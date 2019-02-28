Advertisement

Thursday’s TV highlights: ‘Fam’ on CBS

By
Feb 27, 2019 | 8:00 PM
Thursday’s TV highlights: ‘Fam’ on CBS
Odessa Adlon, left, and Nina Dobrev star in a new episode of the comedy "Fam" on CBS. (Ron P. Jaffe / CBS)

SERIES

Grey’s Anatomy Now in its 15th season, the 332nd episode makes this the longest-running medical drama in television history. Jackson (Jesse Williams) throws a party to celebrate Catherine’s (guest star Debbie Allen) surgery and thank everyone who helped save her, but nothing goes according to his plan. Justin Chambers, Camilla Luddington and Ellen Pompeo star, with guest star Lindsay Wagner. 8 p.m. ABC

Advertisement

Gotham Bullock’s (Donal Logue) past comes back to haunt him when he and Gordon (Ben McKenzie) investigate two murders at Sirens, while Bruce and Alfred (David Mazouz, Sean Pertwee) explore tunnels beneath the city. 8 p.m. Fox

Top Chef In China, the chefs travel to the territory of Macau, where Graham Elliot, who has a restaurant in Macau, introduces them to a market full of fascinating ingredients and challenges. 8 p.m. Bravo

Siren Dale (Gil Birmingham) struggles to manage the fallout from Maddie and Ryn’s (Fola Evans-Akingbola, Eline Powell) encounter with the man from Susan’s (Garcelle Beauvais) past, while Katrina (Aylya Marzolf) keeps trying to unite the mermaid pack behind her. Alex Roe also stars in a new episode. 8 p.m. Freeform

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Jake and Amy (Andy Samberg, Melissa Fumero) investigate a difficult “he said, she said” case, while Capt. Holt (Andre Braugher) becomes suspicious after hearing that his arch nemesis died in a prison transport accident, in a new episode of the police comedy. 9 p.m. NBC

Legacies When the urn goes missing, Alaric and Hope (Matthew Davis, Danielle Rose Russell) hit the road with Josie and Lizzie (Kaylee Bryant, Jenny Boyd), and others, in a desperate rush to find it before the next creature from Malivore arrives, in a new episode of the supernatural drama. 9 p.m. KTLA

A Million Little Things With questions lingering around Jon's death, his loved ones try to move on, in the drama’s season finale. 9 p.m. ABC

The Orville The two-part story arc on Isaac’s (Mark Jackson) home planet concludes. Seth MacFarlane, Adrianne Palicki and Penny Johnson Jerald also star. 9 p.m. Fox

Lip Sync Battle Marcus Scribner (“black-ish”) takes on Brandon Micheal Hall (“God Friended Me”). 9 p.m. Paramount

RuPaul’s Drag Race Miley Cyrus goes undercover in the workroom to spy on the new cast of contestants in a new episode of the unscripted competition. 9 p.m. VH1

Fam When Shannon’s (Odessa Adlon) bad-to-the-bone ex-boyfriend (guest star Peter Sudarso) reenters her life, Clem (Nina Dobrev) is deeply concerned that all her sister’s positive changes will be swept away by old behavior. Tone Bell also stars in a new episode of the family comedy. 9:30 p.m. CBS

How to Get Away With Murder Annalise (Viola Davis) and her team need to find out the truth before they’re found out in the drama’s season finale. 10 p.m. ABC

Broad City Ilana and Abbi (Ilana Glazer. Abbi Jacobson) meet Ilana’s relative, who is a Holocaust survivor, and take him to a drag brunch in this new episode. 10 p.m. Comedy Central

Better Things Sam and Max (Pamela Adlon, Mikey Madison) go on a trip in the season premiere of this off-beat family comedy. Hannah Alligood also stars. 10 p.m. FX

The Other Two Chase (Case Walker) shoots a new music video that pushes the envelope a bit more than Pat (Molly Shannon) likes. Drew Tarver, Helne Yorke and Ken Marino also star. 10:30 p.m. Comedy Central

Advertisement

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Former commander of U.S. forces in Korea Gen. Vincent, U.S. Army; Nina Dobrev (“Fam”). (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Cleo Wade; Mark Bittman. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Annette Bening; India Arie performs; “Grey’s Anatomy”; Tory Johnson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Dr. Mehmet Oz; author Gary Sinise (“Grateful American: A Journey from Self to Service”); Chloe Grace Moretz (“Greta”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Annette Bening (“Captain Marvel”); Nina Dobrev (“Fam”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Writer Bari Weiss; Natasha Lyonne (“Russian Doll”). (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Real Remy Ma with Papoose and the Golden Child. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV; 1 p.m. KCOP

The Doctors Checking up on favorite guests; post-pregnancy hair loss; ways to look more attractive, instantly. (N) 11 a.m. KCOP

The Talk Donny Osmond. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Steve Jodie Sweetin (“Fuller House”), Diann Valentine and Jessica Vilchis (“California Live”). (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Rachael Ray Ayesha Curry. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV

Dr. Phil A woman says her 20-year-old son is a rageaholic. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Patricia Arquette (“The Act”); “The Masked Dancer”; Sharon Van Etten performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Dr. Oz Show Horrific stories and caught-on-tape moments of people terrorized by their neighbors. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

Amanpour and Company (N) 10:30 p.m. KVCR; 11 p.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Gary Clark Jr. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle (“Pen15”). (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon John Mulaney; Kevin Nealon; 2 Chainz; Marsha Ambrosius. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

Jimmy Kimmel Live Ellen Pompeo; Zlatan Ibrahimović (LA Galaxy). (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Amy Sedaris; J.K. Simmons; Jon Epcar with the 8G Band. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

Last Call With Carson Daly Ben Barnes; Badflower performs; Rory Culkin. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC

SPORTS

College Basketball USC visits UCLA, 6 p.m. ESPN. Also, Xavier at St. John's, 3:30 p.m. FS1; Nebraska at Michigan, 4 p.m. ESPN; Connecticut at Wichita State, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Minnesota at Northwestern, 6 p.m. ESPN2; Arizona at Oregon State, 6 p.m. FS1; Gonzaga at Pacific, 8 p.m. ESPN2; Washington at California, 8 p.m. FS1; Santa Clara at Loyola Marymount, 8 p.m. SPST

NHL Hockey The Tampa Bay Lightning visit the Boston Bruins, 4:30 p.m. NBCSP; the Kings host the Dallas Stars, 7:30 p.m. FSN

Advertisement

For more sports on TV, see

the Sports section.

Customized TV listings are available here: www.latimes.com/tvtimes

Click here to download TV listings for the week of Feb. 24 - March 2, 2019, in PDF format

This week's TV Movies

Advertisement
Advertisement