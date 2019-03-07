Advertisement

Thursday's TV highlights: 'A.P. Bio' on NBC

By
Mar 06, 2019 | 8:00 PM
Thursday's TV highlights: 'A.P. Bio' on NBC
Glenn Howerton, left, and Patton Oswalt in the second season premiere of "A.P. Bio" on NBC. (Trae Patton / NBC)

SERIES

The Big Bang Theory When Penny and Bernadette (Kaley Cuoco, Melissa Rauch) go to San Diego for a pharmaceutical sales convention, Howard (Simon Helberg) is left in charge of the kids. Johnny Galecki, Jim Parsons and Kunal Nayyar also star in this new episode of the smart comedy. 8 p.m. CBS

Advertisement

Superstore As this workplace comedy returns, Amy and Dina (America Ferrera, Lauren Ash) are confronted with issues of single motherhood and workplace stress. Amy has sharpened her focus on climbing the ladder at Cloud Nine, while Dina is toying with the idea of changing careers. 8 p.m. NBC

Supernatural Sam and Dean (Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles) enlist the help of Rowena (Ruth Connell) to track down a demigod that feasts on human flesh in this new episode. 8 p.m. KTLA

Gotham After Gordon (Ben McKenzie) gets shot shot trying to establish a cease-fire, he hallucinates a trial that could have real-life consequences. Donal Logue and David Mazouz also star. 8 p.m. Fox

Top Chef The chefs cook dishes containing durian, the world’s smelliest fruit, a Macau delicacy. James Beard serves as a guest judge in the new episode of this unscripted cooking series. 8 p.m. Bravo

Siren Living in a tank rather than the ocean starts to have adverse effects on many of the mermaids as Ryn (Eline Powell) makes a deal with a complicated ally in this new episode. 8 p.m. Freeform

Young Sheldon Inspired by his hero, Albert Einstein, Sheldon (Iain Armitage) tries to learn to play the violin. Also, Mary and Meemaw (Zoe Perry, Annie Potts) secretly buy a pregnancy test when Mary has a scare in this new episode of the spinoff comedy. 8:30 p.m. CBS

A.P. Bio Glenn Howerton (“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”) returns as a failed Harvard philosophy professor teaching advanced placement biology in a suburban Ohio high school. Patton Oswalt also stars in the comedy’s second season premiere. 8:30 p.m. NBC

Mom Bonnie (Allison Janney) consults a therapist for help with her attention deficit disorder, and Christy (Anna Faris) has the urge to gamble on sports while helping out at the bar in this new episode. 9 p.m. CBS

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Jake (Andy Samberg) helps Amy (Melissa Fumero) navigate the complicated relationship she has with her brother David (Lin-Manuel Miranda). Joe Lo Truglio, Terry Crews and Andre Braugher also star in this new episode of the police comedy. 9 p.m. NBC

Station 19 In the aftermath of the windstorm, Andy and Sullivan (Jaina Lee Ortiz, Boris Kodjoe) are trapped in an overturned car as the firefighters desperately try to find them. 9 p.m. ABC

The Orville It’s up to Ed (Seth MacFarlane) to initiate peace talks with the Krill in this new episode of the science fiction-adventure-parody. Adrianne Palicki, Penny Johnson Jerald and Scott Grimes also star. 9 p.m. Fox

RuPaul’s Drag Race The contestants perform in drag as characters from blockbuster movies in this new episode of the unscripted competition. Sydelle Noel (“Black Panther”) and Bobby Moynihan (“Saturday Night Live”) guest judge. 9 p.m. VH1

Fam When Clem, Nick and Shannon (Nina Dobrev, Tone Bell and Odessa Adlon) run into Nick’s ex-girlfriend (Katie Wee), Clem learns that Nick and his ex once lived together in the same apartment they live in now. 9:30 p.m. CBS

For the People Charles Michael Davis (“The Originals” ) joins this Shonda Rhimes-produced legal series as it opens its second season. Britt Robertson, Jasmin Brown, Ben Rappaport and Susannah Flood are among the returning cast members. 10 p.m. ABC

Advertisement

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Jaina Lee Ortiz; deals and steals with Tory Johnson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. TV judge Glenda Hatchett; Adam Carolla; Chrissy Metz (“This Is Us”); chef Aaron Sanchez. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Ricky Gervais (“Life After Death”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Brie Larson; Annette Bening; Janice Dean. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show Dina Lohan (“Celebrity Big Brother”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Real Jason George, Boris Kodjoe, Jay Hayden, Grey Damon, Okieriete Onaodowan and Alberto Frezza. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV; 1 p.m. KCOP

Rachael Ray Emme; supermodel Molly Sims. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV

Dr. Phil Jennifer Asbenson tells the chilling details of how she escaped serial killer Andrew Urdiales. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show Many popular vacation spots have become a haven for robbery, rape and homicides. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah A look at another round of Trump appointees who either resigned or were fired. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Filmmaker Judd Apatow. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Cory Booker; Pamela Adlon; Mumford & Sons perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live Kate Beckinsale; Jason George; Sam Fender performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Amanpour and Company (N) midnight KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Late Late Show With James Corden Cole Sprouse; Dan Levy; Jonas Brothers perform. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

SPORTS

Exhibition Baseball The Dodgers visit the Angels, Noon, Fox Sports Net

College Basketball USC visits Utah, 7 p.m. FS1; UCLA at Colorado, 6 p.m. ESPN2. Also, Iowa at Wisconsin, 4 p.m. ESPN; Cincinnati at UCF, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Indiana at Illinois, 5 p.m. FS1; SMU at Houston, 6 p.m. ESPN

NHL Hockey The Columbus Blue Jackets visit the Pittsburgh Penguins, 4 p.m. NBCSP; the St. Louis Blues visit the Kings, 7:30 p.m. Fox Sports Net

For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.

Customized TV listings are available here: www.latimes.com/tvtimes

Click here to download TV listings for the week of March 3 - 9, 2019, in PDF format

This week's TV Movies

Advertisement
Advertisement