Monday’s TV Highlights: ‘Black Lightning’ on the CW

Private Screenings: Stanley Donen TCM devotes the night to musicals directed by Stanley Donen, beginning with his appearance on this series at 5 p.m. That’s followed at 6 by Gene Kelly, Debbie Reynolds and Donald O’Connor in 1952’s “Singin’ in the Rain.” At 8 Gene Kelly and Frank Sinatra star in 1942’s “On the Town” then at 10, Howard Keel and Jane Powell star in 1954’s “Seven Brides for Seven Brothers.”