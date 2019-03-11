Monday’s TV highlights: ‘John & Yoko: Above Us Only Sky’ on A&E

SERIES
The Neighborhood Gemma (Beth Behrs) decides to fire a teacher at her school, but she’s unprepared for what happens next in this new episode of the social comedy. Cedric the Entertainer, Max Greenfield and Tichina Arnold. 8 p.m. CBS
The Voice The blind auditions continue. 8 p.m. NBC
Arrow When Team Arrow tries to work with the Star City Police Department, things don't go as planned. Stephen Amell, Juliana Harkavy and David Ramsey star in this new episode. 8 p.m. KTLA
The Bachelor Colton Underwood decides which of the remaining bachelorettes to select as his partner in part 1 of the season finale. Chris Harrison hosts. The finale’s conclusion airs Tuesday. 8 p.m. ABC
The Passage Amy (Saniyya Sidney) faces a decision that could decide the fate of humanity when the only apparent way to stop Fanning (Jamie McShane) and the virals from escaping Project NOAH involves a risky explosion that could place Brad, Sykes (Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Caroline Chikezie) and the virus cure in danger in the thriller’s two-hour season finale. 8 p.m. Fox
Shadowhunters Jordan (Chai Hansen) and the Praetor go in pursuit of Heidi (Tessa Mossey) while the Shadowhunters are preoccupied with trying to find Jonathan (Luke Baines) in this new episode. Emeraude Toubia, Isaiah Mustafa and Nicola Correia-Damude also star. 8 p.m. Freeform
Man With a Plan Adam and Andi (Matt LeBlanc, Liza Snyder) go to great lengths to secure a loan to fix an unexpected issue at their flip house, while Joe (Stacy Keach) becomes very fond of his nurse in this new episode of the family comedy. 8:30 p.m. CBS
Magnum P.I. When the dogs dig up what appears to be a human bone, Magnum and Higgins (Jay Hernandez, Perdita Weeks) step up to help Katsumoto (Tim Kang) investigate the murder of the police detective’s former mentor. 9 p.m. CBS
Kids Baking Championship Valerie Bertinelli and Duff Goldman challenge the three remaining young bakers to incorporate such familiar items as toffee, rice-cereal treats or chocolate-covered pretzels into their creations, which must illustrate a common bake sale theme like Drama Club, Dance Club or Chess Club, in the season finale. 9 p.m. Food Network
The Enemy Within Following the discovery that a U.S. ambassador is selling classified intelligence to a Colombian cartel, Shepherd (Jennifer Carpenter) devises a plan to catch him that will push Keaton’s (Morris Chestnut) moral code to the brink in this new episode of the action series. 10 p.m. NBC
The Good Doctor Dr. Murphy (Freddie Highmore) needs treatment for injuries suffered in a bar brawl. Nicholas Gonzalez, Christina Chang, Will Yun Lee and Richard Schiff also star with guest stars Sheila Kelley and June Squibb. 10 p.m. ABC
SPECIALS
John & Yoko: Above Us Only Sky Filmmaker Michael Epstein’s absorbing two-hour music documentary takes viewers on an intimate trip inside the making of “Imagine,” John Lennon’s 1971 album, exploring the creative collaboration between Lennon and Yoko Ono, with additional insights provided by those closest to the couple. 9 p.m. A&E
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Psychotherapist Jenn Mann; Emmanuelle Chriqui (“The Passage”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Jon Cryer (“Supergirl”); Christian Siriano. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View(N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Talk Olivia Newton-John. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Real Pastors John and Aventer Gray (“The Book of John Gray”); Joey Fatone. (N) 1 p.m. KCOP
Steve A married couple struggling to communicate; a teacher helps a bullied student. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Rachael Ray (N) 2 p.m. KTTV
Dr. Phil (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Beth Behrs (“The Neighborhood”); Jon Dorenbos, NFL. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show Pre-marinated meats; healthier and better butter; Daymond John (“Shark Tank”). (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Bert Kreischer. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Ricky Gervais; Karlie Kloss; Maren Morris performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Idris Elba; Tulsi Gabbard; Ellie Goulding performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Amanpour & Company (N) midnight KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Late Late Show With James Corden Rita Wilson; Kevin Nealon; Jason Mitchell; Ryan Conner. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Jesse Eisenberg; Paula Pell; Dan & Shay perform; Allison Miller performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
SPORTS
Women’s College Basketball Big East Tournament, First Semifinal: Teams TBA, 1 p.m. FS1; Big East Tournament, Second Semifinal: Teams TBA, 3:30 p.m. FS1; AAC Tournament, Final: Teams TBA, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Big 12 Tournament, Final: Teams TBA, 6 p.m. FS1
College Basketball Southern Tournament, Final: Teams TBA, 4 p.m. ESPN; WCC Tournament: TBA versus Gonzaga, 6 p.m. ESPN; MAAC Tournament, Final: Teams TBA, 6 p.m. ESPN2; WCC Tournament: TBA versus Saint Mary’s (Calif.), 8:30 p.m. ESPN2
NBA Basketball The Clippers host the Boston Celtics, 7:30 p.m. FS Prime
