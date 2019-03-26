Advertisement

Tuesday's TV Highlights: ‘Miracle Workers’ on TBS

By
Mar 25, 2019 | 8:00 PM
Steve Buscemi stars as God in the season finale of "Miracle Workers" on TBS. (Curtis Baker / TBS)

SERIES

NCIS Series costar Rocky Carroll directs this new episode in which Director Vance (Carroll) learns that a nuclear submarine aboard which Gibbs and Bishop (Mark Harmon, Emily Wickersham) are investigating a homicide suddenly goes radio silent. Matthew Bellows, Arlene Santana and Tommy Walker guest star. 8 p.m. CBS

American Housewife Katie (Katy Mixon) feels left out when Greg (Diedrich Bader) makes a new best friend in this new episode of the family comedy. 8 p.m. ABC

MasterChef The young home cooks must debone a fish and then make a dish in this new episode. 8 p.m. Fox

The Kids Are Alright Timmy (Jack Gore) enters a contest to appear on a TV show. Mary McCormack, Michael Cudlitz, Sam Straley, Caleb Foote, Sawyer Barth, Christopher Paul Richards, Andy Walken and Santino Barnard also star. 8:30 p.m. ABC

This Is Us This new episode is devoted to the history of Randall and Beth (Sterling K. Brown, Susan Kelechi Watson) through the ages. Mandy Moore also stars in this episode of the family drama. 9 p.m. NBC

Roswell, New Mexico Frustrated by her inability to remember key events, Isobel (Lily Cowles) turns to Liz (Jeanine Mason) for help. 9 p.m. KTLA

black-ish When Kyra’s (Quvenzhané Wallis) estranged father (Katt Williams) shows up and wants to bring her home to Houston, Dre and Bow (Anthony Anderson, Tracee Ellis Ross) try to show him the amazing life they can provide her. 9 p.m. ABC

Women, War & Peace The documentary miniseries concludes with two new episodes. 9 and 10 p.m. KOCE and KPBS

Splitting Up Together Lena and Martin (Jenna Fischer, Oliver Hudson) announce to the kids that Lisa Apple’s (Monica Barbaro) baby is their half sister in this new episode of the family comedy. 9:30 p.m. ABC

NCIS: New Orleans After a reshuffling of assignments, Pride (Scott Bakula) returns to the New Orleans office in this new episode of the crime drama. 10 p.m. CBS

The Rookie Russo (Sarah Shahi) recommends officer Nolan (Nathan Fillion) for the detail protecting a targeted criminal. 10 p.m. ABC

Mexican Dynasties After moving into their own place, Jenny and Elan embrace Mexican life by taking their kids to visit a market. 10 p.m. Bravo

At Home With Amy Sedaris Amy celebrates the show's 15th episode anniversary with big celebrity guests, local singers, balloons and a look back at some of the show's most memorable moments. 10 p.m. TRU

The Village Sarah (Michaela McManus) uncovers more of Katie’s (Grace Van Dien) secret and has a confrontation with Nick (Warren Christie). Dominic Chianese, Moran Atias and Lorraine Toussaint also star in this new episode. 10 p.m. NBC

Miracle Workers Angel Craig (Daniel Radcliffe) goes all-in on a desperate Hail Mary attempt to save Earth from the wrath of God (Steve Buscemi) in the season finale of the fantasy comedy. Geraldine Viswanathan, Karan Soni, Lolly Adefope, Jon Bass and Sasha Compère also star. 10:30 p.m. TBS

MOVIES

Juliet, Naked Adapted from a Nick Hornsby novel of the same title, Jesse Peretz’s 2018 romantic comedy stars Rose Byrne as a young woman who drifts into an unlikely romance with a singer-songwriter (Ethan Hawke), with whom her boyfriend (Chris O’Dowd) is obsessed. 10:45 p.m. EPIX

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Emma Rosenblum, Elle magazine. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today CBD oil; Sam Sifton. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Tony Hale, Matt Walsh and Timothy Simons; Colin Farrell. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Weight loss: Merial Levy; Cristina Ferrare: former fashion model Chase Savannah Chrisley (“Growing Up Chrisley”); Carlos Garcia de Alba, consulate general of Mexico. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Christie Brinkley (“Chicago”); Tony Hale (“Veep”); Max Frost performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Elisabeth Hasselbeck. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show Journalist Jemele Hill. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Real (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

Strahan & Sara Colin Farrell; Tory Johnson. (N) noon KABC

The Talk Rob Lowe. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Real (N) 1 p.m. KCOP

Steve Phor Brumfield (“Black Ink Crew: Chicago”). (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil Continuing the investigation into the mysterious disappearance of 16-year-old Karlie Gusé. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show A novelist says her husband tried to kill her with poison; people attacking fast food workers. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

Amanpour and Company (N) 10 p.m. KVCR; 11 p.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Rap artist-author Bobby Hall (Logic). (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Keri Russell; Martha Stewart; Conan O’Brien. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live David Harbour; Bob Pflugfelder; Rodrigo y Gabriela perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Kobe Bryant; Cara Delevingne; Tom Walker performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

Last Call With Carson Daly Tom Green; Shaed performs; Lyric Lewis. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC

SPORTS

2019 NIT Basketball Tournament Quarterfinals: Lipscomb at NC State, 4 p.m. ESPN; Wichita State at Indiana, 6 p.m. ESPN

NHL Hockey The Carolina Hurricanes visit the Washington Capitals, 4 p.m. NBCSP; the Kings visit the Edmonton Oilers, 6 p.m. KCOP; the Ducks visit the Vancouver Canucks, 7 p.m. FS Prime

Soccer U.S. versus Chile. From Houston, 4:55 p.m. ESPN2

NBA Basketball The Clippers visit the Minnesota Timberwolves, 5 p.m. FSN; the Houston Rockets visit the Milwaukee Bucks, 5 p.m. TNT; the Lakers host the Washington Wizards, 7:30 p.m. TNT

Exhibition Baseball The Dodgers host the Angels, 7 p.m. MLB

For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.

This week's TV Movies

