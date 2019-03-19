Tuesday’s TV Highlights: ‘American Housewife’ on ABC

SERIES
The Flash Barry (Grant Gustin) and his team race to save a suburban mom (guest star Catherine Lough Haggquist), then discover she’s actually a meta-human who is hiding her powers from her family. Jessica Parker Kennedy, Candice Patton, Tom Cavanagh and Danielle Panabaker also star. 8 p.m. CW
American Housewife Katie (Katy Mixon) does her best to support Taylor’s (Meg Donnelly) dreams of becoming the next winner of “American Idol” in a new episode of the family comedy. Diedrich Bader also stars. 8 p.m. ABC
MasterChef The junior home cooks test their leadership and communication skills in a carnival-themed competition in this new episode. 8 p.m. Fox
The Kids Are Alright Peggy and Mike (Mary McCormack, Michael Cudlitz) are sympathetic when Wendi's (Kennedy Lea Slocum) parents split up, until Peggy realizes that Wendi's parents left her and Eddie (Caleb Foote) alone in the house unsupervised. 8:30 p.m. ABC
This Is Us Beth and Randall (Susan Kelechi Watson, Sterling K. Brown) adjust to their new normal, while Kate and Toby (Chrissy Metz, Chris Sullivan) spend time with the new baby. Mandy Moore also stars in this new episode. 9 p.m. NBC
Roswell, New Mexico Max and Michael (Nathan Parsons, Michael Vlamis) visit a faith healer who may be able to shed some light on the alien symbol Max has been researching, in this new episode. 9 p.m. CW
black-ish Dre and Bow (Anthony Anderson, Tracee Ellis Ross) want to send Kyra (Quvenzhané Wallis) to an elite prep school, until the school treats them as if they were a charity case. Marcus Scribner, Miles Brown and Marsai Martin also star in this new episode. 9 p.m. ABC
Mental Samurai In this new unscripted competition series hosted by Rob Lowe, contestants must try to answer questions accurately under extremely challenging conditions. 9 p.m. Fox
Frontline Filmmakers Robert Miller and Henry Singer spent five years gathering footage for this 2018 documentary, which chronicles the complex process that led to Bosnian Serb Gen. Ratko Mladic — one of the most infamous figures during the Bosnian war of the 1990s — being convicted of genocide and crimes against humanity, for which he was sentenced to life in prison. 9 p.m. KOCE
American Soul When a rival show launches, Don (Sinqua Walls) enlists the help of a renowned activist. 9 p.m. BET
The Story of God With Morgan Freeman The new episode “Visions of God” explores the mysteries of divine visions and meets a woman who believes she was cured of paralysis by miraculous waters. 9 p.m. National Geographic
I Am Jazz Jazz turns 18 and starts making plans to move out of the house, much to Greg and Jeanette’s dismay, in the season finale of the unscripted series. 9 p.m. TLC
Splitting Up Together Martin (Oliver Hudson) grows suspicious when Lena (Jenna Fischer) starts sneaking out of the house to secretly help Lisa (Monica Barbaro) with her baby in a new episode of the family comedy. 9:30 p.m. ABC
The Village A single mom (Michaela McManus) handling life with her teenage daughter (Moran Atias) is arrested by ICE in the premiere of this new series. Warren Christie also stars. 10 p.m. NBC
The Rookie Officer Nolan (Nathan Fillion) faces retaliation after he arrests a gang member. Also, Chen and Bradford (Melissa O’Neil, Eric Winter) pull over Mario Lopez (himself) who tries to talk his way out of a traffic violation. 10 p.m. ABC
One of a Kind Interior designer Grace Mitchell gives her Fort Worth, Texas, clients renovations that reflect their personalities in this new unscripted series.10 p.m. HGTV
Teachers School is out in the series finale of the workplace comedy. Katie OBrien, Ryan Caltagirone, Katy Colloton, Caitlin Barlow, Kate Lambert and Kathryn Thomas also star. 10 p.m. TV Land
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Author Harlan Coben; author Evan Thomas. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Lupita Nyong’o. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Travel expert Tracy Gallagher; Ben Vereen (“Star”); Bethanie Jean; former NFL player Terrell Davis. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Jimmy Fallon; John David Washington; Lana Condor; acrobats perform. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Author Preet Bharara; Priyanka Chopra Jonas. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Chef Judy Joo. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Real Amanda Seales; Orlando Jones. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV; 1 p.m. KCOP
The Talk David Boreanaz. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Steve Bridget Kelly, Catt Sadler (“Naked”) and Katy Colloton (“Teachers”). (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil A 15-year-old girl speaks about her abduction and dramatic escape. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Michael Keaton (“Dumbo”); motivational speaker Jay Shetty. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show Atlanta child murders; Donnie Wahlberg discusses Charles Manson. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KOCE; 11:30 p.m. KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Filmmaker Will Packer. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Isla Fisher; Mark Normand. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Basketball player Kobe Bryant; Aidy Bryant; Natalie Morales; Fletcher performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Chris Hayes; Nico Parker. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Kamala Harris; Mark Hamill; Judah & the Lion performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Ben Schwartz; Tim Roth; Leon Bridges performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Jordan Peele; Phoebe Waller-Bridge; rapper Action Bronson. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly Rachael Taylor; morgxn performs; Aml Ameen. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC
SPORTS
2019 NCAA Basketball Tournament First games: 3:30 and 6 p.m. TRU
2019 NIT Basketball Tournament First round games, 4 p.m. ESPN; 4 p.m. ESPN2; 6 p.m. ESPN; 6 p.m. ESPN2; 8 p.m. ESPN2
NBA Basketball The Lakers visit the Milwaukee Bucks, 5 p.m. SPST; the Clippers host the Indiana Pacers, 7:30 p.m. FS Prime
