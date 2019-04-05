What's on TV Friday: 'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend' on CW

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Series co-creator and star Rachel Bloom says she always knew how the story of her neurotic yet (usually) likable character would end, and tonight’s series finale finds Rebecca (Bloom) making a life-changing decision about her future. This last episode will be followed by a concert special in which cast members perform selections from the more than 150 original songs written especially for this series. 8 and 9 p.m. CW