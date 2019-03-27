Advertisement

Wednesday’s TV Highlights: ‘Happy!’ on Syfy

By
Mar 26, 2019 | 8:00 PM
Happy, voiced by Patton Oswald, and Christopher Meloni in the season premiere of the edgy comedy "Happy!" on Syfy. (Syfy)

SERIES

Chicago Med After a car crashes through the ambulance bay doors, Dr. Choi (Brian Tee) struggles to rescue a worker trapped beneath the wreckage and save April (Yaya DaCosta). 8 p.m. NBC

Riverdale Betty (Lili Reinhart) enlists Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) to help infiltrate the farm in this new episode of the drama based on the teenage comic book. K.J. Apa, Camila Mendes and Cole Sprouse also star. 8 p.m. The CW

Project Runway All Stars Actress Andrea Riseborough helps the judges crown a world champion as the finalists produce runway collections for New York’s fashion elite in the season finale. 8:30 p.m. Lifetime

Million Dollar Mile In this new unscripted competition, runners can win $1 million if they can navigate a run through closed-off streets of a major city filled with obstacles and athletes trying to stop each contestant. Tim Tebow. 9 p.m. CBS

Jane The Virgin Jane (Gina Rodriguez) and her family and friends return for their fifth and final season, which fans are hoping will resolve a variety of cliffhangers. 9 p.m. The CW

Chicago P.D. A candidate for mayor is shot by a sniper in this new episode of the police drama. Jason Beghe, Jesse Lee Soffer, Patrick John Flueger, Marina Squerciati and LaRoyce Hawkins star. 10 p.m. NBC

Whiskey Cavalier While on a case in London, Will (Scott Foley) hits it off with a British spy, and Frankie (Lauren Cohan) has unexpected feelings about that in this new episode of the adventure series. 10 p.m. ABC

Secrets of the Dead This new episode examines archaeological evidence that suggests that the legend of King Arthur began in a 5th-century trading village after the departure of the Romans. 10 p.m. KOCE

What We Do in the Shadows Vampires plan a lavish blood feast in honor of a visit by their ancient master from the old country in the premiere of this new supernatural series. Matt Berry, Kayvan Novak, Natasia Demetriou, Harvey Guillén and Mark Proksch star. 10 p.m. FX

American Beauty Star In the season finale, the three finalists are in New York to show their final looks before an audience. 10 p.m. Lifetime

Happy! Adapted from a graphic novel, this rudely hilarious action comedy returns for a second season. Christopher Meloni, Medina Senghore, Bryce Lorenzo and Christopher Fitzgerald star, and Patton Oswalt provides the voice for the animated title character. 10 p.m. Syfy

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Stacey Abrams. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today CBD oil; magician Dan White. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Kevin Dunn, Sam Richardson and Gary Cole; Def Leppard. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Family medicine: Noelle Reid; Asante McGee (“Surviving R. Kelly”); Aubrey and Bristol Marunde (“Flip or Flop Vegas”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Bridget Moynahan (“Our Shoes, Our Selves”); Elizabeth McGovern (“The Chaperone”); O.A.R. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Politician Stacey Abrams. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show Waka Flocka and Tammy Rivera. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Real Diet myths; Dr. Drew Pinsky. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV; 1 p.m. KCOP

Strahan & Sara Author Harlan Coben; Def Leppard performs. (N) noon KABC

The Talk Leighton Meester; Sara Rue. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Dr. Phil The 1947 case of a 22-year-old woman found dead in a vacant lot in Los Angeles. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show Jay Leno discusses a cholesterol issue; cheese. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

Amanpour and Company (N) 10 p.m. KVCR; 11 p.m. KOCE

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Professor-author Dr. Jennifer L. Eberhardt. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Charles Barkley; Tig Notaro. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live Matthew McConaughey and Snoop Dogg; Justin Turner; Durand Jones & the Indications perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Pamela Adlon; David Harbour; Wallows performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

Last Call With Carson Daly Natalie Morales; HÁLOS performs; Grace Van Dien. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC

SPORTS

NHL Hockey The New York Rangers visit the Boston Bruins, 4:30 p.m. NBCSP; the Vegas Golden Knights visit the Colorado Avalanche, 7 p.m. NBCSP

NBA Basketball The Indiana Pacers visit the Oklahoma City Thunder, 5 p.m. ESPN; the Lakers visit the Utah Jazz, 7:30 p.m. ESPN and SportsNet

2019 NIT Basketball Tournament Third quarterfinal: Colorado at Texas. 6 p.m. ESPN2

For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.

