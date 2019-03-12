Advertisement

Tuesday’s TV Highlights: ‘This Is Us’ on NBC

Mar 11, 2019 | 9:00 PM
Tuesday's TV Highlights: 'This Is Us' on NBC
The family hopes for good news in the hospital waiting room in a new episode of the drama "This Is Us" on NBC. Sterling K. Brown and Susan Kelechi Watson star. (Ron Batzdorff / NBC)

SERIES

NCIS Jimmy (Brian Dietzen) is torn between family and work after his father-in-law asks him to tamper with evidence in a murder investigation. Mark Harmon and David McCallum also star in this new episode of the procedural drama. 8 p.m. CBS

The Flash With the meta-human cure ready to use, Barry (Grant Gustin) and the team must figure out a way to subdue Cicada (Chris Klein) long enough to administer it. Jesse L. Martin and Jessica Parker Kennedy also star in this new episode. 8 p.m. KTLA

The Bachelor Colton Underwood discusses how the end of his time on the show unfolded with host Chris Harrison in the conclusion of the season finale. 8 p.m. ABC

MasterChef: Junior Edition A new round of the cooking competition gets underway with a two-hour season premiere that sees the arrival of 24 young home cooks. Host Gordon Ramsay is joined on the judging panel by Aarón Sánchez and Christina Tosi. 8 p.m. Fox

FBI When investigating the abduction of the daughter of a wealthy family, Special Agents Bell and Zidan (Missy Peregrym, Zeeko Zaki) discover the kidnapper plans to gain internet notoriety by going far beyond abduction. 9 p.m. CBS

This Is Us Tensions run high as the family awaits news about Kate’s (Chrissy Metz) pregnancy. Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, Susan Kelechi Watson and Justin Hartley also star in this new episode of the family drama. 9 p.m. NBC

Roswell, New Mexico As Isobel’s (Lily Cowles) life hangs in the balance, Liz and Michael (Jeanine Mason, Michael Vlamis) search for a way to help her. Nathan Parsons also stars in this new episode. 9 p.m. KTLA

American Soul Don Cornelius (Sinqua Walls) celebrates the success of “Soul Train” in Chicago but discovers there are hidden costs. Jelani Winston also stars. 9 p.m. BET

I Am Jazz Jazz reevaluates her relationship with Ahmir after returning home from New York in this new episode of the unscripted series. 9 p.m. TLC

NCIS: New Orleans After an elusive terrorist with a personal vendetta against Hannah (Necar Zadegan) resurfaces, she and her family are placed in protective custody while the team searches for the suspect. Scott Bakula, Lucas Black, Rob Kerkovich and CCH Pounder also star. 10 p.m. CBS

Videos After Dark Bob Saget, former host of “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” presents home videos with an edgy twist, not for kids. 10 p.m. ABC

Corporate The sardonic, critically acclaimed workplace comedy wraps up its second season with two new back-to-back episodes. Matt (Matt Ingebretson) is on vacation in the first, and Jake (Jake Weisman) is forced to share their office with a deeply unnerving new desk mate. Then in the season finale, the company pulls out all the stops in its marketing aimed at doomsday preppers. 10 and 10:30 p.m. Comedy Central

Project Blue Book When residents of Washington, D.C., report UFO activity, Hynek and Quinn (Aidan Gillen, Michael Malarkey) are dispatched to determine what’s behind this apparent threat before it’s too late in the season finale of the mystery series. 10:03 p.m. History

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Sleeping better; Padma Lakshmi. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Actor and author Andrew Rannells. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Jenna Willis; Karamo Brown. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Christine Baranski (“The Good Fight”); Maggie Siff. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Idris Elba; Cole Sprouse; Haley Lu Richardson. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show Author Hoda Kotb (“You Are My Happy”); Shaun T. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Real Wyclef Jean (“Wyclef Goes Back to School”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Doctors The hazards of baby car-seat accessories; giving orange juice more nutrients. (N) 11 a.m. KCOP

The Talk Mary McCormack. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Real Wyclef Jean (“Wyclef Goes Back to School”). (N) 1 p.m. KCOP

Steve Kimberly Caldwell-Harvey, Nina Parker and Katie O’Brien; college roommates. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Rachael Ray Chef Emeril Lagasse; a conversation with Michelle Obama; Alfre Woodard. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV

Dr. Phil A woman says she is exhausted being a full-time caregiver for her boyfriend, injured in an accident. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Colin Farrell (“Dumbo”); Sophia Lillis. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Dr. Oz Show Serial killer taunted police and the press with his letters half a century ago but was never caught. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Padma Lakshmi. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Timothy Olyphant. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Keira Knightley; Jon Glaser; the Chainsmokers perform. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert John Turturro; Andrew Rannells; Robyn performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live Colton Underwood; Walk the Moon performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Amanpour & Company (N) 12:30 a.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Late Late Show With James Corden Gordon Ramsay; Piper Perabo; Elle King performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Paul Giamatti; Jessica Walter; Allison Miller. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

SPORTS

College Basketball ACC Tournament: Wake Forest versus Miami, 9 a.m. ESPN; Notre Dame versus Georgia Tech, 11 a.m. ESPN; Horizon League Tournament, Final: Teams TBA, 4 p.m. ESPN; Northeast Conference Tournament: Fairleigh Dickinson at St. Francis (Pa.), 4 p.m. ESPN2; WCC Tournament, Final: Teams TBA, 6 p.m. ESPN; Summit League Tournament, Final: Teams TBA, 6 p.m. ESPN2

NBA Basketball The Lakers visit the Chicago Bulls, 5 p.m. SportsNet; San Antonio Spurs visit the Dallas Mavericks, 5 p.m. TNT; the Clippers host Portland Trail, 7:30 p.m. FS Prime; Minnesota Timberwolves visit the Denver Nuggets, 7:30 p.m. TNT.

NHL Hockey The Washington Capitals visit the Pittsburgh Penguins, 4 p.m. NBCSP; the Ducks host the Nashville Predators, 7 p.m. Fox Sports Net

For more sports on TV, see

the Sports section.

