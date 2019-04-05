What's on TV Friday: 'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend' on CW

SERIES
MacGyver When a ruthless assassin (Michael Des Barres, returning in a guest role) resurfaces intent on carrying out another killing spree, Mac (Lucas Till) and the team seek help from Murdoc (recurring guest star David Dastmalchian), the assassin’s former protégé. 8 p.m. CBS
Blindspot The team races to save one of their own after Dominic (guest star Chaske Spencer) launches a nightmarish plot to win freedom for Madeline (guest star Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio). Sullivan Stapleton and Jaimie Alexander star. 8 p.m. NBC
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Series co-creator and star Rachel Bloom says she always knew how the story of her neurotic yet (usually) likable character would end, and tonight’s series finale finds Rebecca (Bloom) making a life-changing decision about her future. This last episode will be followed by a concert special in which cast members perform selections from the more than 150 original songs written especially for this series. 8 and 9 p.m. CW
Fresh Off the Boat Eddie (Hudson Yang) ships off to Taiwan for the cultural exchange program but ends up separated from his group with no money and next-to-no language skills. Randall Park, Constance Wu, Forrest Wheeler and Ian Chen also star in this new episode of the family comedy. 8 p.m. ABC
Speechless When J.J.’s (Micah Fowler) attempts to make a good impression on Izzy’s (Kayla Maisonet) parents fail, he decides to make a bad impression instead. Minnie Driver, Mason Cook and John Ross Bowie also star. 8:30 p.m. ABC
The Cool Kids Margaret (Vicki Lawrence) helps Sid (Leslie Jordan) meet his teen idol (guest star Jon Lovitz) in this new episode. 8:30 p.m. Fox
Hawaii Five-0 As the team searches for a girl who purchased a gun from a junkie, they discover that over the course of decades that weapon has affected each one of their lives. Alex O’Loughlin and Scott Caan star. 9 p.m. CBS
20/20 This new episode explores a mysterious case in Florida that led authorities to a suspect linked by DNA to two other cold cases. 9 p.m. ABC
Proven Innocent The team tries to exonerate a trans woman who is wrongfully convicted of murdering her fellow trans friend and activist. Also, Violet (Nikki M. James) has NPR’s Ira Glass (himself) as a guest on her podcast. 9 p.m. Fox
Great Performances at the Met Michael Mayer’s production of “La Traviata” features a 19th century setting that changes with the seasons. 9 p.m. KOCE
Ghost Adventures Zak and the crew come to Los Angeles to investigate reports of a disturbing energy at a former Scientology lab. The team also visits the site of a 1996 double murder in Chatsworth. 9 p.m. Travel
Blue Bloods After an officer assigned to backup Whitten (Lauren Patten) was physically unable to keep up with a pursuit Frank (Tom Selleck) considers a more stringent fitness test for the department. Donnie Wahlberg, Steven Schirripa and Bridget Moynahan also star. 10 p.m. CBS
Warrior Based on writings by martial arts superstar Bruce Lee, this new crime drama is set in San Francisco’s Chinatown during the latter half of the 19th century. In the premiere a martial arts prodigy (Andrew Koji) emigrates from China and is befriended by the nefarious Wang Chao (Hoon Lee) and introduced to one of the city’s most powerful crime families. 10 p.m. Cinemax
Wyatt Cenac’s Problem Areas The late-night documentary series hosted by the former correspondent of “The Daily Show”) returns for for a new season. 11 p.m. HBO
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Khalid performs; Iguazu Falls in Argentina. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Greg Kozlowski, Special Olympics; Jean Chatzky; O-Town performs. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Kelly Clarkson (“UglyDolls”); Emilio Estevez. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Zachary Levi; Kiernan Shipka. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Strahan & Sara Lauren Cohan; Roman Reigns; Taraji P. Henson. (N) noon KABC
The Talk Reba McEntire; Lisa Whelchel. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Steve Areva Martin (“Face the Truth”), Dr. V (“Marriage Boot Camp”) and Terry Vaughn. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Minnie Driver (“Speechless”); Maren Morris performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
Washington Week Katty Kay, BBC; Gerald Seib, the Wall Street Journal; Geoff Bennett, NBC; Ashley Parker, the Washington Post. (N) 7 p.m. KOCE
Real Time With Bill Maher Presidential candidate Julián Castro; Chelsea Handler; Danielle Pletka; Gideon Rose and author Salman Rushdie. (N) 10 and 11:30 p.m. HBO
The Issue Is...With Elex Michaelson Democratic activist Tom Steyer; Deputy White House Press Secretary Hogan Gidley; Calif. Assembly member Melissa Melendez (R-Lake Elsinore). (N) 10:30 p.m. KTTV
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Taraji P. Henson; Jason Clarke; Nate Bargatze. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Hank Azaria; Henry Louis Gates Jr. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Céline Dion performs; Chris Tucker. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Amanpour and Company (N) midnight KOCE; (N) 1 a.m. KLCS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
SPORTS
Baseball The Dodgers visit the Colorado Rockies, 1 p.m. SNLA; the Angels host the Texas Rangers, 7 p.m. KCOP
2019 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament Final four: Oregon versus Baylor, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Connecticut versus Notre Dame, 6 p.m. ESPN2
NBA Basketball Boston Celtics visit the Indiana Pacers, 5 p.m. ESPN; Portland Trail Blazers visit the Denver Nuggets, 7:30 p.m. ESPN; the Clippers host the Lakers, 7:30 p.m. FSN; SPST
NHL Hockey The Ducks host the Kings, 7 p.m. FS Prime
For more sports on TV, see
the Sports section.
Customized TV listings are available here: www.latimes.com/tvtimes
Click here to download TV listings for the week of March 31 - April 6, 2019, in PDF format