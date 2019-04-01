Monday’s TV Highlights: ‘The Neighborhood’ on CBS

Hostile Planet Adventurer Bear Grylls is host and narrator of this new six-part series that follows an assortment of animals in the wild as they struggle to raise their young and survive themselves while coping with harsh weather, hungry predators and increasing competition for dwindling but critical resources. The premiere visits mountains that are home to snow leopards, golden eagles, mountain goats, barnacle goslings and gelada monkeys. 9 p.m. National Geographic