Wednesday's TV Highlights: ‘Brockmire’ on IFC

SERIES
Chicago Med In the middle of a surgery, Dr. Rhodes (Colin Donnell) takes a phone call, then abandons the operation and rushes out of the hospital. Also, Dr. Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss) helps an FBI agent who is brought into the ER and suspects that there is more to that story than he is being told in this new episode of the medical drama. 8 p.m. NBC
Empire When Empire’s national tour opens in Philadelphia, Treasure (guest star Simone) suffers a mishap onstage. Also, Cookie (Taraji P. Henson) wrestles with her tangled feelings for Damon (guest star Wood Harris). Toby Onwumere and Joss Stone guest star. 8 p.m. Fox
Schooled As their new coach, Lainey (AJ Michalka) wants to take the cheer team to competitions, but she runs into push-back from Coach Mellor (Bryan Callen) and the football team in this new episode of the spinoff comedy. Tim Meadows also stars. 8:30 p.m. ABC
Chicago Fire Severide (Taylor Kinney) suspects Cruz (Joe Minoso) disobeyed his orders in the field. Jesse Spencer also stars in this new episode. 9 p.m. NBC
Jane the Virgin Jane (Gina Rodriguez) is feeling guilty and turns to Alba (Ivonne Coll) for advice in this new episode of the prime-time soap. 9 p.m. CW
Modern Family In an effort to seem less negative, Claire (Julie Bowen) inadvertently approves of Luke’s (Nolan Gould) new relationship with someone from his work. Also, when Phil (Ty Burrell) tries to surprise Alex (Ariel Winter) at school, he shows up just before she receives an award she didn’t tell him about. 9 p.m. ABC
Single Parents To celebrate Angie’s (Leighton Meester) 30th birthday, Will (Taran Killam) throws a big party with an Ozzfest theme. 9:31 p.m. ABC
SEAL Team The team prepares for what it expects to be a relaxing deployment at a hotel in the Philippines in this new episode of the action adventure series. David Boreanaz, Max Thieriot and Jessica Paré star. 10 p.m. CBS
Chicago P.D. With the threat of a gang war looming, Voight and Ray Price (Jason Beghe, Wendell Pierce) try to organize a peace summit to prevent more bloodshed. 10 p.m. NBC
Whiskey Cavalier The team must return a kidnapped baby to its parents while also taking down the human trafficking network that was behind the abduction. Scott Foley and Lauren Cohan star. 10 p.m. ABC
Secrets of the Dead The fascinating new episode “Egypt’s Darkest Hour” follows a team of archaeologists as they explore a mass grave containing the remains of nearly 60 people outside Luxor, Egypt. 10 p.m. KOCE and KPBS
What We Do in the Shadows The vampires get embroiled in local Staten Island politics as their first step to world domination in this new episode of the horror comedy series. Jemaine Clement, Taika Waititi and Jonny Brugh star. 10 p.m. FX
You're the Worst The series finale of this unromantic-comedy takes place on Jimmy and Gretchen’s (Chris Geere, Aya Cash) wedding day. Desmin Borges and Kether Donahue also star. 10 p.m. FXX
Brockmire When last we saw Jim Brockmire (Hank Azaria), he was bound for rehab, having nearly died during a drug-fueled night of partying. In the season premiere, he’s three months sober and doing play-by-play in the radio booth for major league spring training in central Florida. Tawny Newsome and Richard Kind also star. 10 p.m. IFC
Happy! Hailey (Bryce Lorenzo) spends a day with her dad (Christopher Meloni) in this new episode of the not-for-kids comedy. Patton Oswalt provides the voice of the animated title character. 10 p.m. Syfy
Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party Matthew McConaughey joins Team Martha and Method Man joins Team Snoop to see who can make the greenest and meanest munchies. Isla Fisher decides which team wins. 10 p.m. VH1
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Author Michael Lewis. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Chelsea Clinton; Victoria Osteen; Gwendoline Christie. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Damon Dash; composer Danny Elfman (“Dumbo”); chef Adam Glick (“Below Deck Mediterranean”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Lauren Cohan (“Whiskey Cavalier”); Zachary Levi (“Shazam!”); Abbie Cornish. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Author Chelsea Clinton. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Strahan & Sara Chelsea Clinton; Henry Winkler; Bobby Brown, Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins and Ronnie DeVoe perform. (N) noon KABC
The Talk Sanaa Lathan. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Steve Pickup lines. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil Jonestown survivors Rep. Jackie Speier (D-Hillsborough), Vernon Gosney and John Cobb. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Sandra Oh (“Killing Eve”); wildlife conservationist Jane Goodall; Rob Thomas performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KOCE; midnight KVCR
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Singer-songwriter PJ Morton. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Alec Baldwin; Kelly Clarkson talks and performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert John Lithgow; Stacey Abrams; Kevin Garrett performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Kevin Hart; Marshmello and Chvrches perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Colin Farrell; Woody Harrelson; Zachary Levi. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Chris Hayes; Rich Eisen; the Strumbellas perform; Aaron Comess performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly Robin Tunney; Mattiel performs; Stefania LaVie Owen. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC
SPORTS
Baseball Chicago Cubs visit the Atlanta Braves, 4 p.m. ESPN; the Dodgers host the San Francisco Giants, 7 p.m. SNLA
NHL Hockey The St. Louis Blues visit the Chicago Blackhawks, 5 p.m. NBCSP; the Ducks host the Calgary Flames, 7:30 p.m. FSN
NBA Basketball The Houston Rockets visit the Clippers, 7:30 p.m. FS Prime
