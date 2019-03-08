Saturday’s TV highlights and weekend talk shows: ‘Saturday Night Live’ on NBC

SERIES
Riviera Georgina (Julia Stiles) uses a Clios Foundation’s gala as an opportunity to pin down a person of interest, but there’s an uninvited guest at the lavish party in this new episode. 7 p.m. Ovation
Ransom Eric (Luke Roberts) and the team enter the world of Italian fashion royalty when they are hired to negotiate the safe return of a world-famous designer’s kidnapped wife. Brandon Jay McLaren and Nazneen Contractor also star. 8 p.m. CBS
Say Yes to the Dress A woman wants a form-fitting dress to walk down the aisle with her fiancé, who will be taking some of his first steps after being injured in a football accident, in the season finale of the unscripted series. 8 p.m. TLC
Saturday Night Live Idris Elba hosts a live episode with musical guest Khalid. 8:29 and 11:29 p.m. NBC; also, Luke Perry hosts an episode from 1993 with musical guest Mick Jagger. 10 p.m. NBC
Family or Fiancé This new unscripted series revolves around engaged couples whose families have voiced concerns about their proposed marriage. The couples and both families are brought together to live temporarily under one roof, where they’ll participate in activities designed to strengthen their bond, identify and address points of conflict and generally get the families to view the central couple in a new light. Relationship expert Tracy McMillan hosts. 10 p.m. OWN
Ed Stafford: First Man Out Primitive skills expert Cat Bigney (“The Great Human Race”) races Stafford across a South Pacific island paradise that’s filled with hazards. 11 p.m. Discovery
SPECIALS
Drag Me Down the Aisle Four of the most popular drag queens in America — Alexis Michelle, Bebe Zahara Benet, Thorgy Thor and Jujubee — come to the rescue of a bride from Amish country whose wedding is in trouble, in this new special. 9:03 p.m. TLC
2019 Spring Fever Preview Special Julie Gonzalo and Tyler Hynes host this sneak peek at Hallmark’s upcoming original movies. 10 p.m. Hallmark
MOVIES
Love Under the Rainbow A grade-school teacher (Jodie Sweetin) has all but given up on finding true love until she accidentally spills a hot beverage on a handsome stranger (David Haydn-Jones) in a coffee shop. He’s a widower who recently moved to town with his 10-year-old daughter (Dakota Guppy) in this new made-for-TV romance. 8 p.m. Hallmark
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard return to their roles as a velociraptor wrangler and the former operations manager of Jurassic World, in this 2018 action-adventure sequel. Rafe Spall, Justice Smith, James Cromwell and Toby Jones also star. 8 p.m. HBO
Suburban Swingers Club A young married couple seeking to spice up their lives accept an invitation to participate in a secret party for swingers in their suburban neighborhood, but another neighbor’s homicidal jealousy turns the couple into targets. Dana Davis and Jesse Ruda star in this 2019 thriller. 8 p.m. Lifetime
Winchester Academy Award winner Helen Mirren stars in this low-budget 2018 period horror movie from directors Michael and Peter Spierig, who also co-wrote the screenplay. Mirren stars as heiress Sarah Winchester, widow of the famed gun manufacturer, who convinces herself that she is cursed by the ghosts of everyone who was ever killed by a Winchester firearm. Jason Clarke and Sarah Snook also star. 9 p.m. Showtime
WEEKEND TALK
SATURDAY
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
SUNDAY
Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC
State of the Union With Jake Tapper Democratic priorities: Presidential candidate Julián Castro (D-Texas). Democratic priorities: Presidential candidate Gov. Jay Inslee (D- Wash.). Michael Cohen’s tesimony; border security, national emergency declaration: Rep. Will Hurd (R-Texas). Panel: Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Dublin); Scott Jennings; Symone Sanders; Linda Chavez. (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN
CBS News Sunday Morning Ree Drummond; high-quality bookbinding; a disease is killing olive trees in Italy; Jim Gaffigan. (N) 6:30 a.m. KCBS
Fareed Zakaria GPS Congressional hearings and resolutions on Saudi Arabia; the Khashoggi killing: Ali Al-Shihabi, the Arabia Foundation. Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s legal and political troubles: Tal Schneider, Israel’s Globes newspaper; Eli Hazan, foreign affairs director of the Likud Party, Israel. Nationalism: Author Robert Sapolsky (“Behave: The Biology of Humans at our Best and Worst”). (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN
Face the Nation Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.). Presidential Candidate former Gov. John Hickenlooper (D-Colo.). Author former FBI director Andrew McCabe (“The Threat”). Author William Burns (“The Back Channel”). Panel: David Frum, the Atlantic; Susan Glasser, the New Yorker; Toluse Olorunnipa, the Washington Post; Gerald Seib, the Wall Street Journal. (N) 8 a.m. KCBS
Meet the Press Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio). Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.). Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank). Panel: Robert Costa, The Washington Post; Kasie Hunt; María Teresa Kumar; former Gov. Pat McCrory (R-N.C.). (N) 8 a.m. KNBC; 3 p.m. MSNBC
This Week With George Stephanopoulos (N) 8 a.m. KABC
Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow. Rep. Katie Hill (D-Agua Dulce). Baseball Hall of Famer Cal Ripken, Jr. Panel: Newt Gingrich, Former Speaker; Jonathan Swan, Axios; Shelby Holliday, the Wall Street Journal; Juan Williams. (N) 8 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m., 4 and 11 p.m. FNC
Reliable Sources with Brian Stelter The future, the internet: Jonah Peretti, BuzzFeed. the President Trump-Fox News alliance: Jane Mayer, the New Yorker; Jeff Greenfield. The Trump administration’s handling of AT&T deal: Rep. David Cicilline (D-R.I.). Bill Shine out as White House communications chief: Sarah Ellison, the Washington Post. Democrats deciding whether to run for president in 2020: Connie Schultz. (N) 8 a.m. CNN
MediaBuzz Mollie Hemingway; Mo Elleithee,; Gillian Turner; Bret Baier; Buck Sexton; author Cathy Areu (“Latino Wisdom”); Emily Jashinsky, the Federalist. (N) 8 a.m. and midnight FNC
60 Minutes The American Civil Liberties Union; Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome H. Powell; a potential gene therapy for sickle cell anemia. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS
SPORTS
College Basketball Syracuse at Clemson, 9 a.m. CBS; Villanova at Seton Hall, 9 a.m. Fox; Notre Dame at Pittsburgh, 9 a.m. KDOC; Tennessee at Auburn, 9 a.m. ESPN; TCU at Texas, 9 a.m. ESPN2; Butler at Providence, 9 a.m. Fox Sports Net; Florida at Kentucky, 11 a.m. CBS; Baylor at Kansas, 11 a.m. ESPN; Texas A&M at Mississippi State, 11 a.m. ESPN2; Georgetown at Marquette, 11:30 a.m. Fox; Arizona State at Arizona, 1 p.m. CBS; Louisville at Virginia, 1 p.m. ESPN; UCF at Temple, 1 p.m. ESPN2; St. John's at Xavier, 2 p.m. Fox; Duke at North Carolina, 3 p.m. ESPN; Oklahoma at Kansas State, 3 p.m. ESPN2; Michigan at Michigan State, 5 p.m. ESPN; OVC Tournament, Final: Teams TBA, 5 p.m. ESPN2; DePaul at Creighton, 5 p.m. FS1; Oregon at Washington, 7 p.m. ESPN; WCC Tournament: TBA versus San Francisco, 7 p.m. ESPN2; Cal State Northridge at UC Irvine, 7:30 p.m. KDOC; WCC Tournament: TBA versus BYU, 9 p.m. ESPN2
Women’s College Basketball Big 12 Tournament: Kansas State versus West Virginia, 9 a.m. FS Prime; Big 12 Tournament: TBA versus Baylor, 11:30 a.m. FS Prime; Big 12 Tournament: TCU versus Texas, 7 p.m. FS Prime
NHL Hockey The Kings visit the Arizona Coyotes, 5 p.m. Fox Sports Net
