Friday's TV highlights: ‘Proven Innocent’ on Fox

American Masters This new episode profiles singer and feminist activist Holly Near, who was a cast member in the original Broadway production of “Hair ”; was a part of the FTA (Free the Army) Tour in the 1970s; and helped found Redwood Records, an independent label dedicated to producing and promoting music by politically conscious artists from around the world. Pete Seeger, Arlo Guthrie, Bonnie Raitt and Joan Baez are interviewed. 9 p.m. KOCE