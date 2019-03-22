Saturday’s TV Highlights and weekend talk shows: ‘Funny Women of a Certain Age’ on Showtime

SERIES
Riviera As Interpol is closing in on Georgina (Julia Stiles), she and Carver (Adrian Lester) try to get the investigation shut down. 7 p.m. Ovation
SPECIALS
World Figure Skating Championships Ladies’ and men’s free skate, from Saitama, Japan. 8 p.m. NBC
Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2019 DJ Khaled hosts this year’s edition, honoring the best in entertainment for young audiences. Two movies, “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Black Panther,” lead the field of nominations. Among performers, Cardi B is out in front with four nods. From the Galen Center. 8 and 10:06 p.m. Nickelodeon
Funny Women of a Certain Age Fran Drescher (“The Nanny”) headlines this new comedy special that spotlights female stand-up performers whose acts are drawn from plenty of life experience, both on and off the stage. Carole Montgomery, who created this show as a club presentation with a rotating talent roster, also performs, along with Luenell, Lynne Koplitz, Kerri Louise and Vanessa Hollingshead. 9 p.m. Showtime
MOVIES
Love to the Rescue After a single mom Kate (Nikki DeLoach) and single dad Eric (Michael Rady) realize they each gave their kids the green light on adopting the same shelter dog, they agree to share custody for a month to see which family is the best fit for the lucky hound in this new romantic comedy. 8 p.m. Hallmark
The Meg Scientists on a rescue mission on the floor of the Pacific Ocean encounter a 75-foot-long shark that damages their submarine in director Jon Turteltaub’s summer 2018 science fiction thriller. Jason Statham, Rainn Wilson, Cliff Curtis and Ruby Rose star in this Chinese-American co-production. 8 p.m. HBO
A Daughter’s Deception A woman (Jade Harlow) who had to give up a baby for adoption as a teenager is thrilled when that now-adult daughter (Skyler Wright) comes back into her life. But things take a dark turn in this new thriller. Rusty Joiner, Kennedy Tucker and Brian McGovern also star. 8 p.m. Lifetime
Alpha This 2018 adventure is set 20,000 years ago during the last Ice Age in Upper Paleolithic Europe. Kodi Smit-McPhee stars as a teenage hunter who befriends an injured direwolf he finds on his first hunting party. Jhannes Haukur Jhannesson also stars. 8 p.m. Starz
WEEKEND TALK
SATURDAY
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
SUNDAY
Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC
State of the Union With Jake Tapper (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN
CBS News Sunday Morning Mars; Brandi Carlile; comic Kathy Griffin; NCAA Basketball: Brook Silva-Braga; Brexit; teenage actor Marsai Martin.(N) 6:30 a.m. KCBS
Fareed Zakaria GPS (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN
Face the Nation Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank). Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.). Former U.S. and NATO Commander in Afghanistan John Allen. Panel: Paula Reid; Shawna Thomas, Vice News; Susan Davis, NPR; Ed O’Keefe (N) 8 a.m. KCBS
Meet the Press (N) 8 a.m. KNBC; 3 p.m. MSNBC
This Week With George Stephanopoulos (N) 8 a.m. KABC
Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Polling on the 2020 election and the Mueller report. Rep. Jim Himes (D-Conn.). Providing healthcare for children in the Caribbean and Central America: Susan Rickman, World Pediatric Project. Panel: Jason Chaffetz; Donna Edward; Barbara Comstoc; Juan Williams. (N) 8 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m., 4 and 11 p.m. FNC
Reliable Sources with Brian Stelter (N) 8 a.m. CNN
MediaBuzz Ben Domenech,the Federalist; Sara Fischer, Axios; Philippe Reines; Britt McHenry;Brett Larson. (N) 8 a.m. and midnight FNC
60 Minutes Cyber espionage tool; sports betting; Samuel L. Jackson. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS
SPORTS
2019 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament First round coverage, 8 and 10:30 a.m. ; 12:30 and 3 p.m. ESPN2
2019 NCAA Basketball Tournament Maryland versus LSU, 9 a.m. CBS; Wofford versus Kentucky, 11:30 a.m. CBS; Florida versus Michigan, 2 p.m. CBS; Murray State versus Florida State, 3 p.m. TNT; Baylor versus Gonzaga, 4 p.m. TBS; Minnesota versus Michigan State, 4:30 p.m. CBS; Villanova versus Purdue, 5:30 p.m. TNT; Auburn versus Kansas, 6:30 p.m. TBS
2019 NIT Basketball Tournament Second Round: Arkansas at Indiana, 9 a.m. ESPN; Lipscomb at UNC-Greensboro, 11 a.m. ESPN
NHL Hockey The Kings host the Ducks, 7:30 p.m. Fox Sports Net and FS Prime
