Monday's TV Highlights: ‘The Fix’ on ABC

The Neighborhood When Calvin and Dave’s (Cedric the Entertainer, Max Greenfield) college basketball teams go head to head, Dave surprises Calvin’s family with tickets to the game in this new episode of the social comedy. 8 p.m. CBS
The Voice On the first night of the battle rounds. Tthe coaches enlist musicians Charlie Puth, Kelsea Ballerini, Brooks & Dunn and Khalid to help prepare their artists. 8 p.m. NBC
Arrow Oliver (Stephen Amell) invites Laurel (Katie Cassidy) to help investigate after she uncovers information that affects Emiko (Sea Shimooka) in this new episode of the adventure series. 8 p.m. KTLA
American Idol It’s time for this season’s Hollywood round. 8 p.m. ABC
Man With a Plan Adam (Matt LeBlanc) tries to support his daughter’s (Grace Kaufman) latest cause by joining her on a vegan diet. Liza Snyder, Kevin Nealon and Stacy Keach also star in this new episode of the family comedy with guest star Swoosie Kurtz. 8:30 p.m. CBS
Magnum P.I. Magnum and Higgins (Jay Hernandez, Perdita Weeks) get “yacht-jacked,” and she gets shot in the process in this new episode of the action drama. 9 p.m. CBS
9-1-1 This new episode uses flashbacks to tell the story of Chimney (Kenneth Choi) joining Station 118 and how he became the firefighter and paramedic he is today. 9 p.m. Fox
Women, War & Peace This documentary series returns with four new episodes airing over two consecutive nights. The opener focuses on the all-female political party in Northern Ireland, where Catholic and Protestant women united to help negotiate and ensure passage of the historic Good Friday Agreement peace deal. The second episode examines women in Egypt during the Arab Spring. 9 and 10 p.m. KOCE and KPBS
Spring Baking Championship The remaining nine bakers compete to make blue-ribbon worthy rhubarb pies with decorative crusts in a county fair-themed episode of the unscripted competition. 9 p.m. Food Network
The Enemy Within After Shepherd (Jennifer Carpenter) convinces Keaton (Morris Chestnut) that Anna Cruz (Coral Pena) is a mole inside the FBI, he decides to use that information to his advantage. Raza Jaffrey also stars. 10 p.m. NBC
The Fix Maya and Matthew (Robin Tunney, Adam Rayner) search Sevvy’s (Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje) house for any evidence that might lead to an arrest as they face mounting pressure to build a case quickly in this new episode of the legal drama co-written and co-produced by former prosecutor Marcia Clark. 10 p.m. ABC
Punk The Germs, Bad Brains, Black Flag, DOA and others are featured in Part 3 of this four-part series examining the loud and raucous musical genre. 10 p.m. EPIX
Knightfall Banished from the Knights Templar after his affair with Queen Joan was discovered, Landry (Tom Cullen) is struggling to redeem himself as this historical drama returns for for a second season. Mark Hamill and Tom Forbes join the cast. Simon Merrells and Ed Stoppard also star. 10 p.m. History
One Nation Under Stress Dr. Sanjay Gupta sets out to discover what’s happening and why life expectancy among residents of the United States has begun to decrease. 9 p.m. HBO
CBS This Morning Author Jennifer L. Eberhardt. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Dr. Drew Pinsky; Jon Huertas (“This Is Us”); wellness expert Naomi Whittel. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Ruth Wilson (“Mrs. Wilson”); Corbin Bleu (“Kiss Me Kate”); Lisa Rinna. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Khizr Khan, who lost his son in the Iraq war discusses how the late Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) supported his family during his public feud with then Presidential candidate Donald Trump. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Strahan & Sara (N) noon KABC
The Talk Jay Hernandez; Marie Osmond. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Steve (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Rachael Ray Michael Strahan and Sara Haines. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV
Dr. Phil On October 13, 2018, 16-year-old Karlie Gusé disappeared from her home in rural Mono County. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show With insulin prices soaring, desperate families are turning to strangers for the life-saving drug. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé The final state to ratify the 19th amendment. (N) 6 p.m. KVCR
Amanpour and Company (N) 10 p.m. KVCR; 11 p.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Conor McGregor; Michael Che; Rachel Feinstein. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Max Greenfield; Maggie Siff; Dido performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly Henry Rollins; Snail Mail performs; Sarah Grey. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC
2019 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament Second Round Coverage, 4 and 6 p.m. ESPN
NHL Hockey The Nashville Predators visit Minnesota Wild, 5 p.m. NBCSP; the Kings visit the Calgary Flames, 6 p.m. Fox Sports Net
2019 NIT Basketball Tournament Second Round: Norfolk State at Colorado, 6 p.m. ESPN2
Exhibition Baseball The Angels host the Dodgers, 7 p.m. FS Prime and SNLA
