morgan; Taraji P. Henson. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Liam Hemsworth; Jessica Williams; Ronnie Milsap. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Steve Buscemi; Bret Baier; Sasha Sloan performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Daniel Radcliffe; Phoebe Robinson. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Alicia Keys; Hailey Bieber; Joe List. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Ice-T; Paul Schrader; Tucker Rule performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly Rapper Killer Mike; Lucy Dacus performs; Shane West. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC
