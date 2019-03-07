Thursday's TV highlights: 'A.P. Bio' on NBC

SERIES
The Big Bang Theory When Penny and Bernadette (Kaley Cuoco, Melissa Rauch) go to San Diego for a pharmaceutical sales convention, Howard (Simon Helberg) is left in charge of the kids. Johnny Galecki, Jim Parsons and Kunal Nayyar also star in this new episode of the smart comedy. 8 p.m. CBS
Superstore As this workplace comedy returns, Amy and Dina (America Ferrera, Lauren Ash) are confronted with issues of single motherhood and workplace stress. Amy has sharpened her focus on climbing the ladder at Cloud Nine, while Dina is toying with the idea of changing careers. 8 p.m. NBC
Supernatural Sam and Dean (Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles) enlist the help of Rowena (Ruth Connell) to track down a demigod that feasts on human flesh in this new episode. 8 p.m. KTLA
Gotham After Gordon (Ben McKenzie) gets shot shot trying to establish a cease-fire, he hallucinates a trial that could have real-life consequences. Donal Logue and David Mazouz also star. 8 p.m. Fox
Top Chef The chefs cook dishes containing durian, the world’s smelliest fruit, a Macau delicacy. James Beard serves as a guest judge in the new episode of this unscripted cooking series. 8 p.m. Bravo
Siren Living in a tank rather than the ocean starts to have adverse effects on many of the mermaids as Ryn (Eline Powell) makes a deal with a complicated ally in this new episode. 8 p.m. Freeform
Young Sheldon Inspired by his hero, Albert Einstein, Sheldon (Iain Armitage) tries to learn to play the violin. Also, Mary and Meemaw (Zoe Perry, Annie Potts) secretly buy a pregnancy test when Mary has a scare in this new episode of the spinoff comedy. 8:30 p.m. CBS
A.P. Bio Glenn Howerton (“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”) returns as a failed Harvard philosophy professor teaching advanced placement biology in a suburban Ohio high school. Patton Oswalt also stars in the comedy’s second season premiere. 8:30 p.m. NBC
Mom Bonnie (Allison Janney) consults a therapist for help with her attention deficit disorder, and Christy (Anna Faris) has the urge to gamble on sports while helping out at the bar in this new episode. 9 p.m. CBS
Brooklyn Nine-Nine Jake (Andy Samberg) helps Amy (Melissa Fumero) navigate the complicated relationship she has with her brother David (Lin-Manuel Miranda). Joe Lo Truglio, Terry Crews and Andre Braugher also star in this new episode of the police comedy. 9 p.m. NBC
Station 19 In the aftermath of the windstorm, Andy and Sullivan (Jaina Lee Ortiz, Boris Kodjoe) are trapped in an overturned car as the firefighters desperately try to find them. 9 p.m. ABC
The Orville It’s up to Ed (Seth MacFarlane) to initiate peace talks with the Krill in this new episode of the science fiction-adventure-parody. Adrianne Palicki, Penny Johnson Jerald and Scott Grimes also star. 9 p.m. Fox
RuPaul’s Drag Race The contestants perform in drag as characters from blockbuster movies in this new episode of the unscripted competition. Sydelle Noel (“Black Panther”) and Bobby Moynihan (“Saturday Night Live”) guest judge. 9 p.m. VH1
Fam When Clem, Nick and Shannon (Nina Dobrev, Tone Bell and Odessa Adlon) run into Nick’s ex-girlfriend (Katie Wee), Clem learns that Nick and his ex once lived together in the same apartment they live in now. 9:30 p.m. CBS
For the People Charles Michael Davis (“The Originals” ) joins this Shonda Rhimes-produced legal series as it opens its second season. Britt Robertson, Jasmin Brown, Ben Rappaport and Susannah Flood are among the returning cast members. 10 p.m. ABC
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Jaina Lee Ortiz; deals and steals with Tory Johnson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. TV judge Glenda Hatchett; Adam Carolla; Chrissy Metz (“This Is Us”); chef Aaron Sanchez. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Ricky Gervais (“Life After Death”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Brie Larson; Annette Bening; Janice Dean. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Dina Lohan (“Celebrity Big Brother”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Real Jason George, Boris Kodjoe, Jay Hayden, Grey Damon, Okieriete Onaodowan and Alberto Frezza. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV; 1 p.m. KCOP
Rachael Ray Emme; supermodel Molly Sims. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV
Dr. Phil Jennifer Asbenson tells the chilling details of how she escaped serial killer Andrew Urdiales. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show Many popular vacation spots have become a haven for robbery, rape and homicides. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah A look at another round of Trump appointees who either resigned or were fired. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Filmmaker Judd Apatow. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Cory Booker; Pamela Adlon; Mumford & Sons perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Kate Beckinsale; Jason George; Sam Fender performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Amanpour and Company (N) midnight KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Late Late Show With James Corden Cole Sprouse; Dan Levy; Jonas Brothers perform. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
SPORTS
Exhibition Baseball The Dodgers visit the Angels, Noon, Fox Sports Net
College Basketball USC visits Utah, 7 p.m. FS1; UCLA at Colorado, 6 p.m. ESPN2. Also, Iowa at Wisconsin, 4 p.m. ESPN; Cincinnati at UCF, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Indiana at Illinois, 5 p.m. FS1; SMU at Houston, 6 p.m. ESPN
NHL Hockey The Columbus Blue Jackets visit the Pittsburgh Penguins, 4 p.m. NBCSP; the St. Louis Blues visit the Kings, 7:30 p.m. Fox Sports Net
For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.
