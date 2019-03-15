Advertisement

Friday's TV highlights: ‘Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’ on the CW

By
Mar 14, 2019 | 8:00 PM
Friday's TV highlights: ‘Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’ on the CW
Gabrielle Ruiz, left, and Rachel Bloom in a new episode of the musical comedy "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" on the CW. (Greg Gayne / The CW)

SERIES

Dynasty Fallon and Sam (Elizabeth Gillies, Rafael de la Fuente) take a secret flight to Paris to explore what really is behind a distressing phone call, while Blake (Grant Show) demands justice in the aftermath of a disturbing crime in this new episode of the prime-time soap. Nicollette Sheridan, Alan Dale, Robert Christopher Riley, Sam Adegoke and Ana Brenda Contreras also star. 8 p.m. KTLA

Advertisement

Fresh Off the Boat Louis (Randall Park) tries to persuade Jessica (Constance Wu) to consider early retirement, but she’s not having it in this new episode of the family comedy. 8 p.m. ABC

Last Man Standing Vanessa (Nancy Travis) is determined to keep Mike (Tim Allen) from meddling in Ed and Bonnie’s (Hector Elizondo, guest star Susan Sullivan) relationship when the older couple begins spending more time together in this new episode. 8 p.m. Fox

Speechless JJ (Micah Fowler) has a hard time having to use his new Social Security benefits to buy boring stuff, while Kenneth (Cedric Yarbrough) stumbles across a secret that upsets the balance in Jimmy and Maya’s (John Ross Bowie, Minnie Driver) relationship. Mason Cook and Kyla Kenedy also star, with guest stars Jonathan Slavin and Sedona James. 8:30 p.m. ABC

The Cool Kids While Sid (Leslie Jordan) is house sitting a fellow resident’s posh high-rise apartment, the friends get a taste of luxury. Also, Margaret (Vicki Lawrence) wants to turn Charlie’s (Martin Mull) creative cookie-making into a business venture. David Alan Grier also stars in this seniors comedy. 8:30 p.m. Fox

The Blacklist Liz (Megan Boone) teams up with the Task Force to make a joint play they’re hoping will uncover the truth about an international assassination as part of a desperate last-ditch attempt to save Red’s (James Spader) life. Christopher Lambert, Jennifer Ferrin and Benito Martinez guest star. 9 p.m. NBC

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Rebecca (Rachel Bloom) tries out for the local community theater; Paula is courted by various law firms. Gabrielle Ruiz, Donna Lynne Champlin and Vincent Rodriguez III also star in this new episode of the musical comedy. 9 p.m. KTLA

20/20 This new episode of the news magazine series documents the rise of Silicon Valley star Elizabeth Holmes and her technology company Theranos, and their fall amid accusations of massive fraud. 9 p.m. ABC

Proven Innocent When a white supremacist begs the Injustice Defense Group to help him overturn his wrongful conviction, the team clashes over whether they should take his case. Rachelle Lefevre, Nikki M. James and Russell Hornsby star in this new episode of the legal drama. 9 p.m. Fox

Blue Bloods Frank’s (Tom Selleck) friend Lenny (Treat Williams) reveals that an upcoming exposé will air some NYPD dirty laundry. 10 p.m. CBS

SPECIALS

I Am Richard Pryor This new documentary from filmmaker Jesse James Miller documents the life and career of the brilliant yet troubled comic and actor who escaped poverty and achieved major success around the world. Filling in details are Pryor’s widow, Jennifer, and Sandra Bernhard, Ron De Blasio, Michael Epps, Howie Mandel, Lily Tomlin, Jimmie Walker and Tiffany Haddish. 10 p.m. Paramount

EPIX

Starz

TCM

Advertisement

Freeform

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas). (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Carson and Siri Daly. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Danny DeVito; Zachary Levi; Abu Dhabi 2019 Special Olympics World Summer Games. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Rene Reyes, Paley Festival. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Oscar Isaac (“Triple Frontier”); Winston Duke (“Us”); Stephanie J. Block performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Gov. Gavin Newsom of California. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show Jeremy Parsons (“People Now”); Clodagh McKenna. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Real April Ryan. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV; 1 p.m. KCOP

The Doctors Mom’s health advice may be dangerous; a woman loses her uterus, ovaries and toes because of her IUD. (N) 11 a.m. KCOP

The Talk Eric Christian Olsen and Daniela Ruah; Brandon Micheal Hall. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Rachael Ray Carter Oosterhouse, Sabrina Soto and Paige Davis (“Trading Spaces”); Kenan Thompson; tostadas. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Max Greenfield (“The Neighborhood”); David Gray performs; Jason Sudeikis. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

Washington Week President Trump's national emergency declaration; special counsel Robert Mueller's report; anti-impeachment strategy: Bob Woodward, the Washington Post; Margaret Brennan; Susan Davis, NPR; Jake Sherman, Politico. (N) 7 p.m. KOCE

Real Time With Bill Maher Author and former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe (“The Threat: How the FBI Protects America in the Age of Terror and Trump”); Andrew Gillum; John Heilemann, Sen. Jon Tester (D-Mont.); author Jessica Yellin. (N) 10 p.m. and 12:10 a.m. HBO

The Issue Is...With Elex Michaelson Presidential candidate Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D-South Bend, Ind.); Gov. Jay Inslee (D-Wash.); Tomi Lahren; Stephanie Miller. (N) 10:30 p.m. KTTV

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Ice-T; football player Russell Wilson; Ozuna performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Damian Lewis; writer Heidi Schreck. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Amanpour and Company (N) midnight KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

SPORTS

College Basketball AAC Tournament: TBA versus Houston, 9 a.m. ESPN2; Atlantic 10 Tournament: TBA versus VCU, 9 a.m. NBCSP; SEC Tournament: TBA versus LSU, 10 a.m. ESPN; AAC Tournament: TBA versus UCF, 11 a.m. ESPN2; Atlantic 10 Tournament: TBA versus St. Bonaventure, 11:30 a.m. NBCSP; SEC Tournament: TBA versus South Carolina, noon; ESPN; Atlantic 10 Tournament: TBA versus Davidson, 3 p.m. NBCSP; Big East Tournament, semifinal: teams TBA, 3:30 p.m. FS1; ACC Tournament, semifinal: teams TBA, 4 p.m. ESPN; Big 12 Tournament, semifinal: teams TBA, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Atlantic 10 Tournament: TBA versus Dayton, 5:30 p.m. NBCSP; ACC Tournament, semifinal: teams TBA, 6 p.m. ESPN; Big 12 Tournament, semifinal: teams TBA, 6 p.m. ESPN2; Big East Tournament, semifinal: teams TBA, 6 p.m. FS1; Pac-12 Tournament, semifinal: teams TBA, 8:30 p.m. ESPN

NBA Basketball The Lakers visit the Detroit Pistons, 4 p.m. SPST; the Clippers host the Chicago Bulls, 7:30 p.m. FS Prime

NHL Hockey The Ducks visit the Colorado Avalanche, 6 p.m. FSN

Advertisement

For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.

Customized TV listings are available here: www.latimes.com/tvtimes

Click here to download TV listings for the week of March 10 - 16, 2019, in PDF format

This week's TV Movies

Advertisement
Advertisement