Thursday’s TV Highlights: ‘The Orville’ on Fox

SERIES
Superstore With a massive snowstorm hitting St. Louis, the Cloud 9 employees and customers get snowed in, leading to escalating tensions and infighting. 8 p.m. NBC
Supernatural Sam and Dean (Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles) are faced with a monster they’ve never heard of. Alexander Calvert also stars. 8 p.m. KTLA
Gotham As they stand on the brink of Gotham City’s reunification, Gordon and Bruce (Ben McKenzie, David Mazouz) are confronted by a recently transformed Eduardo (guest star Shane West), who turns out to be the ultimate puppet master behind the chaos gripping the city. 8 p.m. Fox
Brooklyn Nine-Nine Charles (Joe Lo Truglio) brings Jake (Andy Samberg) into a case when a therapist reports one of his patients missing in this new episode of the police comedy. Andre Braugher, Stephanie Beatriz and Terry Crews also star. 9 p.m. NBC
The Orville Crew members open a time capsule from 2015 in this new episode of the science-fiction parody. Seth MacFarlane and Adrianne Palicki star, and Leighton Meester guest stars. 9 p.m. Fox
RuPaul’s Drag Race The contestants get political in a musical set in the fictional Trump School for Girls. Rachel Maddow makes a guest appearance. Tiffany “New York” Pollard and Joel McHale are judges. 9 p.m. VH1
Will & Grace When both of their boyfriends ask to move in, Will and Grace (Eric McCormack, Debra Messing) use each other as an excuse to say no. Also, a snowstorm traps Karen (Megan Mullally) at the office and Jack (Sean Hayes) in an elevator with an old flame (Ryan Pinkston). 9:30 p.m. NBC
For the People Seth (Ben Rappaport) is committed to taking a diplomat with immunity to trial in this new episode of the courtroom drama. 10 p.m. ABC
Broad City Abbi, Ilana and Matt (Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer and John Gemberling) sell Abbi’s New York belongings in this new episode. 10 p.m. Comedy Central
The Other Two Teenage phenom Chase (Case Walker) throws an album release party on a private plane that’s live-streamed to his fans. Drew Tarver, Helne Yorke, Molly Shannon, Ken Marino and Wanda Sykes also star. 10:32 p.m. Comedy Central
MOVIES
Network Paddy Chayefsky wrote the script for this 1976 dark comedy about a news anchor (Peter Finch) who goes over the edge and lashes out at his omnipotent network. With Faye Dunaway, William Holden, Robert Duvall, Ned Beatty and Conchata Ferrell (“Two and a Half Men”). 7:15 p.m. TCM
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Damian Lewis. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Ashish Alfred. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Karamo Brown, Tan France, Jonathan Van Ness, Bobby Berk and Antoni Porowski; Missy Robbins. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Gospel singer Kirk Franklin; Carter Oosterhouse (“Trading Spaces”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Liam Hemsworth; Trevor Noah; Christina Hendricks. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Strahan & Sara Christina Milian; Marco Borges; Katherine Wintsch. (N) noon KABC
Steve Lawrence Zarian. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
The Ellen DeGeneres Show David Letterman (“My Next Guest Needs No Introduction”); Dermot Kennedy performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
Conan Gad Elmaleh. (N) 9:30 p.m. TBS
Amanpour and Company (N) 10:30 p.m. KVCR; 11 p.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Leana Wen, Planned Parenthood. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Julia Louis-Dreyfus; Joel Kinnaman; Ain’t Too Proud. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Sean Penn; Retta; Jenny Lewis performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.); Andrew Rannells. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly Machine Gun Kelly; Parquet Courts; Karley Sciortino. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC
SPORTS
NCAA Basketball Tournament Minnesota versus Louisville, 9 a.m. CBS; Yale versus LSU, 9:30 a.m. TRU; New Mexico State versus Auburn, 10:20 a.m. TNT; Vermont versus Florida State, 10:50 a.m. TBS; Bradley versus Michigan State, 11:30 a.m. CBS; Belmont versus Maryland, noon TRU; Northeastern versus Kansas, 12:50 p.m. TNT; Murray State versus Marquette, 1:20 p.m. TBS; Florida versus Nevada, 3:45 p.m. TNT; Abilene Christian versus Kentucky, 4 p.m. CBS; St. Mary’s (California) versus Villanova, 4:15 p.m. TBS; Fairleigh Dickinson versus Gonzaga, 4:15 p.m. TRU; Montana versus Michigan, 6:15 p.m. TNT; Seton Hall versus Wofford, 6:30 p.m. CBS; Old Dominion versus Purdue, 6:45 p.m. TBS; Baylor versus Syracuse, 6:55 p.m. TRU
Soccer U.S. versus Ecuador, 5 p.m. ESPN2
NHL Hockey The Kings host the San Jose Sharks, 7:30 p.m. Fox Sports Net
