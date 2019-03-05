Tuesday's TV highlights: ‘The Flash’ on the CW

Show Dogs A K-9 police dog (voice of Chris “Ludacris” Bridges) and an FBI agent (Will Arnett) pose as a show dog and his trainer to infiltrate a prestigious dog show in Las Vegas, where they suspect an animal smuggling ring is operating, in this 2018 comedy from director Raja Gosnell. Natasha Lyonne also stars and the voice cast includes Jordin Sparks, RuPaul, Gabriel Iglesias, Shaquille O’Neal, Stanley Tucci and Alan Cumming. 8:30 p.m. Showtime