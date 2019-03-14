Thursday’s TV Highlights: ‘For the People’ on ABC

iHeartRadio Music Awards Garth Brooks receives the first iHeartRadio Artist of the Decade Award as this event celebrates the most-played artists and songs on iHeartRadio stations in 2018. Alicia Keys receives the Innovator Award, and Halsey is honored with the Fangirls Award. Up for song of the year are “Better Now” (Post Malone), “Girls Like You” (Maroon 5 featuring Cardi B), “God’s Plan” (Drake), “Perfect” (Ed Sheeran) and “The Middle” (Zedd, Maren Morris, Grey). Scheduled performers include Alicia Keys, Ariana Grande, Halsey, Garth Brooks, John Legend and Kacey Musgraves. From Microsoft Theater. 8 p.m. Fox