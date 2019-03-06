Advertisement

Wednesday’s TV highlights: ‘Whiskey Cavalier’ on ABC

By
Mar 05, 2019 | 8:00 PM
Lauren Cohan and Scott Foley in a new episode of the lighthearted drama "Whiskey Cavalier" on ABC. (Larry D. Horricks / ABC)

SERIES

Riverdale Betty (Lili Reinhart) learns that the Farm is targeting someone in her inner circle, while Hiram and Gladys (Mark Consuelos, Gina Gershon) become too much for Veronica (Camila Mendes) to handle in this new episode. 8 p.m. KTLA

American Idol Singers from Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, Louisville, Ky., and Los Angeles audition in this new episode. 8 p.m. ABC

Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back Ramsay and his team transform two Los Angeles restaurants in the season finale. 8 p.m. Fox

grown-ish Zoey deals with academic repercussions from the choices she made and wants to prevent Dre and Pops (Anthony Anderson, Laurence Fishburne) from attending parents weekend in this new episode of the spinoff comedy. 8 p.m. Freeform

The Real Housewives of New York City The drama-filled unscripted series returns for a new season. 9 p.m. Bravo

Project Runway All Stars Guest judges Cynthia Erivo (“The Color Purple”) and Lebanese fashion designer Reem Acra join Alyssa Milano, Isaac Mizrahi and Georgina Chapman in a new episode with an extreme weather theme. 9 p.m. Lifetime

The Magicians Kady (Jade Tailor) goes to the flea market in this new episode. 9 p.m. Syfy

The World’s Best The winners of the solo, variety and group musical categories are revealed. 9 p.m. CBS

Whiskey Cavalier Will (Scott Foley) must seduce the widow of a shipping tycoon to gain access to a list of criminal clients, but Frankie (Lauren Cohan) doubts his ability in this new episode of the lighthearted action series. Ana Ortiz, Tyler James Williams and Vir Das also star. 10 p.m. ABC

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Former astronaut Peggy Whitson. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Brie Larson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Veterinarian Kwame Stewart, American Humane Hollywood; Ben McKenzie (“Gotham”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Brie Larson (“Captain Marvel”); Barbara Eden. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Ricki Lake. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show Colin Quinn (“Red State Blue State”); Lisa Lillien (“Hungry Girl Simply 6”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Real Marcus Scribner (“black-ish”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV; 1 p.m. KCOP

The Doctors A mother’s foot pain is cancer; fingernail transformation; ginger oil for joint pain and inflammation. (N) 11 a.m. KCOP

The Talk J.K. Simmons. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Rachael Ray Scott Foley (“Whiskey Cavalier”); Valerie Bertinelli. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV

Dr. Phil A woman says her ex is a narcissist who controls everything in her and their teen daughters’ lives. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show Microwave popcorn is dangerous; Busy Philipps; leftover makeovers. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Possible Russian interference in the 2016 election and Trump’s relationship with Putin. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Ron Funches; Rachel Feinstein. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Willie Geist; Phoebe Waller-Bridge. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live Chris Pratt; Gemma Chan; David Gray performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Amanpour and Company (N) midnight KOCE

The Late Late Show With James Corden Allison Janney; Samuel L. Jackson; Jonas Brothers. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

SPORTS

College Basketball Marquette at Seton Hall, 3:30 p.m. FS1; LSU at Florida, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Georgetown at DePaul, 5:30 p.m. FS1; Oklahoma State at Baylor, 6 p.m. ESPN2; Georgia Tech at NC State, 6 p.m. FS Prime; Oregon at Washington State, 8 p.m. FS1

NBA Basketball The Philadelphia 76ers at the Chicago Bulls, 5 p.m. ESPN; the Lakers host the Denver Nuggets, 7:30 p.m. ESPN and SportsNet

For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.

