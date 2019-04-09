What's on TV Tuesday: 'Splitting Up Together' on ABC

The Code Dana Delany (“China Beach”) returns to series television in this new military courtroom drama set in the Judge Advocate General (J.A.G.) office of the U.S. Marines. In the premiere a prosecutor (Luke Mitchell, “Blindspot”) and a lead defense attorney (Anna Wood, “Reckless”) are assigned to the case of a soldier charged with murdering his commanding officer. Ato Essandoh (“Chicago Med”) and Phillipa Soo (“Hamilton”) also star. 9 p.m. CBS