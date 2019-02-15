Advertisement

Friday's TV highlights: 'Last Man Standing' on Fox

By
Feb 14, 2019 | 8:00 PM
Bill Engvall, left, and Jay Leno in an hour-long double episode of "Last Man Standing" on Fox. (Michael Becker / Fox)

SERIES

MacGyver After a surprising introduction to the newest team member (Levy Tran), Mac and Jack (Lucas Till and George Eads) are assigned to protect a gun-sniffing dog who has a bounty on its head. 8 p.m. CBS

Fresh Off the Boat On Valentine’s Day, Jessica and Louis (Constance Wu, Randall Park) compete to give Evan (Ian Chen) the best advice on how to celebrate with his new girlfriend (Julia Garcia). Also, Eddie (Hudson Yang) is passed a love note and asks Honey (Chelsey Crisp) for help finding out who his secret admirer is. 8 p.m. ABC

Last Man Standing When Chuck and Carol (Jonathan Adams, Erika Alexander) decide to renew their vows, Mike (Tim Allen) plans to officiate. Nancy Travis, Hector Elizondo, Christoph Sanders and Molly Ephraim also star in a new hour-long double episode of the comedy. 8 p.m. Fox

Speechless JJ’s (Micah Fowler) love match with Izzy (guest star Kayla Maisonet) becomes a cage match with Kenneth (Cedric Yarbrough) in this new Valentines Day-themed episode. Minnie Driver, John Ross Bowie, Mason Cook and Kyla Kenedy also star. 8:30 p.m. ABC

Hawaii Five-0 As a dangerous hurricane hits the island the squad must protect a serial killer (Raoul Trujillo) in custody who is being hunted by an assassin in this action-filled new episode of the police drama. Alex O’Loughlin and Scott Caan star. 9 p.m. CBS

The Blacklist Red and Dembe (James Spader, Hisham Tawfiq) enlist Glen’s (Clark Middleton) help in stacking the jury to help Red in his trial. Megan Boone also stars. 9 p.m. NBC

20/20 The new episode “Bundy” offers insight into serial killer Ted Bundy’s past and crimes, featuring new interviews with key players, including surviving victims and those who were instrumental in helping place him behind bars. 9 p.m. ABC

Proven Innocent In this new legal drama, an attorney (Rachelle Lefevre) released from prison after being wrongly convicted works with a dedicated team on behalf of inmates who themselves were wrongfully convicted. Riley Smith, Kelsey Grammer and Vincent Kartheiser also star. 9 p.m. Fox

Great Performances The new episode “Movies for Grownups Awards With AARP the Magazine” recognizes actors, films and filmmakers whose work appeals to those with a mature state of mind. 9 p.m. KOCE

Blue Bloods While off-duty, Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) encounters a gas station robbery in progress and is forced to use deadly force. Also, Frank (Tom Selleck) learns that a top officer in his department has a dark past. Bridget Moynahan and Will Estes also star. 10 p.m. CBS

MOVIES

It Stephen King’s bestselling 1986 novel about seven kids being terrorized by a shape-shifting creature stalking their hometown in Maine became one of 2017’s biggest box-office hits. Bill Skarsgard stars as Pennywise, a creepy clown, while Jaeden Lieberher plays the ringleader of the local kids. Jeremy Ray Taylor also stars. 7:40 p.m. Cinemax

Kim Possible Disney Channel’s third original movie adapted from the animated children’s series casts Sadie Stanley as the resourceful teenage heroine, with Sean Giambrone (“The Goldbergs”) playing her sidekick and best friend. 8 p.m. Disney

A Kid Like Jake Playwright Daniel Pearle adapted his own play for director Silas Howard’s 2018 drama starring Claire Danes and Jim Parsons as parents struggling to do the right thing when they notice that their 4-year-old son (Leo James Davis) seems to be struggling with gender identity. Priyanka Chopra, Ann Dowd and Octavia Spencer also star. 8 p.m. Showtime

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Avril Lavigne performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Gabe Saglie, Travelzoo; gymnast Katelyn Ohashi and coach Valorie Kondos Field, UCLA; Joe Elliott, Def Leppard; Serayah (“Empire”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Morris Chestnut (“The Enemy Within”); Trisha Yearwood performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Freddie Highmore. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Real Henry Winkler (“Everybody Is Somebody”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV; 1 p.m. KCOP

The Doctors In-flight sexual assaults; antacid-medicine facial; boy who doesn’t like salad calls 911, twice. (N) 11 a.m. KCOP

The Talk Alison Sweeney; Allison Miller. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Steve A mom reaches out for help with styling her adopted African American daughter’s hair. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Rachael Ray Rachelle Lefevre (“Proven Innocent”); the team from Bravo’s “Backyard Envy.” (N) 2 p.m. KTTV

Dr. Phil A woman says her mother is a serial child molester who molested her, her sister and her daughter. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Seth Rogen and Charlize Theron (“Long Shot”); Ellen Page (“The Umbrella Academy”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Dr. Oz Show People who survived death; a counselor helps make sense of what science and medicine cannot explain. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

Washington Week Budget deal; claims that Justice Department officials discussed invoking the 25th Amendment to remove President Trump from office: Julie Hirschfeld Davis, the New York Times; Abby Phillip, CNN; David Nakamura, the Washington Post; John Bresnahan, Politico. (N) 7 p.m. KOCE

Amanpour and Company (N) 10 p.m. KVCR

Real Time With Bill Maher Mayor Rahm Emanuel (D-Chicago); John Legend; Paul Begala; David Frum; civil rights activist Maya Wiley. (N) 10 p.m. and midnight HBO

The Issue Is … With Elex Michaelson Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank); Frances Fisher (“Watchmen”); Dick Helton, KNX Radio; Gianno Caldwell: Fox News; Moon Hee-sang: South Korean National Assembly speaker. (N) 10:30 p.m. KTTV

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Terri, Bindi and Robert Irwin; Kim Kardashian West; Christina Tosi. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Jeff Goldblum. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

SPORTS

2019 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game Featuring Jay Williams, A'ja Wilson, Quavo, Mike Colter, Ray Allen, Dr. Oz and more. 4 p.m. ESPN

2019 NBA Rising Stars Challenge Team USA versus Team World, 6 p.m. TNT

NHL Hockey The Ducks host the Boston Bruins, 7 p.m. FS Prime

