Wednesday's TV highlights: 'Criminal Minds' on CBS

The Watergate Scandal: A Mysteries at the Museum Special Special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into the 2016 presidential election has renewed interest in the early 1970s Watergate scandal that led to the downfall of President Richard M. Nixon. In this new, one-hour special, host Don Wildman travels to Washington, D.C., to revisit what was the most explosive scandal in American history, which started with a burglary, then snowballed into two years of investigations. 9 p.m. Travel