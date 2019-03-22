Friday’s TV Highlights: ‘Speechless’ on ABC

SERIES
Blindspot Jane (Jaimie Alexander) seeks help from an enemy in this new episode. Sullivan Stapleton also stars. 8 p.m. NBC
Dynasty Fallon and Sam (Elizabeth Gillies, Rafael de la Fuente) struggle to keep a secret hidden, but that’s complicated by the arrival of a mysterious stranger in this new episode of the rebooted prime-time soap. 8 p.m. KTLA
Fresh Off the Boat When Jessica’s (Constance Wu) college classes begin, she promotes her youngest son, Evan (Ian Chen), to the role of “Vice Mommy” in charge of anything that arises in her absence. Hudson Yang and Randall Park also star. 8 p.m. ABC
Last Man Standing When Rev. Paul (Bill Engvall) calls on Mike (Tim Allen) to teach Sunday school, Mike asks Kyle (Christoph Sanders) to take his place in this new episode. 8 p.m. Fox
Speechless When JJ’s (Micah Fowler) girlfriend (Kayla Maisonet) turns down his invitation to the prom, Ray and Dylan (Mason Cook, Kyla Kenedy) come up with a plan to make her jealous. Minnie Driver also stars. 8:30 p.m. ABC
The Cool Kids Margaret (Vicki Lawrence) has her eye on the hottest guy at Shady Meadows (guest star Patrick Duffy), but an unwanted and clingy suitor (guest star Stephen Tobolowsky) keeps interfering with her romantic strategy in this new episode. David Alan Grier and Leslie Jordan also star. 8:30 p.m. Fox
The Blacklist Cooper (Harry Lennix) puts his reputation on the line to appeal to the White House on Red’s (James Spader) behalf. Megan Boone also stars in the conclusion of this two-part story. 9 p.m. NBC
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Rebecca (Rachel Bloom) is caught off-guard when she gets a call from Audra Levine (recurring guest star Rachel Grate), her lifelong personal and professional nemesis, pleading for help with a complicated situation. Scott Michael Foster, Vincent Rodriguez III and Skylar Astin also star in this new episode of the situation comedy. 9 p.m. KTLA
Great Performances The new performance documentary “Birgit Nilsson: A League of Her Own” celebrates the life and career of the Swedish dramatic soprano who became the face of opera for many from the 1950s through the 1970s, particularly in the vocally challenging operas of Richard Wagner, Richard Strauss and Giacomo Puccini. 9 p.m. KOCE
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives Host Guy Fieri’s revisits some old favorites, including an authentic Italian grocer in Scottsdale, Ariz., and a pizzeria in San Antonio. 9 p.m. Food Network
MOVIES
127 Hours Director and co-screenwriter Danny Boyle’s 2010 drama stars James Franco as a carefree climber who faces the challenge of his life after an accident leaves his arm pinned by a boulder. Amber Tamblyn and Kate Mara also star. 8:25 p.m. Cinemax
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Spring cleaning. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Mark Hamill. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Judge Craig Mitchell, Skid Row Marathon; Carter Oosterhouse; All American Band performs. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Garth Brooks; Keegan-Michael Key; Christina Hendricks. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Maddie Corman. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Brian White (“Bronx SIU”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
Strahan & Sara Mark Hamill and Tom Cullen; Tony Danza performs. (N) noon KABC
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Ben Stiller (“Escape at Dannemora”); Offset and Travis Scott perform. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
Washington Week President Trump’s remarks about the late Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.); the economy; multiple investigations into the president, his former campaign and the Trump Organization: Dan Balz, the Washington Post; Lisa Desjardins, PBS; Anita Kumar, Politico; Mike Tackett, the New York Times. (N) 7 p.m. KOCE
Amanpour and Company (N) 10 p.m. KVCR; 11 p.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS
Real Time With Bill Maher Author Irshad Manji (“Don’t Label Me: An Incredible Conversation for Divided Times”); Larry Charles (“Larry Charles’ Dangerous World of Comedy”); pollster Kristen Soltis Anderson; Evelyn Farkas; Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Dublin). (N) 10 p.m. and 12:10 a.m. HBO
The Issue Is...With Elex Michaelson Attorney Gloria Allred; former CIA Director David Petraeus; Caroline Heldman, Occidental College; John Thomas. (N) 10:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. KTTV
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Norman Reedus; Ilana Glazer; Mikaela Shiffrin; James Veitch. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
SPORTS
2019 NCAA Basketball Tournament Iowa versus Cincinnati, 9 a.m. CBS; Oklahoma versus Mississippi, 9:30 a.m. TRU; Northern Kentucky versus Texas Tech, 10:20 a.m. TNT; UC Irvine versus Kansas State, 10:50 a.m. TBS; Colgate versus Tennessee, 11:30 a.m. CBS; Gardner-Webb versus Virginia, noon TRU; Arizona State versus Buffalo, 12:50 p.m. TNT; Oregon versus Wisconsin, 1:20 p.m. TBS; Washington versus Utah State, 3:45 p.m. TNT; North Dakota State versus Duke, 4 p.m. CBS; Georgia State versus Houston, 4:15 p.m. TBS; Liberty versus Mississippi State, 4:15 p.m. TRU; Iona versus North Carolina, 6:15 p.m. TNT; UCF versus VCU, 6:30 p.m. CBS; Ohio State versus Iowa State, 6:45 p.m. TBS; St. Louis versus Virginia Tech, 6:55 p.m. TRU
2019 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament Robert Morris versus Louisville, 9 a.m. ESPN2; First round coverage: 11 a.m. and 1, 4 and 6 p.m. ESPN2
NBA Basketball The Clippers visit the Cleveland Cavaliers, 4:30 p.m. FS Prime; the Lakers host the Brooklyn Nets, 7:30 p.m. SPST
NHL Hockey The Ducks host the San Jose Sharks, 7 p.m. FSN
For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.
Customized TV listings are available here: www.latimes.com/tvtimes
Click here to download TV listings for the week of March 17 - 23, 2019, in PDF format