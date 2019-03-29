Friday’s TV Highlights: ‘The Cool Kids’ on Fox

The Blacklist In the first of two new back-to-back stories, Red (James Spader) and the team search for a famous fugitive con man (guest star Stacy Keach). Megan Boone and Mozhan Mamo also star with guest stars Oded Fehr and Aida Turturro. A secret organization of assassins is the focus of the second episode. 8 and 9 p.m. NBC