Thursday’s TV Highlights: ‘Broad City’ on Comedy Central

SERIES
Superstore Amy and Jonah’s (America Ferrera, Ben Feldman) first Valentine’s Day together gets derailed when Dina (Lauren Ash) brings her birds to work in this new episode of the workplace comedy. 8 p.m. NBC
A.P. Bio Jack (Glenn Howerton) is disappointed to learn he didn’t make the top 10 of Toledo’s 100 top bachelors, but Principal Durbin (Patton Oswalt) did, in this new episode of the comedy. 8:30 p.m. NBC
Legacies When a group of unwelcome visitors descends on the school, Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) leads the charge to keep her friends safe in the season finale. Aria Shahghasemi, Kaylee Bryant and Jenny Boyd also star. 9 p.m. KTLA
Abby’s Natalie Morales (“Parks and Recreation”) stars as a military veteran who opens an unlicensed bar at a house she inherited. The ensemble cast, which performs in front of a live audience on an outdoor set, includes Neil Flynn (“The Middle”) and Nelson Franklin (“Veep”). 9:30 p.m. NBC
Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles Real estate agents James Harris and David Parnes throw a “Great Gatsby”-themed open house in an effort to sell a Bel-Air estate in the season finale. 9:30 p.m. Bravo
For the People The public defender’s office takes on the case of a young man (Shane Coffey) who is accused of strangling a woman to death in this new episode of the legal drama. Jasmin Savoy Brown and Wesam Keesh star. 10 p.m. ABC
Broad City Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson have taken viewers along on New York adventures with their TV alter egos, based on their own lives. Tonight, they say goodbye to this acclaimed comedy with a funny and poignant series finale. 10 p.m. Comedy Central
Flack As this underrated comedy set-in-London series wraps up its first season, Robyn (Anna Paquin) races to extract a football star from a hard-core fetish club on his wedding day to avert a scandal. Later, Eve (Lydia Wilson) reveals that she’s in love with Tom (Marc Warren). 10 p.m. POP
Tacoma FD Chief Terry McConky (Kevin Heffernan) and Capt. Eddie Penisi (Steve Lemme) oversee a crew (Eugene Cordero, Marcus Henderson, Gabriel Hogan and Hassie Harrison) in this new workplace comedy set in a fire station. 10:30 p.m. TRU
The Other Two Chase (Case Walker) performs live for the first time, and Brooke and Cary (Heléne Yorke, Drew Tarver) get life-changing news in the season finale. 10:32 p.m. Comedy Central
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Kevin Costner; Samah Dada. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Anna Chlumsky and Reid Scott; Rachael Ray. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Former Dodger Steve Garvey; Legoland’s 20th anniversary: Jake Gonzales. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Bear Grylls (“Hostile Planet”); Anna Chlumsky (“Veep”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Lupita Nyong’o. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Tasha Smith (“Uncensored”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Real Patti Stanger. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV; 1 p.m. KCOP
Strahan & Sara Josh Gates; Laila Ali. (N) noon KABC
Steve Kwame Sarfo (“The Titan Games”). (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Rachael Ray Fashion gurus Gretta Monahan, Stacy London and Zanna Roberts Rassi; ER doctor gets a makeover. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV
Amanpour and Company (N) 10:30 p.m. KVCR; 11 p.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Lupita Nyong’o. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
<> Actress Lupita Nyong’o. 1:38 a.m. Comedy Central
Jimmy Kimmel Live Colin Farrell; Marsai Martin; Billie Eilish performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly Kim Dickens; HalfNoise performs; Harvey Guillen. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC
SPORTS
Baseball On MLB’s opening day the Dodgers host the Arizona Diamondbacks, 1 p.m. ESPN and SNLA and the Angels visit the Oakland Athletics, 1 p.m. Fox Sports Net. Also, the Baltimore Orioles visit the New York Yankees, 10 a.m. ESPN; the Boston Red Sox visit the Seattle Mariners, 4 p.m. ESPN
2019 NCAA Basketball Tournament Florida State versus Gonzaga, 4 p.m. CBS; Purdue versus Tennessee, 4:15 p.m. TBS; Texas Tech versus Michigan, 6:30 p.m. CBS; Oregon versus Virginia, 6:45 p.m. TBS
NBA Basketball The Clippers visit the Milwaukee Bucks, 5 p.m. FS Prime
NHL Hockey The Kings visit the Vancouver Canucks, 7 p.m. Fox Sports Net
