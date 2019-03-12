Tuesday’s TV Highlights: ‘This Is Us’ on NBC

Corporate The sardonic, critically acclaimed workplace comedy wraps up its second season with two new back-to-back episodes. Matt (Matt Ingebretson) is on vacation in the first, and Jake (Jake Weisman) is forced to share their office with a deeply unnerving new desk mate. Then in the season finale, the company pulls out all the stops in its marketing aimed at doomsday preppers. 10 and 10:30 p.m. Comedy Central