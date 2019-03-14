Advertisement

Thursday’s TV Highlights: ‘For the People’ on ABC

By
Mar 13, 2019 | 8:00 PM
Tina (Anna Deavere Smith) takes on an immigration case in a new episode of the legal drama "For the People" on ABC. (Mitch Haaseth / ABC)

SERIES

Supernatural Sam and Castiel (Jared Padalecki, Misha Collins) follow a case to a picturesque small town in Arkansas, where they find nothing is as idyllic as it appears to be, while Dean and Jack (Jensen Ackles, Alexander Calvert) are on a road trip of their own. 8 p.m. KTLA

Project Runway Season 4 winner Christian Siriano takes over Tim Gunn’s mentoring duties and supermodel Karlie Kloss is the new host when the unscripted competition returns for its 17th season with a 90-minute premiere. Elle editor in chief Nina Garcia returns to her seat on the judges panel, joined by fashion designer Brandon Maxwell and journalist Elaine Welteroth. 8 p.m. Bravo

A.P. Bio Jack (Glenn Howerton) is the new drivers education teacher, and he seeks revenge against his mother’s church. 8:30 p.m. NBC

Brooklyn Nine-Nine A visitor from Latvia causes Charles and Jake (Joe Lo Truglio, Andy Samberg) to investigate Nikolaj’s (Antonio Raul Corbo) family while Holt and Amy (Andre Braugher, Melissa Fumero) bring in famed forensic scientist Dr. Yee (Reggie Lee) to help close a case for Rosa (Stephanie Beatriz) in this new episode of the police comedy. 9 p.m. NBC

RuPaul’s Drag Race Knowledge is put to the test in a new episode. Troye Sivan (“Boy Erased”) and Guillermo Diaz (“Scandal”) are guest judges. 9 p.m. VH1

Will & Grace When Grace’s (Debra Messing) dad (guest star Robert Klein) is rushed to the hospital with a bleeding ulcer he refuses to take Will’s (Eric McCormack) blood for a transfusion. Will’s mom (guest star Blythe Danner) confronts him. 9:30 p.m. NBC

Top Chef In the 90-minute season finale, the three chefs must create an unforgettable four-course meal. Joining host Padma Lakshmi, Tom Colicchio, Nilou Motamed and Graham Elliot at the table are Food & Wine executive Melanie Hansche; chefs Mitsuharu Tsumura, Alexander Smalls, Dan Hong, May Chow and Alvin Leung. 9:30 p.m. Bravo

For the People Tina (Anna Deavere Smith) insists on protecting a young boy after his father, a witness in Leonard’s (Regé-Jean Page) case, has a run-in with federal agents that could lead to his deportation. 10 p.m. ABC

Broad City When Abbi (Abbi Jacobson) and Ilana (Ilana Glazer) see an Off-Broadway production of “Sleep No More,” the conscience-stricken characters resonate for Abbi, who has been trying to find the right time to tell her best friend some life-changing news in this new episode. 10 p.m. Comedy Central

SPECIALS

iHeartRadio Music Awards Garth Brooks receives the first iHeartRadio Artist of the Decade Award as this event celebrates the most-played artists and songs on iHeartRadio stations in 2018. Alicia Keys receives the Innovator Award, and Halsey is honored with the Fangirls Award. Up for song of the year are “Better Now” (Post Malone), “Girls Like You” (Maroon 5 featuring Cardi B), “God’s Plan” (Drake), “Perfect” (Ed Sheeran) and “The Middle” (Zedd, Maren Morris, Grey). Scheduled performers include Alicia Keys, Ariana Grande, Halsey, Garth Brooks, John Legend and Kacey Musgraves. From Microsoft Theater. 8 p.m. Fox

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Michael Symon. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Special Olympics World Summer Games; Hope Davis; Jimmie Allen performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. National Pi Day: Carrie Freitas. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Kate Beckinsale (“The Widow”); Aidy Bryant (“Shrill”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Aidy Bryant. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show Karamo Brown (“Queer Eye”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Real Christian Siriano (“Project Runway”); Melanie Liburd (“This Is Us”); Big Boy. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV; 1 p.m. KCOP

The Talk Billy Baldwin. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Steve Wyclef Jean plans to find and produce young musical talent and performs with a student prodigy. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Rachael Ray Makeover; Karamo Brown (“Queer Eye”); Britt Robertson (“For the People”). (N) 2 p.m. KTTV

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Ben Affleck (“Triple Frontier”); author Tara Westover. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Dr. Oz Show A missing suburban mom and the bizarre obsession her father-in-law had with her. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Author-producer Jacob Tobia. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Moses Storm. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Oscar Isaac; Lilly Singh; Jimmy Carr. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Christine Baranski; Donnie Wahlberg; Adam Kinzinger. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live Joseph Gordon-Levitt; Angela Bassett; half-alive performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Amanpour and Company (N) 12:30 a.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Late Late Show With James Corden Kate Beckinsale; Milo Ventimiglia; Conor Oberst. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Sharon Horgan and Rob Delaney; Stephanie Schriock; Allison Miller performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

SPORTS

College Basketball Big East Tournament: TBA versus Villanova, 9 a.m. FS1; Atlantic 10 Tournament: La Salle versus Rhode Island, 9 a.m. NBCSP; ACC Tournament: TBA versus Virginia, 9:30 a.m. ESPN; Big 12 Tournament: Iowa State versus Baylor, 9:30 a.m. ESPN2; ACC Tournament: TBA versus Florida State, 11:30 a.m. ESPN; Big 12 Tournament: TBA versus Kansas State, 11:30 a.m. ESPN2; Big East Tournament: Creighton versus Xavier, 11:30 a.m. FS1; Atlantic 10 Tournament: TBA versus George Mason, 11:30 a.m. NBCSP; Atlantic 10 Tournament: Saint Joseph's versus Duquesne, 3 p.m. NBCSP; ACC Tournament: TBA versus North Carolina, 4 p.m. ESPN; Big 12 Tournament: TBA versus Texas Tech, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Big East Tournament: TBA versus Marquette, 4 p.m. FS1; Atlantic 10 Tournament: TBA versus St. Louis, 5:30 p.m. NBCSP; ACC Tournament: TBA versus Duke, 6 p.m. ESPN; Big 12 Tournament: Texas versus Kansas, 6 p.m. ESPN2; Big East Tournament: Georgetown versus Seton Hall, 6:30 p.m. FS1; Pac-12 Tournament: TBA versus Utah, 8:30 p.m. ESPN

NBA Basketball The Lakers visit the Toronto Raptors, 5 p.m. SportsNet and TNT; the Dallas Mavericks visit the Denver Nuggets, 7:30 p.m. TNT

NHL Hockey The Ducks visit the Arizona Coyotes, 7 p.m. FS Prime

