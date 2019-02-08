Saturday’s TV highlights and weekend talk shows: ‘Riviera’ on Ovation

SERIES
The Kitchen This cooking series returns for a new season with a Valentine's Day episode. 11 a.m. Food Network
Riviera The wife (Julia Stiles) of a billionaire banker (Anthony LaPaglia) learns the truth behind their opulent lifestyle in the premiere of this new drama. Igal Naor, Lena Olin, Roxane Duran and Adrian Lester also star. 7 p.m. OVA
California Cooking With Jessica Holmes This new episode visits the kitchen of Los Angeles-based French chef Ludo Lefebvre and offers Valentine's Day cooking and craft ideas. 8 p.m. KTLA
Saturday Night Live Halsey does double-duty as host and musical guest in this new episode. 8:29 p.m. NBC
Planet Earth: Dynasties The new episode “Painted Wolf” revolves around the matriarch of a great family of an endangered species of wolf living on the banks of the Zambezi River in Zimbabwe. 9 p.m. BBC America, IFC and Sundance
Ed Stafford: First Man Out In the premiere of this new survival series, explorer Ed Stafford challenges ultra-fit ex-Marine Aldo Kane to a race across Borneo’s crocodile-infested mangrove swamps. 10 p.m. Discovery
SPECIALS
ACL Presents: Americana 17th Annual Honors This one-hour special presents highlights from the celebration and awards ceremony for “Austin City Limits.” 11:32 p.m. KOCE
MOVIES
Won't You Be My Neighbor? Morgan Neville’s 2018 documentary takes an intimate look at America’s favorite neighbor, Fred Rogers, a soft-spoken minister, puppeteer, writer and producer. 8 p.m. KOCE, KPBS, KVCR and HBO
The Commuter Liam Neeson stars in this 2018 thriller from director Jaume Collet-Serra. Vera Farmiga, Patrick Wilson, Sam Neill and Elizabeth McGovern also star. 8 p.m. EPIX
The Story of Us A small-town Oregon bookstore owner (Maggie Lawson) learns that her shop is one of several struggling local businesses that are threatened with a forced buyout by a developer who plans to make the commercial district more modern and upscale. Sam Page and Jacob Richter also star in this new TV romance. 8 p.m. Hallmark
Victoria Gotti: My Father’s Daughter Victoria Gotti is the executive producer, co-writer and narrator of this 2019 docudrama, which gives viewers a sense of what it’s like to be raised as the daughter of a mob boss. Chelsea Frei stars as Victoria, who grew up constantly worrying about the safety of her father (Maurice Benard). 8 p.m. Lifetime
WEEKEND TALK
SATURDAY
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
SUNDAY
Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC
State of the Union With Jake Tapper Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.). Presidential candidate Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D-South Bend, Ind.). Panel: Rep. Nanette Barragán (D-San Pedro); Former Rep. Mia Love (R-Utah); Nina Turner; Ken Cuccinelli. (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN
CBS News Sunday Morning Director Spike Lee; Dolly Parton. (N) 6:30 a.m. KCBS
Fareed Zakaria GPS Venezuela: Moisés Naím; Shannon O’neil. America Role In The World: Bernard-Henri Lévy. Women’s Anger: Rebecca Traister. (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN
Face the Nation Sec. of Health and Human Services Alex Azar. Adel al-Jubeir, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Saudi Arabia. Bob Schieffer. A tribute to Rep. John Dingell (D-Mich.): Elizabeth Palmer. Iran: Charlie D’Agata. Panel: Jamelle Bouie, the New York Times; Jonah Goldberg; Ed O’Keefe. Margaret Talev, Bloomberg. (N) 8 a.m. KCBS
Meet the Press Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney. Sen. Michael Bennet (D-Colo.). Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank). Panel: Kimberly Atkins; David Brody, CBN; Markos Moulitsas, Daily Kos; Katy Tur. (N) 8 a.m. KNBC; 3 p.m. MSNBC
This Week With George Stephanopoulos (N) 8 a.m. KABC
Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Sen. Richard Shelby (R-Ala.). Sen. Jon Tester (D-Mont.). Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney. Author Tara Westover (“Educated”). Panel: Rich Lowry, National Review; Donna Edwards; Michael Anton; Juan Williams, Fox News. (N) 8 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m., 4 and 11 p.m. FNC
Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter Jeff Bezos vs. the National Enquirer: Marc Fisher, the Washington Post; Suzanne Nossel; Lachlan Markay, the Daily Beast. Former New York Times editor accused of plagiarism: Michael Moynihan, “Vice News Tonight”; Kelly McBride. Leaks from the White House: Cliff Sims. Facebook documentary: Laurie Segall. (N) 8 a.m. CNN
MediaBuzz Mollie Hemingway; Mo Elleithee; Gillian Turner; former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci; former CIA Officer Buck Sexton; Jessica Tarlov. (N) 8 a.m. and midnight FNC
SPORTS
College Basketball Utah visits UCLA, 2 p.m. Fox. Also, Wisconsin at Michigan, 9 a.m. Fox; Miami at North Carolina, 9 a.m. KDOC; Oklahoma State at Kansas, 9 a.m. ESPN; Virginia Tech at Clemson, 9 a.m. ESPN2; Kentucky at Mississippi State, 10 a.m. CBS; NC State at Pittsburgh, 11 a.m. KDOC; Minnesota at Michigan State, 11 a.m. ESPN; Auburn at LSU, 11 a.m. ESPN2; Villanova at Marquette, 11:30 a.m. Fox; Florida at Tennessee, 1 p.m. ESPN; Louisville at Florida State, 1 p.m. ESPN2; San Diego at Pepperdine, 1 p.m. SportsNet; Duke at Virginia, 3 p.m. ESPN; Kansas State at Baylor, 3 p.m. ESPN2; Texas at West Virginia, 5 p.m. ESPN2; DePaul at Xavier, 5 p.m. FS1; Washington at Arizona State, 7 p.m. ESPN; Saint Mary’s (Calif.) at Gonzaga, 7 p.m. ESPN2; Missouri-Kansas City at California Baptist, 7 p.m. Fox Sports Net
NHL Hockey The Kings visit the Boston Bruins, 10 a.m. Fox Sports Net; the Ducks visit the Philadelphia Flyers, 10 a.m. FS Prime
NBA Basketball Clippers visit the Boston Celtics, 5 p.m. FS Prime; Oklahoma City Thunder at Houston Rockets, 5:30 p.m. ABC
MLS Soccer The Galaxy hosts Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m. SportsNet
