Wednesday’s TV highlights: ‘Star’ on Fox

The Goldbergs Beverly (Wendi McLendon-Covey) and Adam (Sean Giambrone) team up to do a mother-son cooking show on public access television in this new episode. Troy Gentile, Hayley Orrantia and Jeff Garlin also star. 8 p.m. ABC
Empire With the control of Empire within reach again, the family tries to prove Lucious (Terrence Howard) and Becky’s (Gabourey Sidibe) innocence in the data mining scandal. Taraji P. Henson also stars. 8 p.m. Fox
Schooled Lainey (AJ Michalka) and Erica (Hayley Orrantia) attend their high school reunion in this new episode of the comedy spinoff. Tim Meadows and Bryan Callen also star. 8:30 p.m. ABC
The World’s Best The remaining acts compete, then the winners of the solo music and group variety categories are revealed before the final four acts face off and one is crowned the winner in the season finale of the talent competition. 9 p.m. CBS
All American When Spencer (Daniel Ezra) learns the real reason his father (Chad L. Coleman) left when he was growing up he is devastated. 9 p.m. KTLA
Modern Family Mitch (Jesse Tyler Ferguson), Cam (Eric Stonestreet) and Phil (Ty Burrell) crash Jay’s (Ed O’Neill) annual hiking trip to find an elusive bald eagle after Gloria (Sofía Vergara) asks them to keep an eye on him. 9 p.m. ABC
Star After giving birth, Star (Jude Demorest) jeopardizes everything she worked for. Brittany O’Grady, Ryan Destiny, Amiyah Scott and Luke James also star in this new episode of the drama. 9 p.m. Fox
Project Runway All Stars Nina Garcia challenges contestants to design modern ball gowns in silk. Fashion legend Iris Apfel joins the judges in this new episode of the unscripted competition. 9 p.m. Lifetime
Single Parents In a magical encounter “The Bachelor’s” Chris Harrison shares his wisdom with Poppy (Kimrie Lewis) and Angie (Leighton Meester). Taran Killam, Jake Choi and Brad Garrett also star in a new episode of the family comedy. 9:30 p.m. ABC
Whiskey Cavalier Will (Scott Foley) and Frankie (Lauren Cohan) continue to clash, and that may jeopardize the team’s mission to prevent a terrorist attack in Rome. 10 p.m. ABC
You’re the Worst All of Gretchen’s (Aya Cash) anxieties come out while she works a major event that she has organized for a new client. Chris Geere, Desmin Borges and Kether Donohue also star. 10 p.m. FXX
I’m Sorry Andrea (Andrea Savage) offers to host a memorial service for her great uncle and learns some surprising information in the season finale of the raunchy comedy. Allison Tolman, Tom Everett Scott and Olive Petrucci also star. 10 p.m. TRU
American Beauty Star The contestants are paired with top New York fashion designers and asked to creating looks that complement three-piece mini collections by the designers. Ashley Graham is host and mentor. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime
Knight Fight The first season of this armored combat competition ends with a championship that opens with a seven-man grand melee. The remaining six divide into two-person teams for for a three-team melee, before moving to the final rounds. 11:05 p.m. History
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Karlie Kloss; sportscaster Mike Tirico; Adam Scott; golfer Justin Thomas; Dr. Mehmet Oz. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Colton Underwood; Ben Stiller; Keira Knightley; a performance from Be More Chill. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Dr. Noelle Reid (“Married to Medicine”); Jude Demorest (“Star”); race car driver Kurt Busch; Dr. Nita Landry (“The Doctors”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Keira Knightley (“The Aftermath”); Colton Underwood (“The Bachelor”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Jay Leno; Colton Underwood (“The Bachelor”). (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Ryan Destiny (“Star”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Real Cynthia Bailey (“The Real Housewives of Atlanta”); Yvette Nicole Brown. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV; 1 p.m. KCOP
The Doctors A road-rage incident; a dead rattlesnake; a toddler’s sneaky antics are caught on a nanny cam. (N) 11 a.m. KCOP
The Talk Fran Drescher. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Steve A self-taught teen pianist born with four fingers performs; Tone Bell (“Fam”). (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Rachael Ray Kristen Bell (“Frozen II”) and Dax Shepard. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Lupita Nyong’o (“Us”); Chaka Khan performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show Adults and allergy; barbecue sauce; supermarket chicken labels. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Karamo Brown. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Kathy Bates. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Mark Ruffalo; Jim Jefferies; Normani and 6lack perform. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Patricia Arquette; Ian McShane; Strand of Oaks, Jason Isbell and Amanda Shires perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Matt LeBlanc; Winston Duke; Tomberlin performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Amanpour and Company (N) 12:30 a.m. KOCE
The Late Late Show With James Corden Sharon Osbourne; Sam Richardson; Ryan Conner. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Ricky Gervais; Asia Kate Dillon; James Bay performs; Allison Miller performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
College Basketball ACC Tournament: Clemson versus NC State, 9 a.m. ESPN; ACC Tournament: TBA versus Virginia Tech, 11 a.m. ESPN; ACC Tournament: TBA versus Louisville, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Big East Tournament: Butler versus Providence, 4 p.m. FS1; ACC Tournament: TBA versus Syracuse, 6 p.m. ESPN2; Big East Tournament: DePaul versus St. John's, 6:30 p.m. FS1
