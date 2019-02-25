Monday’s TV highlights: ‘The Passage’ on Fox

SERIES
The Neighborhood When Gemma (Beth Behrs) has her car repaired at Calvin’s (Cedric the Entertainer) shop, Tina (Tichina Arnold) insists she doesn't need to pay for the work, but Calvin isn’t happy about that. Max Greenfield also stars in this new episode of the social comedy. 8 p.m. CBS
The Voice John Legend joins returning coaches Kelly Clarkson, Adam Levine and Blake Shelton as they begin their search for the best singer in the season premiere. Carson Daly hosts. 8 p.m. NBC
The Bachelor Colton Underwood joins the four remaining bachelorettes in their hometowns before one is eliminated in this new episode. 8 p.m. ABC
Shadowhunters The fantasy series resumes its third and final season as Alec, Isabelle and Jace (Matthew Daddario, Emeraude Toubia, Dominic Sherwood) are reeling from the explosion that destroyed Lilith’s apartment, along with (apparently) Clary (Katherine McNamara). 8 p.m. Freeform
Magnum P.I. Magnum (Jay Hernandez) is hired by a woman (Paula Newsome) to prove that her son (Wavyy Jonez) didn’t kill his girlfriend, and he has only 24 hours before the accused accepts a plea deal. Perdita Weeks also stars in this new episode of the action series. 9 p.m. CBS
The Passage Brad and Lila (Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Emmanuelle Chriqui) plan to save Amy (Saniyya Sidney) while Horace Guilder (James Le Gros) is given full authority over Project NOAH, leaving Sykes and Richards (Caroline Chikezie, Vincent Piazza) worried about what that will mean. 9 p.m. Fox
I Am the Night In this new episode, Fauna and Jay (India Eisley, Chris Pine) have separate agendas as they try to figure out how to get to Hawaii and find Tamar Hodel (guest star Jamie Anne Allman). 9 and 10:05 p.m. TNT
The Enemy Within Jennifer Carpenter (“Dexter”) returns to series television in this taut psychological drama, in which she stars as a former CIA agent forced into treason to save a loved one. She’s subsequently sentenced to life in a supermax prison, where she is held until FBI Agent Will Keaton (Morris Chestnut) asks for her help finding a villain with whom she is familiar. Raza Jaffrey, Kelli Garner, Cassandra Freeman and Noah Mills also star. 10 p.m. NBC
The Good Doctor The new chief of surgery (Daniel Dae Kim) believes Dr. Murphy (Freddie Highmore) is a liability and works to keep him out of the operating room permanently in this new episode of the medical drama. 10 p.m. ABC
Independent Lens The new documentary “People’s Republic of Desire” examines a recent explosion in online “celebrities” in China, who put their lives on YouTube and in return harvest a following of young fans who buy them expensive digital “gifts.” 10 p.m. KOCE
Elvis Goes There Elvis Mitchell teams up with director Guillermo del Toro (“The Shape of Water”) in Los Angeles, where they meet with Laurence Fishburne, director Ana Lily Amirpour and a few of the unsung heroes who bring film creatures to life. 10 p.m. EPIX
SPECIALS
Biography: The Trump Dynasty This three-part series follows generations of the Trump family from the late 1800s to the present. 9 p.m. A&E (Continues Tues. and Wed.)
27th Annual Movieguide Awards This annual event honors movies with uplifting stories. 10 p.m. Hallmark
MOVIES
It’s a Hard Truth, Ain’t It This new documentary, filmed at Pendleton Correctional Facility in Indiana, follows 13 inmates as they study filmmaking as a means of exploring their memories and reflecting on how they have ended up serving decades-long sentences. Several of these men also were cast as first-time actors in the recent HBO prison drama “O.G.” and collaborated to direct this documentary under the guidance of “O.G.” director Madeleine Sackler. Their stories are rendered as animated sequences by Yoni Goodman. 10 p.m. HBO
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Elizabeth Wagmeister, Page Six TV; Marcellas Reynolds; Sydney Sadick. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Backstage interviews with Oscar winners and presenters; the red carpet; Bebe Rexha performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The Real The 25th anniversary Essence Festival; Charlie Barnett (“Russian Doll”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV; 1 p.m. KCOP
The Doctors Healing trauma through sex work; a woman denied a manicure; what goes on in the OR; smoothies. (N) 11 a.m. KCOP
The Talk Maria Bello; Marie Osmond; Kevin Frazier. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard; drummers Timothy Fletcher and Malik Perry (“The Build Up”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show What a reported letter penned by Jake Patterson from his jail cell reveals. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé Rep. Barbara Lee (D-Oakland). (N) 6 p.m. KVCR
Amanpour and Company (N) 10:30 p.m. KVCR; 11:30 p.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Ben Sinclair. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Tina Fey; Ben Stiller; Robert Irwin; Robert De Niro; Florida Georgia Line performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
Late Night With Seth Meyers John Legend; April Ryan; Geraldine Viswanathan; Jon Epcar performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly Stephen Merchant; Nikki Lane performs; India Eisley. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC
SPORTS
NHL Hockey The Kings visit the Tampa Bay Lightning, 4:30 p.m. NBCSP; the Ducks visit the Vancouver Canucks, 7 p.m. Fox Sports Net
NBA Basketball The Lakers visit Memphis Grizzlies, 5 p.m. SportsNet; the Clippers host the Dallas Mavericks, 7:30 p.m. FS Prime
