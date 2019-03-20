Wednesday's TV Highlights: ‘bublé’ on NBC

Riverdale As rehearsals begin for the school’s production of “Heathers: The Musical,” one of its stars (Madelaine Petsch) channels her real-life inner queen bee. Also, Betty (Lili Reinhart) is irritated by Evelyn (guest star Zoe de Grand’Maison) inserting herself into both the show and Betty’s social circle. Camila Mendes and K.J. Apa also star. 8 p.m. CW