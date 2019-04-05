What’s on TV Saturday and Sunday talk shows: ‘Native Son’ on HBO

SERIES
Saturday Night Live Kit Harington (“Game of Thrones”) hosts with musical guest Sara Bareilles. 8:29 p.m. NBC
Jonestown: Terror in the Jungle The press exposes Jim Jones, causing a mass exodus to Jonestown in this new installment of the documentary miniseries. 9 p.m. AMC
The Vet Life A pit bull was injured in a raccoon attack and the doctors have a surprise announcement for their wives in the season premiere of the unscripted series. 9 p.m. Animal Planet
While You Were Out With the help of rapper Vanilla Ice and Nicole from “Rehab Addict,” along with designers Kahi and Doug from TLC, two wives want to take their husbands' home offices from drab to fab in the season finale. 9 p.m. TLC
SPECIALS
Beasts of the Ice Age Using the latest technology, scientists unearth DNA from mummified remains found in a Siberian cave, hoping these discoveries could bring woolly mammoths and other Ice Age species back to life in a cutting-edge cloning experiment. 10 p.m. Discovery
MOVIES
True Love Blooms An urban gardener (Sara Rue) has put a lot of time and sweat equity into transforming bleak city lots into welcoming green spaces, but a real estate developer (Jordan Bridges) poses a threat to her community garden with his latest development in this new romance. 8 p.m. Hallmark
My Killer Client An aspiring personal stylist (Tammin Sursok) feels an almost instant rapport with a new client (Allison Paige), but the client’s admiration escalates to obsession in this 2018 thriller. 8 p.m. Lifetime
The Nun Director Corin Hardy’s 2018 horror film, the fifth installment in “The Conjuring Universe” movie franchise, follows a priest (Demian Bichir) and a young nun (Taissa Farmiga) as they uncover an unholy secret in 1952 Romania. 8:15 p.m. HBO
Native Son Playwright Suzan-Lori Parks (“Topdog/Underdog”) wrote the screenplay for this new adaptation of Richard Wright’s classic novel, which chronicles the story of Bigger Thomas (Ashton Sanders), a young black Chicagoan who lands a job as chauffeur to wealthy businessman (Bill Camp). Margaret Qualley, Elizabeth Marvel, David Alan Grier and Sanaa Lathan also star. 10 p.m. HBO
WEEKEND TALK
SATURDAY
Today (N) 6 a.m. KNBC
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
SUNDAY
Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC
State of the Union With Jake Tapper (N) Tariffs, the economy: Larry Kudlow, National Economic Council. The Mueller report, national security: Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank). 2020 elections; the Mueller report: Sen. Michael Bennet (D-Colo.). Panel: Rep. Katie Porter (D-Irvine); Rick Santorum; Symone Sanders; Amanda Carpenter. 6 and 9 a.m. CNN
CBS News Sunday Morning The country’s bail system; Steve Ballmer; Emilia Clarke (“Game of Thrones”); Sam Rockwell (“Fosse/Verdon”); Charlotte Clymer. (N) 6:30 a.m. KCBS
Fareed Zakaria GPS Immigration: David Frum, the Atlantic. NATO: Jens Stoltenberg, NATO secretary general. Women leaders: Tina Brown. Podcasts: Michael Lewis, Bloomberg. (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN
Face the Nation Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.). Attorney to President Trump Rudy Giuliani. Presidential candidate Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio). White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow. Panel: Amy Walter, Cook Political Report; Molly Ball, Time magazine; David Nakamura, the Washington Post; Ben Domenech, the Federalist. (N) 8 a.m. KCBS
Meet the Press Presidential candidate Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D-South Bend, Ind.). Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah). Panel: Hugh Hewitt; Heather McGhee; Anna Palmer, Politico; Jake Sherman, Politico. (N) 8 a.m. KNBC; 3 p.m. MSNBC
This Week With George Stephanopoulos (N) 8 a.m. KABC
Fox News Sunday Rep. Ben Ray Luján (D-N.M.). Former Lt. Gov. Kathleen Kennedy Townsend (D-Md.). Panel: Charles Hurt, the Washington Times; Katie Pavlich; Marie Harf; Juan Williams. Guest anchored by Bill Hemmer. (N) 8 a.m. KTTV; 11, 4 and 11 p.m. FNC
Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter Jessikka Aro’s reporting was going to be honored by the State Department: Jessikka Aro. Inside the Murdoch media empire: Jim Rutenberg, the New York Times. Former Murdoch executive reveals why he quit: Joseph Azam. Coverage of President Trump: Katie Rogers, the New York Times; Katie Glueck, McClatchy; David Axelrod. Shakeup at CBS News: Laura Bassett; David Zurawik, the Baltimore Sun. (N) 8 a.m. CNN
MediaBuzz (N) 8 a.m. and midnight FNC
60 Minutes Investment fund pioneer Ray Dalio; 100% scholarship program for medical students. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS
SPORTS
College Softball Kansas at Oklahoma State, 11 a.m. FS Prime; UCLA at Arizona State, 2 p.m. ESPN2; Alabama at South Carolina, 3 p.m. ESPN; Baylor at Oklahoma, 5 p.m. ESPN
MLS Soccer Los Angeles FC visits D.C. United, noon Fox
Baseball The Angels host the Texas Rangers, 1 p.m. FS1 and Fox Sports Net; the Chicago Cubs visit the Milwaukee Brewers, 4 p.m. FS1; the Dodgers visit the Colorado Rockies, 5 p.m. SNLA
2019 NCAA Basketball Tournament Final four: Auburn versus Virginia, 3 p.m. CBS; Texas Tech versus Michigan State, 5:30 p.m. CBS
NHL Hockey The Kings host the Vegas Golden Knights, 7:30 p.m. Fox Sports Net
