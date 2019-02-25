Monday’s TV highlights: ‘The Passage’ on Fox

It’s a Hard Truth, Ain’t It This new documentary, filmed at Pendleton Correctional Facility in Indiana, follows 13 inmates as they study filmmaking as a means of exploring their memories and reflecting on how they have ended up serving decades-long sentences. Several of these men also were cast as first-time actors in the recent HBO prison drama “O.G.” and collaborated to direct this documentary under the guidance of “O.G.” director Madeleine Sackler. Their stories are rendered as animated sequences by Yoni Goodman. 10 p.m. HBO