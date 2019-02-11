Monday's TV highlights: 'I Am the Night' on TNT

SERIES
Explorer Phil Keoghan visits a hibernating bear’s den in this new episode of the documentary series. 7 p.m. National Geographic
The Neighborhood Dave (Max Greenfield) convinces Calvin (Cedric the Entertainer) to hold a yard sale, but when Calvin regrets selling something special he enlists Dave to help him get it back. Tichina Arnold and Beth Behrs also star in this new episode of the topical comedy. 8 p.m. CBS
Arrow Oliver (Stephen Amell) steps back from his Green Arrow duties and lets the team take over tracking down a serial killer in this new episode of the superhero drama. 8 p.m. KTLA
The Bachelor The bachelorettes travel to Vietnam's Cam Ranh coast in this new episode. 8 p.m. ABC
The Resident Conrad (Matt Czuchry) plans to take Nic (Emily VanCamp) out for a romantic Valentine’s Day evening, but when those plans fall through, he gives the reservation away. Manish Dayal, Shaunette Rene Wilson and Jane Leeves also star. 8 p.m. Fox
Man With a Plan Adam and Andi (Matt LeBlanc, Liza Snyder) have a disagreement at the office and try not to let it become a problem at home. Matt Cook also stars in this new episode. 8:30 p.m. CBS
Black Lightning Lynn (Christine Adams) works on two of the pod kids in a segregated safe room while Jennifer (China Anne McClain) plots revenge. Cress Williams and Nafessa Williams also star in this new episode. 9 p.m. KTLA
The Passage Brad and Amy (Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Saniyya Sidney) strategize an escape plan with the help of an accomplice in this new episode. 9 p.m. Fox
I Am the Night Jay (Chris Pine) starts to wonder how close he may be to the truth when he gets an unexpected visit from Billis (Yul Vazquez) and the LAPD in this new episode. Connie Nielsen, India Eisley and Jefferson Mays also star. 9 p.m. TNT
Manifest Another non-passenger appears to have come back from the dead, and Ben, Michaela and Saanvi (Josh Dallas, Melissa Roxburgh and Parveen Kaur) want to know why now and why him. 10 p.m. NBC
Independent Lens Photographer RaMell Ross makes his directorial debut with the new documentary “Hale County This Morning, This Evening,” a look at two young African American men living in the “Black Belt” of rural Alabama. 10 p.m. KOCE
Elvis Goes There Director Ryan Coogler (“Black Panther”) explores how Oakland, his hometown, has shaped him as a filmmaker. Also Daveed Diggs and filmmaker Boots Riley share how the East Bay has influenced their work in this new episode. Elvis Mitchell hosts. 10 p.m. EPIX
SPECIALS
Our Twinsane Wedding This new one-hour special follows identical twin sisters who not only look alike but also live and work together and are planning to marry identical twin brothers. 10 p.m. TLC
MOVIES
Scotty and the Secret History of Hollywood Filmmaker Matt Tyrnauer’s 2017 documentary focuses on Scotty Bowers, who made a comfortable living as a an escort and sexual procurer to closeted gay celebrities. 9 p.m. Starz
Studio 54 Matt Tyrnauer’s new feature-length documentary goes behind the scenes at Ian Schrager and Steve Rubell’s famous New York club that in the 1970s redefined what nightspots could be, offering a glitzy haven to celebrities and others who wanted to mingle with one another and sometimes exchange designer drugs. 10 p.m. A&E
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Kevin Frazier (“Entertainment Tonight”). (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Tim Tebow (“Night to Shine”); financial advisor Winnie Sun; marriage and family therapist Kiaundra Jackson. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Author Trevor Noah (“It’s Trevor Noah”); Missy Peregrym (“FBI”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Real Mark-Paul Gosselaar (“The Passage”); Lena Waithe. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV; 1 p.m. KCOP
The Doctors Tongue ties; fro-yo; voice secrets; non-surgical tummy tuck; Instagram food trends; mushrooms. (N) 11 a.m. KCOP
The Talk Brendan Fraser; highlights from the Grammys. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Steve (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Rachael Ray Tim Meadows (“Schooled”). (N) 2 p.m. KTTV
Dr. Phil (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Chris Pratt (“The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show What is in fast-food breakfast sandwiches; filthy coffee. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé Irene Bueno, Nueva Vista Group. (N) 6 p.m. KVCR
L.A. Times Today (Series premiere) Lisa McRee hosts. (N) 7 and 10 p.m. Spectrum News 1
Amanpour and Company (N) 10:30 p.m. KVCR; 11:30 p.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Nikki Glaser. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Writer Stephen Merchant; Metro Boomin and Gunna perform. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert John Oliver; Blackpink performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
The Late Late Show With James Corden Kelsey Grammer; Jay Baruchel; Alessia Cara performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Debra Messing; Henry Louis Gates Jr.; the Prom performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly Aya Cash; GOGGS perform; Michael Malarkey. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC
SPORTS
NHL Hockey The Kings visit the Washington Capitals, 4 p.m. Fox Sports Net; Pittsburgh Penguins at Philadelphia Flyers, 4 p.m. NBCSP
NBA Basketball The Clippers visit the Minnesota Timberwolves, 5 p.m. FS Prime
For more sports on TV, see
the Sports section.
Customized TV listings are available here: www.latimes.com/tvtimes
Click here to download TV listings for the week of Feb. 10 - 16, 2019, in PDF format