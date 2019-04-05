Advertisement

What’s on TV Saturday and Sunday talk shows: ‘Native Son’ on HBO

By
Apr 05, 2019 | 3:05 PM
What’s on TV Saturday and Sunday talk shows: ‘Native Son’ on HBO
Jordan Bridges and Sara Rue star in the made-for-TV romance "True Love Blooms" on Hallmark. (Rod Millington / Hallmark)

SERIES

Saturday Night Live Kit Harington (“Game of Thrones”) hosts with musical guest Sara Bareilles. 8:29 p.m. NBC

Advertisement

Jonestown: Terror in the Jungle The press exposes Jim Jones, causing a mass exodus to Jonestown in this new installment of the documentary miniseries. 9 p.m. AMC

The Vet Life A pit bull was injured in a raccoon attack and the doctors have a surprise announcement for their wives in the season premiere of the unscripted series. 9 p.m. Animal Planet

While You Were Out With the help of rapper Vanilla Ice and Nicole from “Rehab Addict,” along with designers Kahi and Doug from TLC, two wives want to take their husbands' home offices from drab to fab in the season finale. 9 p.m. TLC

SPECIALS

Beasts of the Ice Age Using the latest technology, scientists unearth DNA from mummified remains found in a Siberian cave, hoping these discoveries could bring woolly mammoths and other Ice Age species back to life in a cutting-edge cloning experiment. 10 p.m. Discovery

MOVIES

True Love Blooms An urban gardener (Sara Rue) has put a lot of time and sweat equity into transforming bleak city lots into welcoming green spaces, but a real estate developer (Jordan Bridges) poses a threat to her community garden with his latest development in this new romance. 8 p.m. Hallmark

My Killer Client An aspiring personal stylist (Tammin Sursok) feels an almost instant rapport with a new client (Allison Paige), but the client’s admiration escalates to obsession in this 2018 thriller. 8 p.m. Lifetime

The Nun Director Corin Hardy’s 2018 horror film, the fifth installment in “The Conjuring Universe” movie franchise, follows a priest (Demian Bichir) and a young nun (Taissa Farmiga) as they uncover an unholy secret in 1952 Romania. 8:15 p.m. HBO

Native Son Playwright Suzan-Lori Parks (“Topdog/Underdog”) wrote the screenplay for this new adaptation of Richard Wright’s classic novel, which chronicles the story of Bigger Thomas (Ashton Sanders), a young black Chicagoan who lands a job as chauffeur to wealthy businessman (Bill Camp). Margaret Qualley, Elizabeth Marvel, David Alan Grier and Sanaa Lathan also star. 10 p.m. HBO

Advertisement

WEEKEND TALK

SATURDAY

Today (N) 6 a.m. KNBC

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

SUNDAY

Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC

State of the Union With Jake Tapper (N) Tariffs, the economy: Larry Kudlow, National Economic Council. The Mueller report, national security: Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank). 2020 elections; the Mueller report: Sen. Michael Bennet (D-Colo.). Panel: Rep. Katie Porter (D-Irvine); Rick Santorum; Symone Sanders; Amanda Carpenter. 6 and 9 a.m. CNN

CBS News Sunday Morning The country’s bail system; Steve Ballmer; Emilia Clarke (“Game of Thrones”); Sam Rockwell (“Fosse/Verdon”); Charlotte Clymer. (N) 6:30 a.m. KCBS

Fareed Zakaria GPS Immigration: David Frum, the Atlantic. NATO: Jens Stoltenberg, NATO secretary general. Women leaders: Tina Brown. Podcasts: Michael Lewis, Bloomberg. (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN

Face the Nation Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.). Attorney to President Trump Rudy Giuliani. Presidential candidate Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio). White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow. Panel: Amy Walter, Cook Political Report; Molly Ball, Time magazine; David Nakamura, the Washington Post; Ben Domenech, the Federalist. (N) 8 a.m. KCBS

Meet the Press Presidential candidate Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D-South Bend, Ind.). Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah). Panel: Hugh Hewitt; Heather McGhee; Anna Palmer, Politico; Jake Sherman, Politico. (N) 8 a.m. KNBC; 3 p.m. MSNBC

This Week With George Stephanopoulos (N) 8 a.m. KABC

Fox News Sunday Rep. Ben Ray Luján (D-N.M.). Former Lt. Gov. Kathleen Kennedy Townsend (D-Md.). Panel: Charles Hurt, the Washington Times; Katie Pavlich; Marie Harf; Juan Williams. Guest anchored by Bill Hemmer. (N) 8 a.m. KTTV; 11, 4 and 11 p.m. FNC

Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter Jessikka Aro’s reporting was going to be honored by the State Department: Jessikka Aro. Inside the Murdoch media empire: Jim Rutenberg, the New York Times. Former Murdoch executive reveals why he quit: Joseph Azam. Coverage of President Trump: Katie Rogers, the New York Times; Katie Glueck, McClatchy; David Axelrod. Shakeup at CBS News: Laura Bassett; David Zurawik, the Baltimore Sun. (N) 8 a.m. CNN

MediaBuzz (N) 8 a.m. and midnight FNC

60 Minutes Investment fund pioneer Ray Dalio; 100% scholarship program for medical students. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS

SPORTS

College Softball Kansas at Oklahoma State, 11 a.m. FS Prime; UCLA at Arizona State, 2 p.m. ESPN2; Alabama at South Carolina, 3 p.m. ESPN; Baylor at Oklahoma, 5 p.m. ESPN

MLS Soccer Los Angeles FC visits D.C. United, noon Fox

Baseball The Angels host the Texas Rangers, 1 p.m. FS1 and Fox Sports Net; the Chicago Cubs visit the Milwaukee Brewers, 4 p.m. FS1; the Dodgers visit the Colorado Rockies, 5 p.m. SNLA

2019 NCAA Basketball Tournament Final four: Auburn versus Virginia, 3 p.m. CBS; Texas Tech versus Michigan State, 5:30 p.m. CBS

NHL Hockey The Kings host the Vegas Golden Knights, 7:30 p.m. Fox Sports Net

For more sports on TV, see

the Sports section.

Customized TV listings are available here: www.latimes.com/tvtimes

Click here to download TV listings for the week of April 7 - 13, 2019, in PDF format

This week's TV Movies

Advertisement
Advertisement