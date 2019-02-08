Advertisement

Friday's TV highlights: 'Live From Lincoln Center: Pipeline' on PBS

By
Feb 07, 2019 | 8:00 PM
Karen Pittman and Namir Smallwood in "Pipeline," featured in the season premiere of "Live From Lincoln Center" on PBS. (Jeremy Daniel / PBS)

SERIES

Blindspot Roman’s (Luke Mitchell) clues lead to a billionaire hypochondriac who has stem cells that could save the life of Jane (Jaimie Alexander). Patterson and Rich (Ashley Johnson, Ennis Esmer) offer to trade the Book of Secrets for the stem cells, but they don’t have the book. 8 p.m. NBC

Dynasty Cristal and Blake (Nathalie Kelley, Grant Show) have a surprise visitor who could unravel their relationship. Elizabeth Gillies, Robert Christopher Riley also star in this new episode of the rebooted primetime soap. 8 p.m. KTLA

Hell's Kitchen In the two-hour season finale, the two finalists receive some unexpected help as they prepare their final menus. 8 p.m. Fox

The Blacklist When Red (James Spader) is sent to a federal institution for a psychiatric evaluation, Liz (Megan Boone) searches for a Blacklister who may have valuable information about Red's past. Diego Klattenhoff also stars in this new episode. 9 p.m. NBC

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Rebecca (Rachel Bloom) supports Paula (Donna Lynne Champlin) in her time of need while Greg, Josh and Nathaniel (Santino Fontana, Vincent Rodriguez III and Scott Michael Foster) have an unfortunate encounter in this new episode of the musical comedy. 9 p.m. KTLA

Live From Lincoln Center An inner-city teacher (Karen Pittman) tries to help her son (Namir Smallwood) after he gets in trouble at school in Dominique Morisseau’s new play “Pipeline,” featured in the season premiere of the performance series. 9 p.m. KOCE

I Am Jazz Days after being released from the hospital to recover in a hotel Jazz is rushed into emergency surgery due to a major complication in this new episode of the unscripted series. 9 p.m. TLC

Blue Bloods Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) violates a direct order during a hostage negotiation. Also, Frank (Tom Selleck) helps a distraught officer who accidentally shot a girl. Bridget Moynahan, Will Estes and Len Cariou also star in this new episode of the police drama. 10 p.m. CBS

2 Dope Queens The comedy duo of Jessica Williams and Phoebe Robinson return for a second season of their comedy/variety series based on their popular podcast. Lupita Nyong’o (“Black Panther”) is a guest in the premiere. 11 p.m. HBO

SPECIALS

Be My Valentine, Charlie Brown The Peanuts gang attends St. Valentine's Day festivities at school. 8 p.m. ABC

MOVIES

American Made Tom Cruise stars as former TWA pilot Barry Seal — who flew covert missions for the CIA before becoming a drug smuggler for the Medellin Cartel based in Colombia — in Doug Liman’s 2017 drama. Sarah Wright, Domhnall Gleeson and Alejandro Edda co-star. 8 p.m. Cinemax

Teddy Pendergrass: If You Don't Know Me Filmmaker Olivia Lichtenstein’s 2018 feature documentary chronicles the turbulent career and life story of the R&B and soul legend who died in 2010. 9 p.m. Showtime

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning A preview of the Grammy Awards: Kevin Frazier. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Hasan Minhaj; Lorena Bobbitt (“Lorena”). (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Rebel Wilson and Liam Hemsworth; Jessica Mulroney. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Financial advisor Winnie Sun; marriage and family therapist Kiaundra Jackson. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Liam Hemsworth (“Isn’t It Romantic”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Glenn Close. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show Keke Palmer. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Real Trends that need to end; recognizing black inventors and their creations. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Doctors ADD award; no-swell filler; Dr. Steven Curley (“In My Hands”); meatless meals; looking for love. (N) 11 a.m. KCOP

The Talk Daniel Radcliffe; Julia Stiles. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Steve Women vs. men; painter Antonio Davis mentors children; moments in black history: Marsai Martin. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Rachael Ray Bob Harper; Aldis Hodge. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV

Dr. Phil A woman is in love with a much-younger Nigerian man she found via social media and has never met. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Kendall Jenner; Super Bowl MVP Julian Edelman. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Dr. Oz Show Mental health: Taraji P. Henson; Dr. Sandra Lee (“Dr. Pimple Popper”). (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

Washington Week The House Intelligence Committee; border security deal; State of the Union address: Katty Kay, BBC; Dan Balz, the Washington Post; Amna Nawaz, PBS; Susan Davis, NPR. (N) 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. KOCE

Amanpour and Company (N) 10 p.m. KVCR; 11 p.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS

Real Time With Bill Maher Former Gov. Chris Christie (R-N.J.); Eric Idle; Jonathan Alter; Natasha Bertrand; former Rep. Jack Kingston (R-Ga.). (N) 10 p.m. and midnight HBO

The Issue Is...With Elex Michaelson Rep. Katie Hill (D-Santa Clarita); Travis Allen (R-Huntington Beach); Mike Gatto; Deborah Kobylt.(N) 10:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. KTTV

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Rebel Wilson; Willie Geist; Nathan Macintosh; Erykah Badu performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Glenn Close. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

