Monday’s TV Highlights: ‘The Neighborhood’ on CBS

SERIES
The Neighborhood When the Johnsons invite the Butlers to go camping, Dave (Max Greenfield) is surprised by Calvin’s (Cedric the Entertainer) idea of roughing it. Tichina Arnold and Beth Behrs also star in this new episode of the comedy. 8 p.m. CBS
The Voice The battle rounds continue as the coaches enlist Charlie Puth, Kelsea Ballerini, Brooks & Dunn and Khalid to prepare their artists for duets. 8 p.m. NBC
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow New episodes of the time-traveling superhero adventure series resume with the Legends heading to 1961 Mexico City to clean up a mess after they learn that Mona (Roman Young) has released a fugitive. Nick Zano, Tala Ashe, Caity Lotz, Matt Ryan and Brandon Routh also star, with guest star Tom Wilson. 8 p.m. CW
American Idol The top 20 perform. 8 p.m. ABC
The Resident When Atlanta is shut down by a major snowstorm, Mina (Shaunette Renee Wilson) performs major surgery to save the life of a young father without the help of her mentor (Malcolm-Jamal Warner). Jane Leeves, Bruce Greenwood, Emily VanCamp, Matt Czuchry and Manish Dayyal also star in this new episode of the medical drama. 8 p.m. Fox
Man With a Plan Adam (Matt LeBlanc) throws out his back on his 50th birthday but is still determined to take a dirt bike excursion in this new episode. Liza Snyder, Matt Cook and Kevin Nealon also star. 8:30 p.m. CBS
Magnum P.I. Magnum’s (Jay Hernandez) ex (guest star Jordana Brewster) shows up with a gunshot wound and wanting help finding her missing father, whose life is in danger. Perdita Weeks also stars in the season finale of the action series reboot. 9 p.m. CBS
Penn & Teller: Fool Us Illusionists Penn and Teller prank Chris Hardwick by turning him into a world-class magician as they send him to the streets of Las Vegas to bedazzle the crowds. 9 p.m. CW
Hostile Planet Adventurer Bear Grylls is host and narrator of this new six-part series that follows an assortment of animals in the wild as they struggle to raise their young and survive themselves while coping with harsh weather, hungry predators and increasing competition for dwindling but critical resources. The premiere visits mountains that are home to snow leopards, golden eagles, mountain goats, barnacle goslings and gelada monkeys. 9 p.m. National Geographic
The Enemy Within After a bomb explodes in Jersey City, the team captures a key planner who can lead them to the terrorist mastermind. Jennifer Carpenter and Morris Chestnut star in this new episode of the action thriller. 10 p.m. NBC
Independent Lens The new documentary “Tre Maison Dasan” offers a poignant profile of three young Rhode Island boys trying to navigate the challenges of childhood and adolescence with one of their parents behind bars. 10 p.m. KOCE
Knightfall Landry (Tom Cullen) continues his training in the Knights Templar Order under the harsh guidance of Talus (Mark Hamill), the battle-hardened Initiate master. 10 p.m. History
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Author Janet Napolitano (“How Safe Are We?”); psychotherapist Jenn Mann; Autism Day: Rob Hahn. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Drew Barrymore (“Santa Clarita Diet”); Sofia Carson (“Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Issa Rae; Marsai Martin. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Talk Patricia Arquette; Boris Kodjoe. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Dr. Phil A woman says she thinks a global terror network is experimenting on her with lethal chemicals. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Ed O’Neill; Billie Eilish performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show Premade frozen chicken wings; healthy meals with no more than six ingredients. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé The girls of the Boy Scouts of America. (N) 6 p.m. KVCR
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Amanpour and Company (N) 11:30 p.m. KOCE; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Tracy Morgan; Maisie Williams; Patrick Mahomes; the Zombies perform. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Nathan Lane; Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown and Tan France. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Rachel Bloom; Christopher Meloni; Rita Wilson performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Steve Martin; Susan Kelechi Watson; Aaron Comess. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly Bridget Moynahan; Rayland Baxter performs; Leven Rambin. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC
SPORTS
Baseball St. Louis Cardinals at Pittsburgh Pirates, 10 a.m. ESPN; Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Indians, 1 p.m. ESPN; Chicago Cubs at Atlanta Braves, 4 p.m. ESPN; San Francisco Giants at Dodgers, 7 p.m. ESPN (subject to blackout) and SNLA; Angels at Seattle Mariners, 7 p.m. Fox Sports Net
2019 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament Regional Finals: 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. ESPN2
NHL Hockey Colorado Avalanche at St. Louis Blues, 5 p.m. NBCSP; Calgary Flames at the Kings, 7 p.m. FS Prime
2019 World Men’s Curling Championship United States versus Scotland, 8:30 p.m. NBCSP
For more sports on TV, see
the Sports section.
Customized TV listings are available here: www.latimes.com/tvtimes
Click here to download TV listings for the week of March 31 - April 6, 2019, in PDF format